March 7, 2024 / 9:11 AM

Warwick Castle, Stonehenge listed among world's most overrated tourist spots

By Dana Forsythe
Using data from TripAdvisor, booking site Wingie has compiled the world’s most overrated tourist spots. According to the company, U.K. landmarks Warwick Castle, Stonehenge and Bletchley Park topped the list. File Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE
March 7 (UPI) -- Using data from TripAdvisor, booking site Wingie has compiled the world's most overrated tourist spots.

According to the company, U.K. landmarks Warwick Castle, Stonehenge and Bletchley Park topped the list, followed by several well-known tourist spots like Elvis Presley's Graceland and a cable car ride in Hong Kong.

Wingie said it looked at keywords like "unimpressive, underwhelming, boring, nightmare, overpriced and pretentious" to track and score the Top 50 tourist experiences in every country.

England's Warwick Castle received the highest proportion of overrated mentions compared to the number of reviews than any other landmark worldwide. More than 1,000 visitors called the site "disappointing," "expensive," and "not worth it."

Kampong Phluk, a floating village in Cambodia, was the second most overrated places to visit, with visitors calling it a "scam," "expensive," and "not worth it."

Rounding out the top three most disappointing landmarks, Stonehenge was deemed too "expensive" and "not worth it" over 1,000 times.

Other landmarks filling out the list included the Besakih Temple in Bali, Indonesia, the Jungfraujoch -- a glacier saddle in the Swiss Alps, Puerto Rico's Arecibo Lighthouse & Historical Park and Australia's Sovereign Hill.

Graceland, Elvis Presley's estate located in Memphis, Tenn., was the United States' most overrated landmark.

According to TripAdvisor.com, the Top Attractions in the World in 2024 include Basílica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain, The Colosseum in Rome, Italy and Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

