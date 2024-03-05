Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 5, 2024 / 9:59 AM

U.N.: 'Cruel, inhuman, degrading' sexual violence perpetrated in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel

By Paul Godfrey
Israeli soldiers patrol the houses of young families destroyed in the October 7 attacks at Kibbutz Kfar Azza near the Gaza border, one of the crime scenes the U.N. investigators visited as part of a two-week mission that concluded that sexual violence had been perpetrated across multiple locations, including rape-murder and gang rape-murder and at least two cases of rape of women's corpses. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
Israeli soldiers patrol the houses of young families destroyed in the October 7 attacks at Kibbutz Kfar Azza near the Gaza border, one of the crime scenes the U.N. investigators visited as part of a two-week mission that concluded that sexual violence had been perpetrated across multiple locations, including rape-murder and gang rape-murder and at least two cases of rape of women's corpses. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- A United Nations investigation found evidence that horrific sexual violence was perpetrated against the victims of the Oct. 7 terror attacks on southern Israel by Hamas and other armed groups from Gaza.

A 16-day mission to Israel and the West Bank by the Sexual Violence in Conflict office last month found reasonable grounds sexual violence occurred in multiple locations, including rape-murder and gang rape-murder and at least two cases of rape of women's corpses, the U.N. Secretary-General's SVC Special Representative said in a news release.

Advertisement

Many of the atrocities took place at the Nova music festival site and its surroundings, on Road 232 and at Kibbutz Re'im. In most of these incidents, victims first subjected to rape were then killed, and at least two incidents relate to the rape of women's corpses.

Advertisement

Supported by a team of technical experts, the group also cataloged a pattern of victims, mostly women, found fully or partially naked, bound, and shot across multiple locations.

Related

"Although circumstantial, such a pattern may be indicative of some forms of sexual violence, including sexualized torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment," said U.N. SVC Special Representative Pramila Patten.

However, In other locations such as Kibbutz Kfar Azza and Kibbutz Be'eri, the mission was either unable to verify reported incidents of rape or in the case of the latter concluded the widely reported case of a pregnant woman whose womb had reportedly been torn open, before she was killed, and her fetus stabbed while still inside her was unfounded.

While forensic analysis revealed injuries to multiple body parts, including genitalia of male and female solidiers at Nahal Oz base, the mission team was also unable establish a discernible pattern of genital mutilation.

The team, which was tasked with collecting, analyzing and verifying allegations of conflict-related sexual violence, gathered clear and convincing evidence the same sexual violence had been committed against hostages and had "reasonable grounds to believe that such violence may be ongoing against those still held."

The conclusions were reached after mission members viewed more than 5,000 photo and approximately 50 hours of footage of the attacks, conducted 34 interviews with survivors and witnesses including released hostages, first responders, health and service providers.

Advertisement

However, the true extent of the sexual violence perpetrated remains unknown with the team noting it knew of a small number of victims it was unable to speak with due to ongoing severe mental distress and trauma.

Patten said the situation on the ground at the time and in the aftermath had made for a series of extremely challenging circumstances ranging from the limited availability of forensic information due to casualty numbers and widely-dispersed crime scenes, prioritization of search and rescue operations as well as the recovery, identification and burial in line with religious practices over the collection of forensic evidence.

Loss of potentially critical evidence through the involvement of untrained volunteer first responders, inaccurate and unreliable forensic interpretations by non-professionals, contamination or alteration of some crime scenes and the large number of badly burned bodies also negatively impacted their work.

Patten and her team also visited the occupied West Bank -- where they met with the Palestinian Authority, civil society organizations, detainees released from Israeli prisons and other relevant actors -- but not the Gaza Strip.

Here, they heard concerns about "cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment" of Palestinians in detention, various forms of sexual violence such as invasive body searches, threats of rape, and prolonged forced nudity, as well as sexual harassment and threats of rape, during house raids and at checkpoints.

Advertisement

Patten called for Israel to grant the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the occupied Palestinian Territory follow-up access to East Jerusalem and Israel to conduct fully-fledged independent probes into all alleged violations.

She also urged Hamas to immediately and unconditionally release all individuals held in captivity and guarantee their safety, including from sexual violence, and for relevant national and international, to bring all perpetrators to justice

Patten added her voice to that of Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres in calling for a humanitarian cease-fire and urged that SVC experts be consulted in the drawing up and implementation of all cease-fire and political agreements.

Latest Headlines

Tesla's Berlin plant shuts down operations after suspected arson cuts power
World News // 21 minutes ago
Tesla's Berlin plant shuts down operations after suspected arson cuts power
March 5 (UPI) -- Tesla employees near Berlin abandoned its Gruenheide plant on Tuesday after a substation that provides electricity to the facility caught fire in a possible arson attack.
St. Vincent to deport three men suspected of killing two Americans
World News // 9 hours ago
St. Vincent to deport three men suspected of killing two Americans
March 5 (UPI) -- Three escaped inmates Grenada suspected of killing two Americans earlier this month in St. Vincent have been ordered removed to their native country, the court said.
Ukraine claims to have sunk Russian patrol boat off Crimea in sea drone strike
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine claims to have sunk Russian patrol boat off Crimea in sea drone strike
March 5 (UPI) -- Ukraine military intelligence said Tuesday its forces had sunk a Russian patrol ship in the Black Sea in a drone attack.
South Korean government, striking doctors face off as thousands continue walkout
World News // 3 hours ago
South Korean government, striking doctors face off as thousands continue walkout
SEOUL, March 5 (UPI) -- Thousands of South Korean trainee doctors remained on strike Tuesday as the government began taking steps to revoke their licenses and warned of possible police action against leaders of the walkout.
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
SEOUL, March 5 (UPI) -- North Korea warned Tuesday that the United States and South Korea will be "made to pay a dear price" for holding their annual Freedom Shield large-scale joint military exercise.
France becomes first nation to make abortion a constitutional right
World News // 1 day ago
France becomes first nation to make abortion a constitutional right
March 4 (UPI) -- France became the first country in the world to make abortion a constitutional right after French lawmakers adopted the bill by 780 votes for and 72 against, a move inspired by the U.S. reversal of Roe vs. Wade.
Japan's Nikkei stock index closes above 40,000 for the first time
World News // 1 day ago
Japan's Nikkei stock index closes above 40,000 for the first time
March 4 (UPI) -- Japan's Nikkei stock index breached 40,000 for the first time Monday, closing at a record-high 40,109.23 after reaching a high of 40,314.64 during trading.
Apple fined $1.95B for blocking music streaming customers from getting cheapest deal
World News // 1 day ago
Apple fined $1.95B for blocking music streaming customers from getting cheapest deal
March 4 (UPI) -- The European Union fined Apple at least $1.95 billion on Monday for exploiting its market position to illegally block music subscription providers directing App Store users toward cheaper prices elsewhere.
German ambassador to Russia summoned over leaked talk on arms for Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
German ambassador to Russia summoned over leaked talk on arms for Ukraine
March 4 (UPI) -- Germany leveled allegations at Russia of engaging in "information warfare" to sow division in the country after Russian media published a recording of four top military officers discussing arms for Ukraine.
Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
World News // 1 day ago
Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
March 4 (UPI) -- The government of Haiti has declared a 72-hour state of emergency following a weekend of violence that included violent gangs attacking two prisons, facilitating the escape of nearly 3,600 inmates.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Solar eclipse emergency: Texas county braces for fuel shortages, massive crowds
Solar eclipse emergency: Texas county braces for fuel shortages, massive crowds
Trump opposes 'unconstitutional' gag order in N.Y. hush-money case
Trump opposes 'unconstitutional' gag order in N.Y. hush-money case
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
Ammo supplier testifies he never provided live rounds to 'Rust' set
Ammo supplier testifies he never provided live rounds to 'Rust' set
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement