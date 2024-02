Two people were killed and six wounded in a shooting attack at a southern Israeli bus stop Friday. A passing civilian killed the attacker. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said arming civilians saves lives and he will expand the broad distribution of weapons to Israeli civilians. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Two people were killed and six wounded in southern Israel Friday in a shooting attack before a passing civilian motorist shot and killed the attacker, according to police. One person was in critical condition, three in serious condition and the other two victims had moderate wounds, according to Magen David Adom rescue service medics. Advertisement

Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and National Security Minister Ben-Gvir went to the scene after the deadly attack. Shabtai said the attack raised police levels of alert throughout Israel.

"We know that in the last month, there has been criticism of the very broad policy of distributing weapons, today it has been proven that weapons save people's lives," Ben-Gvir said. "Not only will I not submit to criticism, but I will expand and increase our policy to allow Israeli citizens to arm themselves."

The attacker opened fire at a bus stop on Highway 40 near Bnei Re'em until he was shot and killed by the Israeli civilian. Police deployed a large force to search the area for other possible attackers.

According to an initial investigation, the killer was from east Jerusalem with Israeli residency.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on X the killings show "the murderers want to kill us all." He offered condolences "from the bottom of my heart" to the families of the victims.