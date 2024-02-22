Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 22, 2024 / 10:15 AM

Attacked ship catches fire in Gulf of Aden near Yemen

By Doug Cunningham
An attacked ship caught fire Thursday in the Gulf of Aden near Yemen, according to Britain's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. Commercial shipping continues to be attacked by Houthis in Yemen as the United States and Britain strike Houthi targets to defend shipping in the area. The guided-missile destroyer USS Mason shown in the Gulf of Aden Nov. 25, 2023. File photo by PFC3 Samantha Alaman/U.S. Navy/UPI
1 of 3 | An attacked ship caught fire Thursday in the Gulf of Aden near Yemen, according to Britain's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. Commercial shipping continues to be attacked by Houthis in Yemen as the United States and Britain strike Houthi targets to defend shipping in the area. The guided-missile destroyer USS Mason shown in the Gulf of Aden Nov. 25, 2023. File photo by PFC3 Samantha Alaman/U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A ship was attacked and caught fire Thursday in the Gulf of Aden near Yemen, according to a statement from the British Royal Navy's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 70 nautical miles southeast of Aden, Yemen. Authorities are investigating," the statement said. "Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Advertisement

Houthis in Yemen have been attacking shipping transiting the Red Sea as the United States, Britain and allied countries conduct air strikes against the Houthis in an effort to protect shipping.

U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, carried out more strikes against Houthis Wednesday evening local time.

Related

"U.S. Central Command forces conducted four self-defense strikes against seven mobile Houthi Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles and one mobile Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile launcher that were prepared to launch towards the Red Sea," CENTCOM said in a statement on X. "Additionally, during this time frame CENTCOM forces shot down a one-way attack unmanned aircraft system in self-defense."

CENTCOM said the missiles and the unmanned aircraft were identified as originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and presented "an imminent threat to both merchant vessels and to U.S. Navy ships."

Advertisement

"CENTCOM forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles, launchers and UAS in self-defense. These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels," the CENTCOM statement added.

On Wednesday Israel also said its air defense intercepted a missile from the Red Sea area.

"Following the alert in the area of ​​the city of Eilat, the air defense fighters successfully intercepted, using the "Arrow" system, one launch that made its way to the territory of the State of Israel from the Red Sea area," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on X. "The target did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to civilians."

Houthis attacked at least two more U.S.-owned commercial vessels near Yemen this week. Those attacks happened near the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea, according to UKMTO.

Latest Headlines

King Charles III kicks off return to work with audience with Prime Minister Sunak
World News // 1 hour ago
King Charles III kicks off return to work with audience with Prime Minister Sunak
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- King Charles III met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace in London for the first time since going public with his cancer diagnosis earlier this month.
Japan's Nikkei stock index closes at all-time high, surpassing 39,000
World News // 1 hour ago
Japan's Nikkei stock index closes at all-time high, surpassing 39,000
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Even as Japan sinks into recession, its Nikkei stock index hit a record-breaking all-time high of 39,098.68 at the close of trading Thursday. That broke a record set in December 1989.
1 killed in West Bank attack on Israeli motorists; 3 gunmen 'neutralized'
World News // 4 hours ago
1 killed in West Bank attack on Israeli motorists; 3 gunmen 'neutralized'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- One person was killed and at least five were wounded Thursday in the occupied West Bank after three gunmen opened fire on cars lined up at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Jerusalem, authorities said.
X complies with Indian government order to take down accounts but vows to appeal
World News // 2 hours ago
X complies with Indian government order to take down accounts but vows to appeal
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's X social media platform said it had blocked some accounts and posts in India in line with executive orders from New Delhi threatening hefty fines and/or imprisonment for failure to comply.
Russian luxury car gift to North Korea likely violates U.N. sanctions, says U.S.
World News // 6 hours ago
Russian luxury car gift to North Korea likely violates U.N. sanctions, says U.S.
SEOUL, Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Russia violated U.N. sanctions when President Vladimir Putin gave a luxury car to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a U.S. State Department spokesman said, while joking that Kim should have gotten an "extended warranty."
U.S. bipartisan delegation arrives in Taiwan in sign of deepening relations
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S. bipartisan delegation arrives in Taiwan in sign of deepening relations
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Rep. Mike Gallagher, chairman of the House select committee on China, is leading a bipartisan delegation to Taiwan as the United States continues to deepen its relationship with the self-governing island.
British defense official confirms second Trident test launch failure since 2016
World News // 19 hours ago
British defense official confirms second Trident test launch failure since 2016
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps on Wednesday confirmed that he and other leaders were aboard a Trident submarine when the test launch of a Trident II 5 nuclear missile failed January 30 off the coast of Florida.
Assange extradition: U.S. argues WikiLeaks documents endangered subjects
World News // 21 hours ago
Assange extradition: U.S. argues WikiLeaks documents endangered subjects
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A British court will decide the fate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after closing arguments were made in his two-day extradition trial Thursday.
U.S. defends Israeli security at ICJ hearing on occupation of Palestinian lands
World News // 23 hours ago
U.S. defends Israeli security at ICJ hearing on occupation of Palestinian lands
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- In a Wednesday presentation at The Hague the United States Wednesday defended Israel's security needs as the International Court of Justice considers an advisory opinion on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.
Tripadvisor names world's best beaches for 2024
World News // 1 day ago
Tripadvisor names world's best beaches for 2024
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Travel guide Tripadvisor is listing the best beaches of 2024 -- with many overseas in places like Portugal, Italy and Spain.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump requests delay on enforcement of $355M judgment
Donald Trump requests delay on enforcement of $355M judgment
HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent dies in sleep at 39
HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent dies in sleep at 39
Rudy Giuliani appeals $148 million Georgia defamation verdict
Rudy Giuliani appeals $148 million Georgia defamation verdict
Man arrested for brutal killing of aspiring LA model found bound in fridge
Man arrested for brutal killing of aspiring LA model found bound in fridge
Man who 'viciously assaulted' Asian woman in Manhattan gets 15 years
Man who 'viciously assaulted' Asian woman in Manhattan gets 15 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement