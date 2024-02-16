Trending
IDF says Hamas fighters captured in Nasser hospital; 4 patients die in power outage

By Paul Godfrey
A nurse tends to premature babies in Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis where the IDF says it has captured dozens of operatives from Hamas and other groups. Gaza's Health Ministry said Friday that 12 people had been killed and 157 injured as a result of Israel's military offensive in the past 24 hours bringing the total casualty number since the Oct. 7 outbreak of hostilities to 28,775 killed and 68,552 injuries. File photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Israel said special forces operating inside Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza had captured dozens of fighters belonging to Hamas and other groups -- some of whom took part in the Oct. 7 attacks -- but Gaza health authorities said the incursion into the facility had resulted in the death of four patients.

IDF named three men of dozens it found hiding inside the hospital, two of whom it alleged had admitted participating in Hamas' surprise assault into southern Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and 250 taken hostage, at a briefing late Thursday.

The military said it was compelled to storm the hospital because hostages had previously been held in the complex which continued to serve as a hideout and operating base for members of Hamas and other militant groups.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said one of the men was an ambulance driver who allegedly belonged to Hamas and took part in the Oct. 7 attacks while the second had admitted his involvement. A third man was referred to as a "convicted terrorist" linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The ambulance driver "confessed to transporting a hostage from the Israel border into the Gaza strip," Hagari said.

"We found more, dozens more and we will provide information about them in the future."

Gaza's Health Ministry said on social media that the four patients, three of whom were in the intensive care unit, died Friday morning after generators stopped working cutting power to oxygen machines.

The ministry had earlier issued an urgent appeal for assistance to save nine critically endangered patients in the intensive care and maternity units, saying the hospital had suffered a complete loss of power.

"We hold the Israeli occupation responsible for the lives of patients and crews considering that the complex is now under its full control. We appeal to all institutions to quickly intervene to save patients and staff in Nasser Medical Complex before it's too late," the ministry wrote in a Facebook post.

Gaza health officials also said women and children had been forced to evacuate the old Nasser building where the delivery rooms were located, which the IDF was now using as barracks. At least two women had since given birth "without electricity, water, food and heating," they said.

Meanwhile, posting on X following a late-night cabinet meeting Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu dismissed "all talk of imposing a Palestinian state on Israel" unilaterally, saying it would not be constructive because it would reward terror and block off routes to peace.

"Israel outright rejects international dictates regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians. Such an arrangement will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions.

"Israel will continue to oppose the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. Such recognition in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre would give a huge reward to unprecedented terrorism and prevent any future peace settlement," wrote Netanyahu.

The Palestinian Authority responded angrily accusing Netanyahu of attempting to sabotage peace efforts and isolate Palestinians.

The Palestinian Foreign Affairs Ministry accused Netanyahu of publicly dismissing the idea to thwart negotiations, as it said he has done in the past.

"The Palestinian state is not a gift or favor from Netanyahu, but rather an entitlement imposed by international law and international legitimacy resolutions," the ministry said.

