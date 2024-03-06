Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 6, 2024 / 12:00 PM

U.N.: 8,565 people died on global migrant routes in 2023, highest on record

By Doug Cunningham
A Wednesday report from the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration said 2023 was the deadliest year on record for global migration routes. The report said at least 8,565 migrants died. The deadliest routes were in the Mediterranean. Scores of migrants are seen clinging to the hull of a fishing boat as it was sinking in the Mediterranean May 25, 2016. File Photo courtesy Marina Militare Italiana
A Wednesday report from the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration said 2023 was the deadliest year on record for global migration routes. The report said at least 8,565 migrants died. The deadliest routes were in the Mediterranean. Scores of migrants are seen clinging to the hull of a fishing boat as it was sinking in the Mediterranean May 25, 2016. File Photo courtesy Marina Militare Italiana

March 6 (UPI) -- The U.N.'s International Organization for Migration said Wednesday 2023 was the deadliest year on record for migrants.

At least 8,565 people died on global migration routes in 2023, up 20% from 2022, according to data from IOM's Missing Migrants Project.

Advertisement

"Every single one of them is a terrible human tragedy that reverberates through families and communities for years to come," said IOM Deputy Director General Ugochi Daniels in a statement. "These horrifying figures collected by the Missing Migrants Project are also a reminder that we must recommit to greater action that can ensure safe migration for all, so that 10 years from now, people aren't having to risk their lives in search of a better one."

The deadliest migrant route was the Mediterranean crossing where at least 3,129 people died or disappeared in 2023, the highest for that region since 2017.

In Asia, 2,138 migrants died in 2023, including hundreds of Afghan and Rohingya refugees trying to escape their countries of origin.

Most of the 1,866 deaths in Africa happened in the Shara Desert and the sea route to the Canary Islands, according to the IOM data.

Advertisement

Since 2014 the IOM's Missing Migrants Project has documented the deaths of 63,872 migrants.

Of that total, 29,132 died on Mediterranean migrant routes, followed by 14,394 migrant deaths in Africa and 9,101 in the Americas.

Asia had 7,267 migrants deaths since 2014 while western Asia had 2,701. Europe had the fewest migrant deaths at 1,124.

Read More

Latest Headlines

World Food Program says IDF blocked trucks delivering food to Gaza
World News // 1 hour ago
World Food Program says IDF blocked trucks delivering food to Gaza
March 6 (UPI) -- The World Food Program says its delivery of crucial aid into Gaza has been delayed by Israeli authorities as the U.N. reports starvation among Palestinian civilians.
Merchant vessel attacked in Red Sea; U.S. shoots down Houthi drones, missile
World News // 4 hours ago
Merchant vessel attacked in Red Sea; U.S. shoots down Houthi drones, missile
March 6 (UPI) -- A merchant vessel traveling off the southern coast of Yemen was attacked on Wednesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center reported.
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
World News // 5 hours ago
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
March 6 (UPI) -- Five serving British special forces soldiers are under arrest on suspicion of murder by military authorities in connection with the killing of a suspected member of Islamic Jihad in Syria in 2022.
Nine men sentenced to prison in Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
World News // 10 hours ago
Nine men sentenced to prison in Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
March 6 (UPI) -- Nine Jehovah's Witnesses have been convicted in Russia in connection to practicing their religion, according to the church.
France scales back Paris Summer Olympics opening ceremonies amid security concerns
World News // 14 hours ago
France scales back Paris Summer Olympics opening ceremonies amid security concerns
March 5 (UPI) -- France is scaling back plans to host 600,000 spectators for the opening ceremonies of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, the French government announced Tuesday, amid growing concerns over security and crowd-control.
Carter Center calls for cease-fire in Sudan on eve of conflict's one-year anniversary
World News // 15 hours ago
Carter Center calls for cease-fire in Sudan on eve of conflict's one-year anniversary
March 5 (UPI) -- The Carter Center on Tuesday called for a cease-fire and for both its warring sides, civil society and the international community to use dialogue and negotiations as a path to peace.
ICC issues warrants for Russian military officials for attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure
World News // 1 day ago
ICC issues warrants for Russian military officials for attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure
March 5 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants against two Russian military leaders for attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure between
2024 Summer Games: French companies offer hospitality lessons via video game
World News // 1 day ago
2024 Summer Games: French companies offer hospitality lessons via video game
March 5 (UPI) -- Several major tourism companies in France are launching free training sessions on how to be a good host via an interactive game, in preparation for the Summer Olympics in Paris.
Tesla's Berlin plant shuts down operations after suspected arson cuts power
World News // 1 day ago
Tesla's Berlin plant shuts down operations after suspected arson cuts power
March 5 (UPI) -- Tesla employees near Berlin abandoned its Gruenheide plant on Tuesday after a substation that provides electricity to the facility caught fire in a possible arson attack.
U.N.: 'Cruel, inhuman, degrading' sexual violence perpetrated in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel
World News // 1 day ago
U.N.: 'Cruel, inhuman, degrading' sexual violence perpetrated in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel
March 5 (UPI) -- A United Nations investigation found evidence that horrific sexual violence was perpetrated against the victims of the Oct. 7 terror attacks on southern Israel by Hamas and other armed groups from Gaza.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump demands new trial in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Trump demands new trial in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
4 in custody as more body parts found Tuesday in New York
4 in custody as more body parts found Tuesday in New York
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
Nine men sentenced to prison in Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
Nine men sentenced to prison in Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
U.S. blacklists two people, three companies linked to commercial spyware
U.S. blacklists two people, three companies linked to commercial spyware
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement