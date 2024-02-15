Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 15, 2024 / 7:05 AM

Japan slides into recession, cedes spot as third largest economy to Germany

By Paul Godfrey
GDP figures out Thursday show Japan's economy contracted for the second straight quarter in the October to December, period pushing it into a technical recession and ceding its spot as the world's third-largest economy to Germany. File photo by Keiko Mori/(UPI
GDP figures out Thursday show Japan's economy contracted for the second straight quarter in the October to December, period pushing it into a technical recession and ceding its spot as the world's third-largest economy to Germany. File photo by Keiko Mori/(UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Japan's economy contracted for the second straight quarter in the October to December period, pushing it into a technical recession and ceding its spot as the world's third-largest economy to Germany, GDP figures out Thursday show.

Japan's fourth quarter GDP shrunk 0.4% on an annualized basis following a 3.3% fall in the July to September quarter, the Japanese government's Cabinet Office said in a data release.

Advertisement

The economy had been expected to expand by 1.4%.

The October-December data are provisional and therefore subject to revision, but two consecutive quarterly falls in GDP is the most widely used definition of an economic recession.

Related

Figures show that the size of Japan's economy in 2023 was $4.2 trillion compared with Germany where GDP for the 12 months was $4.4 trillion, economist Neil Newman told the BBC.

However, Japan's relegation to fourth place among economic superpowers behind Germany, China and the United States was not due to a booming German economy.

Its economy also underperformed in 2023, with the Federal Statistic Office blaming "rising interest rates and weaker domestic and foreign demand" for a 0.3% contraction in GDP over the year.

Advertisement

The reordering is, however, in line with an International Monetary Fund forecast in October that Germany was poised to leapfrog Japan into third place in dollar terms.

Expressing GDP in U.S. dollars is significant because the Japanese currency saw a significant decline in its value against the dollar during 2023, down by about 9%, although yen weakness actually helps stimulate the Japanese economy because it makes its goods cheaper in export markets.

In nominal GDP terms, the economy actually grew by 0.3% in the fourth quarter and 5.7% for the 2023 calendar year. The difference between nominal and real GDP is that the latter is inflation-adjusted.

The markets reacted positively to the news, with the Nikkei 225 Index jumping 461 points to a 5-year-high to end Thursday's trading session at 38,187 after briefly breaching the 38,000 level on Tuesday for the first time in since the start of the country's property crash in 1990.

Investors' confidence could be informed by the weak economic data being seen as a strong signal that Japan's central bank is not about to abandon its negative (-0.1%) interest rate policy any time soon.

Prior to the latest reshuffle, the last big shake-up in the economic world order was in 2010 when China usurped Japan's position as the second-largest economy after taking the third spot from Germany in 2007.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Israeli forces move into Gaza's Nasser hospital, at least 1 patient killed
World News // 19 minutes ago
Israeli forces move into Gaza's Nasser hospital, at least 1 patient killed
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Israel confirmed Thursday that its forces were conducting an operation inside one of Gaza's few functioning hospitals in the southern city of Khan Younis.
Kim Jong Un oversees launch of new North Korean surface-to-sea missile
World News // 5 hours ago
Kim Jong Un oversees launch of new North Korean surface-to-sea missile
SEOUL, Feb. 15 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a "new-type surface-to-sea missile" and ordered a stronger military posture near a contentious maritime border in the Yellow Sea, state-run media reported Thursday.
Stoltenberg says 18 of 31 NATO members set to meet 2% GDP spending goal
World News // 20 hours ago
Stoltenberg says 18 of 31 NATO members set to meet 2% GDP spending goal
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized increased member state spending ahead of a meeting of NATO Defense Ministers Thursday.
Microsoft, OpenAI fighting foreign hackers utilizing AI in attacks
World News // 21 hours ago
Microsoft, OpenAI fighting foreign hackers utilizing AI in attacks
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Microsoft and Open AI said Wednesday foreign government hackers are using artificial intelligence tools to improve their cyberattacks. They said hacking attempts by China, Russia, Iran and North Korea were disrupted.
Israel attacks Hezbollah targets after strike from Lebanon killed 1, injured 8
World News // 21 hours ago
Israel attacks Hezbollah targets after strike from Lebanon killed 1, injured 8
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Israel fired a barrage of rockets into Lebanon on Tuesday in response to an attack by Beirut, threatening the current conflict in Gaza could spill over boundary lines.
Ford faces British strike after workers reject no wage hike offer
World News // 22 hours ago
Ford faces British strike after workers reject no wage hike offer
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The British union Unite said Wednesday Ford faces a strike by thousands of workers unless the company attends negotiations with conciliation service Acas. Workers rejected Ford offers of bonuses, but no wage increase.
CENTCOM says it thwarted Houthi missile launcher strike on Red Sea vessels
World News // 22 hours ago
CENTCOM says it thwarted Houthi missile launcher strike on Red Sea vessels
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The United States said Wednesday its forces struck a mobile anti-ship cruise missile launcher in a "self-defense" strike on a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, thwarting a strike against vessels in the Red Sea.
Kenyan police rearrest man wanted in connection with Massachusetts death
World News // 23 hours ago
Kenyan police rearrest man wanted in connection with Massachusetts death
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Kenya authorities said on Wednesday that they recaptured U.S. murder suspect Kevin Kangethe after he escaped local authorities a week earlier while awaiting extradition.
Australia approves motion urging Britain to return Julian Assange
World News // 23 hours ago
Australia approves motion urging Britain to return Julian Assange
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Australia's prime minister and federal members of Parliament approved a motion Wednesday to return Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to Australia from a British prison and not extradite him to the U.S.
Former PM Shehbaz Sharif set to head new Pakistan coalition government
World News // 1 day ago
Former PM Shehbaz Sharif set to head new Pakistan coalition government
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Following elections with no clear winner, two of Pakistan's main political parties have reached a deal to form a coalition government, shutting out the populist party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House, congressional leaders set to discuss 'serious national security threat'
White House, congressional leaders set to discuss 'serious national security threat'
House GOP chair Mark Green announces retirement after Mayorkas impeachment
House GOP chair Mark Green announces retirement after Mayorkas impeachment
D.C. Police: Suspect remains barricaded in home after wounding several officers
D.C. Police: Suspect remains barricaded in home after wounding several officers
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
President defers deportation of Palestinians amid war in Gaza
President defers deportation of Palestinians amid war in Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement