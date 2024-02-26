Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 26, 2024 / 8:06 AM

Human Rights Watch says Israel has failed to carry out ICJ order in genocide case

By Clyde Hughes
Human Rights Watch on Monday accused Israel of failing to comply with an International Court of Justice order stemming from allegations of genocide in Gaza brought by South Africa, including curtailing aid to the region. People are seen here inspecting the wreckage of a police vehicle after the health ministry in Gaza said that Israeli aircraft fire killed six Palestinian police officers, who witnesses told had been securing the passage of an aid truck carrying flour in Rafah. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI.
1 of 3 | Human Rights Watch on Monday accused Israel of failing to comply with an International Court of Justice order stemming from allegations of genocide in Gaza brought by South Africa, including curtailing aid to the region. People are seen here inspecting the wreckage of a police vehicle after the health ministry in Gaza said that Israeli aircraft fire killed six Palestinian police officers, who witnesses told had been securing the passage of an aid truck carrying flour in Rafah. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI. | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Human Rights Watch on Monday accused Israel of failing to comply with the International Court of Justice order connected with the genocide case brought against it by South Africa.

Human Rights Watch said Israel has not followed through with an order by the ICJ on Jan. 26 to "take immediate and effective measures to enable provisions of urgently needed basic services and human aid" to reach Gaza.

Advertisement

"The Israeli government is starving Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians, putting them in even more peril than before the world's court's binding order," Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director at HRW, said in a statement.

"The Israeli government has simply ignored the court's ruling, and in some ways even intensified its repression, including further blocking lifesaving aid."

Related

HRW said data published by the United Nations Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East showed the daily average of trucks entering Gaza to provide aid, food and medicine declined to 93 on Jan. 27 -- immediately following the ruling -- down from 147 from Jan. 1 through Jan. 26 and roughly 500 before the start of the war on Oct. 7.

Advertisement

Between Feb. 9 and Feb. 21 that average fell to 57, it said.

Israel has denied placing limits on aid instead, accusing the United Nations of being responsible for delays, alleging Hamas has diverted the aid, or saying Gaza police have not properly secured the aid deliveries.

As part of the ICJ ruling, Israel was due to issue a report about its compliance with the order to the court that could cite data from its Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, showing that 13,905 trucks of humanitarian aid have made their way into Gaza since Oct. 7, providing 256,610 tons of supplies, along with 164 tankers of fuel and 286 tankers loaded with cooking gas.

HRW further accused Israel of disrupting aid meant for northern portions of Gaza, citing the World Food Program's decision to pause food deliveries in the area after the United Nations said Israeli forces struck a food convoy earlier in the month.

It also said Israeli authorities only facilitated 2 of 21 missions that were planned to deliver fuel north of Wadi Gaza and did not complete any of 16 planned deliveries of fuel to water and wastewater pumping stations in northern Gaza.

Advertisement

"Israel's ground forces are able to reach all parts of Gaza, so Israeli authorities clearly have the capacity to ensure that aid reaches all of Gaza," said Shakir.

Lastly, HRW alleged that Israel had destroyed offices of two humanitarian organizations in Gaza since the ICJ delivered its verdict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the ICJ ruling, which did not offer a verdict on Israeli genocide of Palestinian people, ridiculous and said Israel would continue its operations in Gaza until fulfilling its stated goal of eliminating Hamas.

Latest Headlines

Palestinian Authority PM, government resign
World News // 5 hours ago
Palestinian Authority PM, government resign
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh of the Palestinian Authority and his government have submitted their resignations, he said Monday.
Belarusians vote in election condemned by opposition leader, U.S.
World News // 9 hours ago
Belarusians vote in election condemned by opposition leader, U.S.
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Belarusians voted in parliamentary and local elections Sunday that the United States and prominent exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya condemned as a "sham."
2 Americans killed on yacht near Grenada are identified
World News // 2 days ago
2 Americans killed on yacht near Grenada are identified
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Officials have identified two Americans who were killed aboard their sailboat by three inmates who escaped from Grenada prison as Kathy Brandel and Ralph Hendry who were sailing their yacht to Antigua.
Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
World News // 14 hours ago
Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Mexico City, one of the world's largest and most densely populated cities, could be on the verge of running out of water, and prolonged drought and above-average temperatures are hastening the problem.
Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian troops killed in war with Russia
World News // 19 hours ago
Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian troops killed in war with Russia
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Some 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died defending the country in the two years since Russia launched its all-out invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Sunday.
Sullivan: Negotiators agree on 'contours' of Israeli hostage release, Gaza cease-fire
World News // 21 hours ago
Sullivan: Negotiators agree on 'contours' of Israeli hostage release, Gaza cease-fire
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Negotiators meeting Paris have agreed on the basics of a deal under which the Palestinian militant group Hamas would release remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for a cease-fire, a top U.S. official said Sunday.
U.S., Britain strike Houthi targets after surge in Red Sea shipping attacks
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S., Britain strike Houthi targets after surge in Red Sea shipping attacks
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain say they have carried out a fresh round of airstrikes targeting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen who have increased their attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea.
Across the river from North Korea, a laser light show for peace
World News // 1 day ago
Across the river from North Korea, a laser light show for peace
GIMPO, South Korea, Feb. 24 (UPI) -- On a snowy Saturday night, the South Korean city of Gimpo held a laser light show and performance less than a mile away from their North Korean neighbors.
Body of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny released to family; funeral pending
World News // 1 day ago
Body of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny released to family; funeral pending
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The body of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny has been released to his family, his spokesperson said Saturday, but it remained unclear if officials will allow a funeral.
Farmers jeer Macron as tensions escalate at France's top agriculture show
World News // 1 day ago
Farmers jeer Macron as tensions escalate at France's top agriculture show
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Farmers in France leveled jeers at President Emmanuel Macron amid heightening tensions Saturday at the opening of the country's annual agricultural fair.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
Mexico City water crisis nearing 'day zero'
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
U.S. Air Force member sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in D.C.
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
Alabama judge in critical condition after alleged shooting by son
Ky. college wrestler found dead in dorm room, former team member charged
Ky. college wrestler found dead in dorm room, former team member charged
U.S., Britain strike Houthi targets after surge in Red Sea shipping attacks
U.S., Britain strike Houthi targets after surge in Red Sea shipping attacks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement