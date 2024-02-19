Advertisement
Feb. 19, 2024 / 12:06 AM

Thaksin Shinawatra, Thailand's convicted former prime minister, released on parole

By Darryl Coote
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra (R) sits inside a van as he departs Police General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday. The convicted former prime minister was among 930 prisoners freed from prison on parole, due to his age and "serious illness." Photo by EPA-EFE
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra (R) sits inside a van as he departs Police General Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sunday. The convicted former prime minister was among 930 prisoners freed from prison on parole, due to his age and "serious illness." Photo by EPA-EFE

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Thailand's convicted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been released on parole, some six months after he was arrested on his return to the country following a self-imposed exile of more than 15 years.

Shinawatra was discharged from the Police General Hospital shortly after 6 a.m. local time Sunday, the Bangkok Post reported, adding that he was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, shorts, a face mask, a neck brace and an arm sling.

He arrived at his Charan Sanit Wong 69 Road home in the Bang Phlat district of Bangcock about 20 minutes later by van, the local newspaper said.

The 74-year-old served as Thailand's prime minister from 2001 to 2006 when he was ousted in a military coup. He then resided overseas from 2008 until August when he returned to Thailand and was sentenced to eight years in prison on charges of conflict of interest and abuse of authority.

Shortly after his arrest, he was transported to the Police General Hospital as he suffered from various health issues. His sentence was then reduced to one year.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department announced he was to be paroled as he was above the age of 70 and suffered from serious illnesses.

The department said Shinawatra was among 930 inmates whose parole application had been approved.

The release of Shinawatra, the former owner of Manchester United and a powerful politician in the Asian nation, has raised concerns that his parole was the result of a deal he made with the government as his return to Thailand came hours before Srettha Thavisin was elected prime minister.

During a press conference on Sunday, Thavisin attempted to assuage such concerns as well as those surrounding how much influence Shinawatra may have on politics following his release, by stating: "The Thai Constitution only allows one prime minister at a time," The New York Times reported.

Latest Headlines

U.S. conducts more self-defense strikes against Houthis in Yemen
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. conducts more self-defense strikes against Houthis in Yemen
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S military conducted five strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, Central Command said Sunday, as it continues its near-daily attacks that aim to degrade the Iran proxy militia's ability to target vessels.
Brazilian president compares Palestinian 'genocide' to the Holocaust
World News // 13 hours ago
Brazilian president compares Palestinian 'genocide' to the Holocaust
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Lula da Silva has compared what he called the genocide of Palestinian people with the Holocaust, hours after blasting the U.N. Security Council, leading Israel to summon Brazilian ambassador.
55 people are dead in Papua New Guinea massacre
World News // 5 hours ago
55 people are dead in Papua New Guinea massacre
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- 55 people are dead following an ambush in Papua New Guinea's remote Highlands region. It's the latest, but most severe, incident in a years-long series of murderous clashes among the nation's warring tribes.
Yoav Gallant claims Hamas is looking for a successor to Sinwar
World News // 10 hours ago
Yoav Gallant claims Hamas is looking for a successor to Sinwar
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant alleged Sunday that Hamas is looking for a possible successor to Yahya Sinwar, the head of the Palestinian militia.
Yulia Navalnaya makes first post since death of husband, Alexei Navalny
World News // 14 hours ago
Yulia Navalnaya makes first post since death of husband, Alexei Navalny
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Alexei Navalny, made her first online post Sunday since the death of her husband at a Russian penal colony.
Tech giants sign accord to combat AI-generated 'deep fake' election year info
World News // 1 day ago
Tech giants sign accord to combat AI-generated 'deep fake' election year info
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Twenty of the world's leading technology companies have announced a combined effort to fight "deep fake" artificial intelligence misinformation during the 2024 election year.
Ukraine withdraws forces from key city of Avdiivka amid fierce Russian attacks
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine withdraws forces from key city of Avdiivka amid fierce Russian attacks
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- After months of fighting and inflicting thousands of Russian casualties, Ukrainian military leaders say they are withdrawing to new defensive positions in the key eastern village of Avdiivka.
Navalny's team confirms his death as Russian police arrest hundreds of supporters
World News // 1 day ago
Navalny's team confirms his death as Russian police arrest hundreds of supporters
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A spokesperson for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Saturday confirmed his death at a Russian penal colony, declaring he was "murdered" as police arrested hundreds of his supporters across the country.
Russian prison service says Alexei Navalny has died; Biden says 'Putin is responsible'
World News // 2 days ago
Russian prison service says Alexei Navalny has died; Biden says 'Putin is responsible'
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for what is believed to be the death of the Kremlin's leading opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison.
Ukraine, Germany finalize bilateral security agreement
World News // 2 days ago
Ukraine, Germany finalize bilateral security agreement
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The German and Ukrainian governments concluded a bilateral security cooperation deal Friday as France prepares to finalize its own bilateral agreement.
Advertisement