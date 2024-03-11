Search continues for skier after bodies of 5 companions found in Swiss Alps

Though avalanche in the Alps are not uncommon (such as the one that struck the Zermatt area of Switzerland in 2018, pictured), the local chief of an air rescue service said that it is possible the group had been overwhelmed by bad weather rather than victims of an avalanche because the area where they went missing is known for low risk of avalanches. File Photo by Dominic Steinmann/EPA-EFE

March 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Switzerland said Monday that five bodies of six missing skiers have been found with one individual still missing and a search underway. The ski crew -- with five of six of them from the same family between the ages of 21 and 58 -- went missing Saturday during a cross-country ski tour in the Swiss Alps after departing from the popular resort town of Zermatt near Italy's border while on the way to Arolla, officials said. Advertisement

Authorities told the BBC that the missing skiers were all Swiss nationals and the five bodies were located "without any signs of life," Swiss Valais canton police had stated.

There have been reports of heavy snowfall and winds in that region over the last several days, with one neighboring town currently cut off because of snow.

The local chief of air rescue service said that it is possible the group had been overwhelmed by bad weather rather than victims of an avalanche because the area where they went missing is known for low risk of avalanches.

A previous attempt to rescue to missing skiers was called off overnight due to poor weather conditions.

"Very strong winds, heavy snow, high avalanche danger and zero visibility" had temporarily made flying not an option, according to Anjan Truffer of Air Zermatt, who called the weekend's rescue efforts "challenging and difficult" with conditions only improving on Sunday evening.

"Air Zermatt helicopters were deployed during the night and once again flew rescue specialists into the area. They were dropped off near the Dent Blanche," the company said Monday in a statement. "The rescuers reached the Tête-Blanche area at around 9.20 pm. For five of the six ski tourers, all help came too late."