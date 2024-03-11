Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 11, 2024 / 2:04 PM

Search continues for skier after bodies of 5 companions found in Swiss Alps

By Chris Benson
Though avalanche in the Alps are not uncommon (such as the one that struck the Zermatt area of Switzerland in 2018, pictured), the local chief of an air rescue service said that it is possible the group had been overwhelmed by bad weather rather than victims of an avalanche because the area where they went missing is known for low risk of avalanches. File Photo by Dominic Steinmann/EPA-EFE
Though avalanche in the Alps are not uncommon (such as the one that struck the Zermatt area of Switzerland in 2018, pictured), the local chief of an air rescue service said that it is possible the group had been overwhelmed by bad weather rather than victims of an avalanche because the area where they went missing is known for low risk of avalanches. File Photo by Dominic Steinmann/EPA-EFE

March 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Switzerland said Monday that five bodies of six missing skiers have been found with one individual still missing and a search underway.

The ski crew -- with five of six of them from the same family between the ages of 21 and 58 -- went missing Saturday during a cross-country ski tour in the Swiss Alps after departing from the popular resort town of Zermatt near Italy's border while on the way to Arolla, officials said.

Advertisement

Authorities told the BBC that the missing skiers were all Swiss nationals and the five bodies were located "without any signs of life," Swiss Valais canton police had stated.

There have been reports of heavy snowfall and winds in that region over the last several days, with one neighboring town currently cut off because of snow.

Related

The local chief of air rescue service said that it is possible the group had been overwhelmed by bad weather rather than victims of an avalanche because the area where they went missing is known for low risk of avalanches.

A previous attempt to rescue to missing skiers was called off overnight due to poor weather conditions.

Advertisement

"Very strong winds, heavy snow, high avalanche danger and zero visibility" had temporarily made flying not an option, according to Anjan Truffer of Air Zermatt, who called the weekend's rescue efforts "challenging and difficult" with conditions only improving on Sunday evening.

"Air Zermatt helicopters were deployed during the night and once again flew rescue specialists into the area. They were dropped off near the Dent Blanche," the company said Monday in a statement. "The rescuers reached the Tête-Blanche area at around 9.20 pm. For five of the six ski tourers, all help came too late."

Latest Headlines

50 hurt on LATAM flight due to 'technical problem' with Boeing plane
World News // 1 hour ago
50 hurt on LATAM flight due to 'technical problem' with Boeing plane
March 11 (UPI) -- About 50 people were injured with a Boeing passenger jet operated by LATAM Airlines flying from Sydney to Auckland, New Zealand experienced a "technical problem" Monday.
U.S. army logistics ship en route to Mediterranean to begin work on Gaza aid port
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. army logistics ship en route to Mediterranean to begin work on Gaza aid port
March 11 (UPI) -- A U.S Army logistics support vessel is en route from the United States to Gaza to begin construction of a cargo terminal on the coast of Gaza to bring in badly needed aid to the war-stricken Palestinian enclave.
Japan avoids recession after Q4 GDP revised upward to 0.4% growth
World News // 5 hours ago
Japan avoids recession after Q4 GDP revised upward to 0.4% growth
March 11 (UPI) -- Strong capital investment helped the Japanese economy grow by 0.4% in the October-December period compared with the same period the previous year, revised government figures out Monday show.
Moscow student jailed for pro-Ukraine Wi-Fi network
World News // 22 hours ago
Moscow student jailed for pro-Ukraine Wi-Fi network
March 10 (UPI) -- A Moscow court has sentenced a student to 10 days in jail for naming his Wi-Fi network with a pro-Ukrainian title.
Ultra-orthodox rabbi says citizens will leave Israel over draft, drawing ire from lawmakers
World News // 1 day ago
Ultra-orthodox rabbi says citizens will leave Israel over draft, drawing ire from lawmakers
March 10 (UPI) -- Yitzhak Yosef, the Sephardic chief rabbi of Israel, said Saturday that citizens will leave the country if they are forced to be drafted -- drawing the ire of lawmakers.
Vatican responds to criticism after Pope Francis says Ukraine should raise white flag
World News // 1 day ago
Vatican responds to criticism after Pope Francis says Ukraine should raise white flag
March 10 (UPI) -- The Vatican has responded after politicians and religious leaders reacted with incredulity after Pope Francis indicated during an interview with a Swiss broadcaster that Ukraine should surrender to Russia to end the war.
CARICOM leaders to meet Monday to discuss solution to violence in Haiti
World News // 1 day ago
CARICOM leaders to meet Monday to discuss solution to violence in Haiti
March 9 (UPI) -- Caribbean leaders plan to meet Monday in Jamaica to discuss a solution to the political violence in Haiti.
Irish voters hand resounding defeat to proposed family and care amendments
World News // 1 day ago
Irish voters hand resounding defeat to proposed family and care amendments
March 9 (UPI) -- Voters on Saturday rejected two amendments to Ireland's constitution that aimed to give more inclusive language around family and caregivers.
Israeli strikes hit tallest residential tower in southern Gaza city of Rafah
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli strikes hit tallest residential tower in southern Gaza city of Rafah
March 9 (UPI) -- Israeli military forces hit a large residential tower in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza overnight on Saturday, causing major damage to the 14-story building.
Houthis escalate Red Sea attacks; target Singapore-flagged commercial vessel
World News // 2 days ago
Houthis escalate Red Sea attacks; target Singapore-flagged commercial vessel
March 9 (UPI) -- Houthis rebels in Yemen claimed on Saturday to have attacked a Singapore-flagged commercial vessel and U.S. Navy ships in the Red Sea as their assaults against maritime traffic escalated.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Some Republicans are voicing anger over election of Lara Trump to RNC
Some Republicans are voicing anger over election of Lara Trump to RNC
Philadelphia man given 7 life terms in Delaware murders
Philadelphia man given 7 life terms in Delaware murders
Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee
Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee
National Guard Chopper crash victims identified
National Guard Chopper crash victims identified
50 hurt on LATAM flight due to 'technical problem' with Boeing plane
50 hurt on LATAM flight due to 'technical problem' with Boeing plane
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement