Japan's Nikkei stock index closes at all-time high, surpassing 39,000

Japan's Nikkei stock index hit an all-time high Thursday, closing at 39,098.68. Semiconductor stocks helped propel the index even as Japan slips into recession. Photo by Kimimasa Mayama/EPA-EFE

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Japan's Nikkei stock index hit a record-breaking all-time high of 39,098.68 at the close of trading Thursday. The index closed the day up 836.52 points, or 2.19%, propelling it to the mark that broke a record set in December 1989.

Thursday's surge was driven by semiconductor stocks, led by America's Nvidia Corp.

Nvidia sales were up well above market expectations, with a 3.7-fold sales increase and $12.3 billion in net profits, an 8.7-fold increase.

"Nvidia was able to surpass the high expectations placed on it, with the results clearly demonstrating the growing need for artificial intelligence," said Makoto Sengoku, senior equity market analyst at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Also giving the Nikkei an assist were higher profits from Toyota and Honda exports, aided by a weaker yen against the U.S. dollar.

Japan's Nikkei has seen an upswing this year, nearly 17% above 2023 levels.

In 1992, the Nikkei dropped under 20,000 points as Japan's inflated bubble economy of the 1980s burst.

In February 2021, the Nikkei climbed above 30,000 points for the first time.

The soaring stock market in Japan is occurring even as the Japanese economy contracted for the second straight quarter, slipping into recession, according to GDP numbers released Feb. 15.

In the October to December 2023 period, Japan's GDP declined by 0.4% on top of a 3.3% fall in the previous quarter, according to the Japanese government's Cabinet Office.

That fourth-quarter performance was a surprise, as economists had expected a 1.4% GDP expansion.

Japan's economy in 2023 was $4.2 trillion, not far behind Germany's GDP of $4.4 trillion.