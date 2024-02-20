1 of 2 | Earlier this month, Scotland Yard investigators said they believed the suspect in January's caustic attack on a woman and her daughters was dead because the suspect had been spotted on CCTV near the Thames River. File Photo courtesy of New Scotland Yard

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A body recovered from the Thames River is believed to be connected to a caustic attack against a woman and her daughters last month in London. "At around 16:00 hrs on Monday, 29 February, the crew of a passing boat reported they had seen a body in the water at Tower Pier EC3," the Metropolitain Police said in a statement Tuesday. Advertisement

On January 31, Abdul Shokoor Ezedi is alleged to have attacked a mother and her two children with corrosive alkaline.

"Based on the distinctive clothing he was wearing at the time of the attack and property found on his body, we strongly believe we have recovered the body of Ezedi," Commander Jon Savell of the Metropolitan Police said Tuesday.

The attack occurred after a traffic accident in Clapman Common when "a man assaulted occupants in a car," according to London Assembly Member Marina Ahmad.

Earlier this month, Scotland Yard said they believed Ezedi was dead because he was spotted on CCTV near the Thames River near the Chelsea Bridge.

At the time, Detective Superintendent Rick Stewart had said Ezedi's death was the "most probable outcome" authorities expected after Ezedi was seen going into the water.

Advertisement

"When he has got to the area of Chelsea Bridge his behavior physically appears to change, in so much as he walked up and down the bridge," said Detective Superintendent Rick Stewart.

This past weekend, police unsuccessfully searched the area at low tide.

Authorities say more than 100 police officers were involved in the search for Ezedi.

There is no known motive for the attack, police have said.