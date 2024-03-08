Grenada authorities officially charge 3 escapees with murder of U.S. couple

Three recaptured Caribbean prison escapees were formally charged in Grenada of murder in the disappearance of a U.S. couple on Friday. File Photo by Simaah/Pixabay

March 8 (UPI) -- Three prison escapees suspected in the deaths of two Americans in St. Vincent earlier this month were formally charged with capital murder on Friday. Ron Mitchell, 30, Atiba Stanislaus, 25, and Trevon Robertson, 23, all of Paradise, St. Andrew, were charged in the deaths of Ralph Hendry and Kathleen Brandel, the Royal Grenada Police Force said. Advertisement

All three made their initial appearance at St. George's Magistrate's Court on Thursday, where they were also charged with escaping lawful custody, housebreaking, robbery and two counts each of kidnapping. Authorities also charged Stanislaus with one count of rape.

They are expected to appear in court again on March 27.

Mitchell, Stanislaus and Robertson escaped from custody in Grenada on Feb. 18. Authorities believed they took control of the yacht Simplicity in the St. George area, which belonged to Hendry, 66, and Brandel, 71.

The three escapees took the ship to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where authorities recaptured them on Feb. 21. Investigators believe Hendry and Brandel were both on board on Feb. 18 and may have been thrown overboard. Their bodies have not been found.

On March 5, the three escapees were ordered removed from their home in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Advertisement

Hendry and Brandel were both retired and had lived in Alexandria, Va. Their families left messages in late February on the Salty Dog Sailing Association.

"We live in a world that at times can be cruel but it's also a world of profound beauty, wonder adventure, love, compassion, caring and faith. Our parents encompassed all of those values and so much more," said Nick Buro, the son of Kathy Brandel and Bryan Hendry, son of Ralph Hendry, in a joint message on the association's website.