World News
Feb. 23, 2024 / 5:06 PM

Grenada police suspect escaped prisoners killed 2 Americans while hijacking yacht

By Patrick Hilsman

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Three inmates, who were recaptured Wednesday after escaping a Grenada police station, may have hijacked a yacht and killed two American citizens in the process, the Royal Grenada Police Force said Thursday.

The RGPF said Ron Mitchell, 30, Trevon Robertson, 19, and Abita Stanislaus, 25, were arrested in December on charges of robbery with violence. Ron Mitchell also was charged with assault and rape.

On Sunday, the men reportedly escaped from the police station where they were being held.

"Preliminary information emanating from investigators in St Vincent suggests that the three men made their way to St Vincent via a yacht which was docked in the St, George area," the RGPF said in a Facebook post Thursday.

The RGPF says the escapees may have killed two American citizens while obtaining the yacht.

"The RGPF is currently working on leads that suggest the two occupants of the yacht may have been killed in the process," the RGPF said, "It is believed that the occupants of the yacht were American citizens."

The Carribean Safety and Security Net said blood was discovered during an inspection of the yacht Simplicity.

"Copious volumes of blood were discovered in the master stateroom," the CSSN said.

