Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Calgary-based Lynx Air announced it would cease flight operations as of Monday, ending two years in the industry. The company cited "compounding financial pressures associated with inflation, fuel costs, exchange rates, cost of capital and regulatory costs" as reasons for the closure. Advertisement

"It is with a heavy heart we leave the skies. We hope in our absence that our vision to Inspire More Canadians to Fly leaves its mark on our passengers," a Lynx Air post on X Thursday reads.

The company said it would operate the majority of our flights through the weekend, but instructed passengers who have flights that have been canceled they would be notified by email.

Thank you for your support, it's been a pleasure to offer our affordable fares and great flying experience. We will leave our paw prints in the sky - Lynx. ✈️ For more information, please visit our FAQ: https://t.co/MQ3OwAM8h4 pic.twitter.com/0i0lMaM5Qo— Lynx Air (@Lynx_Air) February 23, 2024

Lynx instructed customers to contact their credit card companies for refunds, adding "Lynx Air's contact centre will not be available to assist with refunds."

Lynx Air customer, Kara Brereton-Cooke, told the CBC her flight to Winnipeg, which was scheduled for Saturday had been canceled. Brereton-Cooke said the airline first rescheduled the flight then canceled it entirely, following its closure announcement.