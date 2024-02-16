Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 16, 2024 / 12:37 AM

Houthis say they attacked bulk carrier in Gulf of Aden

By Darryl Coote
Iran-backed Houthi militants said Thursday that they attacked another commercial vessel transiting the Gulf of Aden. File Photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE
Iran-backed Houthi militants said Thursday that they attacked another commercial vessel transiting the Gulf of Aden. File Photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Houthi rebels in Yemen said they struck a British supermax bulk carrier transiting the Gulf of Aden on Thursday, the latest attack by the Iran proxy militia amid Israel's war in Gaza.

Its naval forces attacked the Barbados-flagged Lycavitos carrier with "appropriate naval missiles," the militia said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The strikes were direct."

The announcement came as the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported an attack about 85 nautical miles east of Aden, Yemen. It said an unidentified ship reported an explosion nearby.

Related

"The crew and the vessel are reported safe and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," the incident report said. "Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

The Lycavitos is operated by Helikon Shipping, which was established in London in 1961, and also has offices in Athens, and Dalian, China. UPI has contacted Helikon for comment and confirmation.

According to the company's website, the Lycavitos was built in 2007 and has a deadweight tonnage of 58,786.

Since Nov. 19, the Houthis have attacked some 30 vessels transiting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, stating the strikes are in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid Israel's war against Hamas, another Iran proxy militia, in Gaza.

Advertisement

The United States and Britain, along with other democratic allies, have responded with retaliatory strikes on Houthi targets in areas of Yemen under the rebels' control.

The Biden administration said the retaliatory strikes seek to deter further Houthi attacks and degrade the militia's ability to launch them.

The attack on Thursday, however, followed the Houthis striking the Iran-bound Greek bulk grain carrier Star Iris on Monday.

Latest Headlines

Greece becomes first Orthodox country to approve same-sex marriage
World News // 7 hours ago
Greece becomes first Orthodox country to approve same-sex marriage
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Greece became the first Orthodox country to legalize same-sex marriage Thursday and granted equal parental rights for gay couples, making it easier for them to adopt children.
Venezuela expels 'colonialist' U.N. human rights office
World News // 7 hours ago
Venezuela expels 'colonialist' U.N. human rights office
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Venezuelan government of President Nicolás Maduro on Thursday ordered the United Nations human rights office to leave the country within 72 hours.
Search continues after ship sinks in Sea of Marmara, leaving empty life raft
World News // 8 hours ago
Search continues after ship sinks in Sea of Marmara, leaving empty life raft
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Rescuers are looking for six missing crew members from a cargo ship sank Thursday off the coast of Turkey.
Zelensky to sign security agreement in France, address leaders at Munich conference
World News // 13 hours ago
Zelensky to sign security agreement in France, address leaders at Munich conference
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to travel to France and Germany on Friday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Microsoft invests $3.43 billion in Germany to expand AI and data centers
World News // 15 hours ago
Microsoft invests $3.43 billion in Germany to expand AI and data centers
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Microsoft said Thursday over the next two years it will invest $3.43 billion to expand cloud data centers and AI infrastructure in Germany. It's the largest German investment in Microsoft's 40-year history.
Israeli forces move into Gaza's Nasser hospital; at least 1 patient killed
World News // 17 hours ago
Israeli forces move into Gaza's Nasser hospital; at least 1 patient killed
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Israel confirmed Thursday that its forces were conducting an operation inside one of Gaza's few functioning hospitals in the southern city of Khan Younis.
Japan slides into recession, cedes spot as third largest economy to Germany
World News // 18 hours ago
Japan slides into recession, cedes spot as third largest economy to Germany
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Japan's economy contracted for the second straight quarter in the October to December period pushing it into a technical recession and ceding its spot as the world's third-largest economy to Germany, GDP figures show.
Kim Jong Un oversees launch of new North Korean surface-to-sea missile
World News // 22 hours ago
Kim Jong Un oversees launch of new North Korean surface-to-sea missile
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a "new-type surface-to-sea missile" and ordered a stronger military posture near a contentious maritime border in the Yellow Sea, state-run media reported Thursday.
Stoltenberg says 18 of 31 NATO members set to meet 2% GDP spending goal
World News // 1 day ago
Stoltenberg says 18 of 31 NATO members set to meet 2% GDP spending goal
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized increased member state spending ahead of a meeting of NATO Defense Ministers Thursday.
Microsoft, OpenAI fighting foreign hackers utilizing AI in attacks
World News // 1 day ago
Microsoft, OpenAI fighting foreign hackers utilizing AI in attacks
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Microsoft and Open AI said Wednesday foreign government hackers are using artificial intelligence tools to improve their cyberattacks. They said hacking attempts by China, Russia, Iran and North Korea were disrupted.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House GOP chair Mark Green announces retirement after Mayorkas impeachment
House GOP chair Mark Green announces retirement after Mayorkas impeachment
Tennessee deputy missing after patrol car pulled from river with body in back seat
Tennessee deputy missing after patrol car pulled from river with body in back seat
Japan slides into recession, cedes spot as third largest economy to Germany
Japan slides into recession, cedes spot as third largest economy to Germany
Travis Kelce, heartbroken Chiefs offer help, prayer to parade shooting victims
Travis Kelce, heartbroken Chiefs offer help, prayer to parade shooting victims
U.S. blacklists network accused of procuring U.S. tech for Iran
U.S. blacklists network accused of procuring U.S. tech for Iran
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement