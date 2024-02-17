Advertisement
World News
Feb. 17, 2024 / 11:43 AM

Ukraine withdraws forces from key city of Avdiivka amid fierce Russian attacks

By Mike Heuer
A Ukrainian soldier patrols a front line near the village of Avdiivka, not far from the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, on January 25, 2022. After months of heavy bombardment, Ukrainian military officials have announced their withdrawal from the village. File Photo by Stanislav Kozliuk/EPA-EFE
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- After months of fighting and inflicting thousands of Russian casualties, Ukrainian military leaders say they are withdrawing to new defensive positions in the key eastern village of Avdiivka.

The commander of Ukraine's Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, announced in a post on Telegram Saturday that after enduring nearly 40 Russian attacks in the space of a single day, Ukrainian troops abandoned the position in an "organized withdrawal."

Tarnavskyi said despite the loss of more than 600 soldiers and much military equipment, Russian forces continued their assault on Avdiivka, using superiority in numbers and materiel to put Ukrainian forces under a constant bombardment.

He said the withdrawal prevents an encirclement by Russian forces and will "preserve the lives and health" of Ukraine's soldiers while taking up more favorable defensive line.

Related

Ukraine's national news agency said Russia sent more reserves to Avdiivka, and its unceasing siege has virtually wiped out the city.

The fighting in Avdiivka remained "fierce" on Saturday as Russian armored, airborne and special forces troops assaulted positions held by Ukrainian Defense Forces, military officials said.

The Russian military first began attacking Avdiivka in October as part of a counteroffensive with the full weight of its military forces, which Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said has cost Moscow "tens of thousands" of casualties.

"Our forces constantly perform the task of exhausting their army, and saving our lives is the right decision," Zelensky told reporters Saturday in Germany at the Munich Security Conference in explaining the decision to withdraw.

Avdiivka is located about 20 miles north of the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in the Donbas region held by pro-Moscow militants since 2014. It's been under attack since Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine in 2022.

With Avdiivka now occupied by Russian forces, Ukrainian officials say they are facing a Russian offensive along a broad front with especially heavy fighting near Kharkiv and Luhansk, CNN reported.

Ukraine says its armed forces are running low on ammunition, raising concerns that the United States might reduce or cease funding for Ukraine's defensive efforts.

U.S. President Joe Biden has for months called on the Congress to pass legislation to fund arms for Ukraine, but the spending measure has been held up by Republican opposition over its lack of provisions for security at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Last week, following months of negotiations, the U.S. Senate finally passed a bill that included $60 billion for Ukraine. However, it is expected to meet staunch opposition in the Republican-led House where House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday the GOP will not be "forced into passing a foreign aid bill" that "does nothing to secure our own border."

