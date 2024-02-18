Advertisement
World News
Feb. 18, 2024 / 10:37 AM

Yulia Navalnaya makes first post since death of husband, Alexei Navalny

By Adam Schrader
Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny walks alongside his spouse Yulia Navalnaya as they take part in a memorial march for Boris Nemtsov marking the fifth anniversary of his assassination in Moscow, Russia. Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE
Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny walks alongside his spouse Yulia Navalnaya as they take part in a memorial march for Boris Nemtsov marking the fifth anniversary of his assassination in Moscow, Russia. Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Alexei Navalny, made her first online post Sunday since the death of her husband at a Russian penal colony.

Navalnaya shared a picture of her with Navalny that she simply captioned, "I love you.

Advertisement

Her post came as OVD-Info, an independent human rights project in Russia, reported that at least 336 people have been detained in rallies across 39 cities since Navalny was "murdered." Around 13 people were detained on Sunday.

"Navalny's death was a murder -- a planned murder, a murder methodically carried out, a murder of which the Russian state is guilty. Including those very agencies that are now talking about investigations," OVD-Info said in a statement.

Related

"And this was not just murder. It was a political assassination. Navalny's arrest and conviction were not simply unjust, they obviously served the political goals of the Kremlin."

Navalny was the main figure of opposition to the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin and an anti-corruption activist who survived a poisoning attempt in the Siberian city of Omsk in 2020.

After his poisoning, Navalny was taken for treatment to a hospital in Berlin, Germany, where officials said there was "unequivocal proof" that he was the victim of the nerve agent Novichok. Navalny and others pointed to Putin, but the Kremlin denied its involvement.

Advertisement

Despite barely surviving with his life, Navalny returned to Russia in January 2021. He was promptly arrested and ordered to be held in pre-trial detention for allegedly violating the terms of a prior suspended jail sentence. The politician had previously received a suspended sentence for alleged embezzlement in July 2013 and again in 2014, widely viewed as politically motivated.

Navalny was ordered to serve two and a half years in prison in February 2021 for allegedly violating the terms of his parole for prior charges. After criticizing the war in Ukraine from his prison cell shortly after Putin invaded, Navalny was hit with another nine years in prison for alleged embezzlement and transferred to a maximum-security prison in the Vladimir region of Russia.

In April 2023, Navalny suffered from extreme stomach pain that his spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, suggested could have been the result from another poisoning attempt.

Navalny, already in prison, was convicted of terrorism and sentenced to another 19 years in prison in August. He then went missing in December, and was discovered to have been moved to a penal colony east of Moscow. He was found at the penal colony where he later died three weeks later.

He was last seen in a video link from a court hearing on Thursday, the day before his death.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Tech giants sign accord to combat AI-generated 'deep fake' election year info
World News // 18 hours ago
Tech giants sign accord to combat AI-generated 'deep fake' election year info
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Twenty of the world's leading technology companies have announced a combined effort to fight "deep fake" artificial intelligence misinformation during the 2024 election year.
Ukraine withdraws forces from key city of Avdiivka amid fierce Russian attacks
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukraine withdraws forces from key city of Avdiivka amid fierce Russian attacks
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- After months of fighting and inflicting thousands of Russian casualties, Ukrainian military leaders say they are withdrawing to new defensive positions in the key eastern village of Avdiivka.
Navalny's team confirms his death as Russian police arrest hundreds of supporters
World News // 1 day ago
Navalny's team confirms his death as Russian police arrest hundreds of supporters
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A spokesperson for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Saturday confirmed his death at a Russian penal colony, declaring he was "murdered" as police arrested hundreds of his supporters across the country.
Russian prison service says Alexei Navalny has died; Biden says 'Putin is responsible'
World News // 2 days ago
Russian prison service says Alexei Navalny has died; Biden says 'Putin is responsible'
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for what is believed to be the death of the Kremlin's leading opposition leader Alexei Navalny in prison.
Ukraine, Germany finalize bilateral security agreement
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine, Germany finalize bilateral security agreement
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The German and Ukrainian governments concluded a bilateral security cooperation deal Friday as France prepares to finalize its own bilateral agreement.
EU Digital Services Act to take effect for all but smallest online platforms
World News // 1 day ago
EU Digital Services Act to take effect for all but smallest online platforms
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The European Union's Digital Services Act is set to go into effect Saturday, according to the European Commission.
Munich Security Conference: Kamala Harris vows continued U.S. global engagement
World News // 2 days ago
Munich Security Conference: Kamala Harris vows continued U.S. global engagement
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- At the Munich Security Conference Friday Vice-President Kamala Harris vowed the Biden administration is committed to global engagement with allies amid multiple world security threats.
Two dead, six wounded in shooting attack in Israel, attacker killed
World News // 2 days ago
Two dead, six wounded in shooting attack in Israel, attacker killed
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and six wounded in southern Israel Friday in a shooting attack before a passing civilian motorist shot and killed the attacker, according to police.
Greek government approves same-sex marriage
World News // 2 days ago
Greek government approves same-sex marriage
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Greek government on Thursday approved same-sex marriage despite opposition from the influential domestic Orthodox Church.
IDF says Hamas fighters captured in Nasser hospital; 4 patients die in power outage
World News // 2 days ago
IDF says Hamas fighters captured in Nasser hospital; 4 patients die in power outage
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Israel said special forces operating inside Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza had captured dozens of militants belonging to Hamas and other groups, but health officials said four patients as a result.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Firefighter killed, 13 injured in Virginia home explosion
Firefighter killed, 13 injured in Virginia home explosion
Officials have 'person of interest' as search continues for missing Texas girl
Officials have 'person of interest' as search continues for missing Texas girl
Autopsy confirms migrant boy died from infection contracted in Chicago shelter
Autopsy confirms migrant boy died from infection contracted in Chicago shelter
Denver funeral director faces charges after remains of 30 bodies found in home
Denver funeral director faces charges after remains of 30 bodies found in home
UAW threatens to strike again at Ford Kentucky plant if local contract isn't resolved
UAW threatens to strike again at Ford Kentucky plant if local contract isn't resolved
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement