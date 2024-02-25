Advertisement
Feb. 25, 2024 / 10:39 AM

U.S., Britain strike Houthi targets after surge in Red Sea shipping attacks

By Don Jacobson
An American warplane is shown embarking on a bombing mission targeting Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen on Saturday in a photo supplied by the Pentagon. Photo courtesy U.S. Central Command/X
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain say they have carried out a fresh round of airstrikes targeting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen who have increased their attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The U.S. Defense Department said Saturday that American and British warplanes, supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, struck 18 targets in areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthis, beginning at 11:50 p.m. local time.

It marked the fourth time allied Western forces have carried out bombing raids against the Shiite Houthi group, who in recent days have been ramping up their targeting of commercial and naval vessels deemed to be supporting Israel in its miliary campaign against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"These strikes from this multilateral coalition targeted areas used by the Houthis to attack international merchant vessels and naval ships in the region," the Pentagon said in a joint statement issued with its allies. "Illegal Houthi attacks have disrupted humanitarian aid bound for Yemen, harmed Middle Eastern economies, and caused environmental damage."

The American military said the targets included Houthi underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, one-way attack unmanned aerial systems, air defense systems, radars, and a helicopter.

"These strikes are intended to degrade Houthi capability and disrupt their continued reckless and unlawful attacks on international commercial and U.S. and U.K. vessels in the Red Sea, Bab AI-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden," the statement read.

British Defense Minister Grant Schapps confirmed the strikes, saying it is "our duty to protect lives at sea and preserve freedom on navigation."

Schapps said the strikes were undertaken in the wake of "severe Houthi attacks" against commercial shipping in recent days, including against the British-owned M/V Islander and M/V Rubymar, whose crew was forced to abandon ship.

"We acted alongside our allies to further degrade Houthi drones and launchers used to mount their dangerous attacks," the defense minister said. "I thank the brave British personnel involved for their service."

The crew of a British bulk carrier M/V Rubymar was forced to abandon ship last week after it was struck by two missiles fired by Houthi rebels.

The dawn missile strikes on Feb. 19 badly damaged the engine room of the 32,000 ton ship as it was transiting the 20-mile-wide Bab al-Mandab Strait, and with doubts whether it would remain afloat the decision to abandon ship was made to ensure the safety of the crew.

Houthi forces have launched more than 45 attacks on commercial and naval vessels in the region since mid-November, according to the Pentagon.

Across the river from North Korea, a laser light show for peace
World News // 16 hours ago
Across the river from North Korea, a laser light show for peace
GIMPO, South Korea, Feb. 24 (UPI) -- On a snowy Saturday night, the South Korean city of Gimpo held a laser light show and performance less than a mile away from their North Korean neighbors.
Body of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny released to family; funeral pending
World News // 19 hours ago
Body of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny released to family; funeral pending
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The body of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny has been released to his family, his spokesperson said Saturday, but it remained unclear if officials will allow a funeral.
Farmers jeer Macron as tensions escalate at France's top agriculture show
World News // 21 hours ago
Farmers jeer Macron as tensions escalate at France's top agriculture show
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Farmers in France leveled jeers at President Emmanuel Macron amid heightening tensions Saturday at the opening of the country's annual agricultural fair.
Zelensky, European leaders mark 2nd anniversary of invasion at Ukraine airfield
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky, European leaders mark 2nd anniversary of invasion at Ukraine airfield
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky joined leaders from Europe and around the world at an airfield Saturday to commemorate the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.
Grenada police suspect escaped prisoners killed 2 Americans while hijacking yacht
World News // 1 day ago
Grenada police suspect escaped prisoners killed 2 Americans while hijacking yacht
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Three inmates, who were recaptured Wednesday after escaping a Grenada police station, may have hijacked a yacht and killed two American citizens in the process, the Royal Grenada Police Force said Thursday.
Germany legalizes cannabis consumption with restrictions
World News // 1 day ago
Germany legalizes cannabis consumption with restrictions
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The German legislature passed a measure Friday legalizing cannabis for adults but restricting its sale to specific cannabis clubs. The legislation passed the Bundestag 407-226.
At least 10 now dead in Spanish high-rise apartment building blaze
World News // 2 days ago
At least 10 now dead in Spanish high-rise apartment building blaze
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were killed and eight injured after fire swept through a high-rise apartment complex overnight in the eastern Spanish port city of Valencia.
World War II-era bomb transported out of British garden to be detonated at sea
World News // 1 day ago
World War II-era bomb transported out of British garden to be detonated at sea
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Bomb disposal crews are preparing to remove a WWII era bomb that was discovered in Plymouth, Britain.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu presents first post-war plan for Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu presents first post-war plan for Gaza
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Benjamin Netanyahu presented a post-Gaza War plan on Thursday night that allows the Stripe to be run by "local officials" and leaves the Israeli Defense Force in place to prevent the resurgence of Hamas.
Canadian airline Lynx to shut down after two years
World News // 1 day ago
Canadian airline Lynx to shut down after two years
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Calgary-based Lynx Air announced it would cease flight operations as of Monday.
