Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 16, 2024 / 7:44 AM

Greek government approves same-sex marriage

By Clyde Hughes
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis talks with members of the government after the debate on a bill legalizing same-sex marriage that was passed 176-76. Photo by George Vitsaras/EPA-EFE
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis talks with members of the government after the debate on a bill legalizing same-sex marriage that was passed 176-76. Photo by George Vitsaras/EPA-EFE

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Greek government on Thursday approved same-sex marriage despite opposition from the influential domestic Orthodox Church.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis personally lobbied for the bill's passage, which also backed same-sex adoptions. He claimed that the status quo made same-sex families "invisible."

Advertisement

"The vote has passed: as of tonight, Greece is proud to become the 16th EU country to legislate marriage equality," Mitsotakis said on X. "This is a milestone for human rights, reflecting today's Greece -- progressive and democratic country, passionately committed to European values."

The bill, which passed 176-76 does not support childbirth using a surrogate, which Mitsotakis opposed.

Related

"The idea of women who are turned into child-producing machines on demand ... that is not going to happen," he said.

MP Antonis Samaras, the former prime minister under Mitsotakis' New Democracy Party railed against the measure he called "dangerous," charging it will reshape Greek family law for worse.

"Same-sex marriage does not constitute a human right," Samaras said. "A child requires both a father and a mother. The proposed legislation represents a fundamental departure from national law and contradicts the beliefs of millions of Greeks."

Advertisement

The Holy Synod, which oversees the Church of Greece, and the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which governs Orthodox churches worldwide both opposed the bill ahead of the vote, stressing that marriage is the "union of a man and a woman."

Despina Paraskeva-Voloudogianni, Amnesty International's Greece campaign coordinator, said the bill is historic but did not go far enough.

"This law represents an important milestone in the fight against homophobia and transphobia and a hard-won victory for those who have led that fight. It gives same-sex couples and their children the visibility and rights that they have long been denied," Paraskeva-Voloudogianni said.

"[The bill] stops short of allowing full equality for non-biological parents and does not recognize the identities beyond the gender binary. It fails to facilitate access to assisted reproductive technology for same-sex couples, single men, transgender and intersex persons."

Latest Headlines

IDF says Hamas fighters captured in Nasser hospital; 4 patients die in power outage
World News // 1 hour ago
IDF says Hamas fighters captured in Nasser hospital; 4 patients die in power outage
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Israel said special forces operating inside Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza had captured dozens of militants belonging to Hamas and other groups, but health officials said four patients as a result.
North Korean leader's sister opens door to improved ties with Japan
World News // 3 hours ago
North Korean leader's sister opens door to improved ties with Japan
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said that Pyongyang would be open to improving relations with Japan and hosting a visit from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, state media reported.
Stalled U.S. funding for Ukraine affecting fight against Russia, says NATO head
World News // 5 hours ago
Stalled U.S. funding for Ukraine affecting fight against Russia, says NATO head
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Congress' inability to pass legislation on new weapons shipments for Ukraine is being felt on the battlefield, the head of NATO said.
Houthis say they attacked bulk carrier in Gulf of Aden
World News // 7 hours ago
Houthis say they attacked bulk carrier in Gulf of Aden
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Houthi rebels in Yemen said they struck a British supermax bulk carrier transiting the Gulf of Aden on Thursday, the latest attack by the Iran proxy militia amid Israel's war in Gaza.
Greece becomes first Orthodox country to approve same-sex marriage
World News // 13 hours ago
Greece becomes first Orthodox country to approve same-sex marriage
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Greece became the first Orthodox country to legalize same-sex marriage Thursday and granted equal parental rights for gay couples, making it easier for them to adopt children.
Venezuela expels 'colonialist' U.N. human rights office
World News // 14 hours ago
Venezuela expels 'colonialist' U.N. human rights office
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Venezuelan government of President Nicolás Maduro on Thursday ordered the United Nations human rights office to leave the country within 72 hours.
Search continues after ship sinks in Sea of Marmara, leaving empty life raft
World News // 15 hours ago
Search continues after ship sinks in Sea of Marmara, leaving empty life raft
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Rescuers are looking for six missing crew members from a cargo ship sank Thursday off the coast of Turkey.
Zelensky to sign security agreement in France, address leaders at Munich conference
World News // 20 hours ago
Zelensky to sign security agreement in France, address leaders at Munich conference
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to travel to France and Germany on Friday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Microsoft invests $3.43 billion in Germany to expand AI and data centers
World News // 22 hours ago
Microsoft invests $3.43 billion in Germany to expand AI and data centers
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Microsoft said Thursday over the next two years it will invest $3.43 billion to expand cloud data centers and AI infrastructure in Germany. It's the largest German investment in Microsoft's 40-year history.
Israeli forces move into Gaza's Nasser hospital; at least 1 patient killed
World News // 23 hours ago
Israeli forces move into Gaza's Nasser hospital; at least 1 patient killed
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Israel confirmed Thursday that its forces were conducting an operation inside one of Gaza's few functioning hospitals in the southern city of Khan Younis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tennessee deputy missing after patrol car pulled from river with body in back seat
Tennessee deputy missing after patrol car pulled from river with body in back seat
U.S. Coast Guard intercepts Iran weapons shipment headed for Yemen
U.S. Coast Guard intercepts Iran weapons shipment headed for Yemen
Imprisoned Jan. 6 rioter faces five additional felony charges
Imprisoned Jan. 6 rioter faces five additional felony charges
Travis Kelce, heartbroken Chiefs offer help, prayer to parade shooting victims
Travis Kelce, heartbroken Chiefs offer help, prayer to parade shooting victims
New York judge sets Trump's first criminal trial in hush money case for March 25
New York judge sets Trump's first criminal trial in hush money case for March 25
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement