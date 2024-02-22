Attacked ship catches fire in Gulf of Aden near Yemen

1 of 3 | An attacked ship caught fire Thursday in the Gulf of Aden near Yemen, according to Britain's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. Commercial shipping continues to be attacked by Houthis in Yemen as the United States and Britain strike Houthi targets to defend shipping in the area. The guided-missile destroyer USS Mason shown in the Gulf of Aden Nov. 25, 2023. File photo by PFC3 Samantha Alaman/U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A ship was attacked and caught fire Thursday in the Gulf of Aden near Yemen, according to a statement from the British Royal Navy's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. "UKMTO has received a report of an incident 70 nautical miles southeast of Aden, Yemen. Authorities are investigating," the statement said. "Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO." Advertisement

Houthis in Yemen have been attacking shipping transiting the Red Sea as the United States, Britain and allied countries conduct air strikes against the Houthis in an effort to protect shipping.

U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, carried out more strikes against Houthis Wednesday evening local time.

"U.S. Central Command forces conducted four self-defense strikes against seven mobile Houthi Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles and one mobile Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile launcher that were prepared to launch towards the Red Sea," CENTCOM said in a statement on X. "Additionally, during this time frame CENTCOM forces shot down a one-way attack unmanned aircraft system in self-defense."

CENTCOM said the missiles and the unmanned aircraft were identified as originating from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and presented "an imminent threat to both merchant vessels and to U.S. Navy ships."

"CENTCOM forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles, launchers and UAS in self-defense. These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels," the CENTCOM statement added.

On Wednesday Israel also said its air defense intercepted a missile from the Red Sea area.

"Following the alert in the area of ​​the city of Eilat, the air defense fighters successfully intercepted, using the "Arrow" system, one launch that made its way to the territory of the State of Israel from the Red Sea area," the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on X. "The target did not cross into Israeli territory and did not pose a threat to civilians."

Houthis attacked at least two more U.S.-owned commercial vessels near Yemen this week. Those attacks happened near the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea, according to UKMTO.