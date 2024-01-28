Advertisement
World News
Jan. 28, 2024 / 7:47 PM / Updated at 9:15 PM

Iran launches a trio of low Earth orbit satellites

By Mark Moran
An Iranian home-made Simorgh rocket, shown here in 2021, was used to launch three satellites into low Earth obit, Iranian officials announced Sunday. Western officials say the launch bolsters Iran's ballistic missile efforts. EPA-EFE
An Iranian home-made Simorgh rocket, shown here in 2021, was used to launch three satellites into low Earth obit, Iranian officials announced Sunday. Western officials say the launch bolsters Iran's ballistic missile efforts. EPA-EFE

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Iran has launched three satellites into space with a rocket that had failed multiple times before, Iranian officials announced Sunday. Western authorities have said the move improves Tehran's ballistic missile capabilities.

Iran has claimed the launch is part its peaceful civilian space program, but U.S. officials said in a 2023 worldwide threat assessment said launches like this one and development of related satellites "shortens the timeline" for Iran to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile because it uses similar technology.

Advertisement

That report specifically cites the type of rocket used to launch the satellites, the Simorgh, as a possible dual-use rocket.

The Simorgh, or "Phoenix," which is a satellite-carrying rocket, has been part of a series of setbacks in recent years for Iran's civilian space program, including fatal fires and a launchpad rocket explosion.

Related

France, Germany and the United Kingdom condemned a Jan. 20 Iranian satellite launch with a Simorgh saying it, too, was capable of helping Iran develop long-range ballistic missiles.

Advertisement

"We have longstanding concerns over Iran's activity related to ballistic missile technologies that are capable of delivering nuclear weapons," the countries said. "These concerns are reinforced by Iran's continued nuclear escalation beyond all credible civilian justification."

Iranian State TV named the most recently launched satellites Mahda, Kayhan-2 and Hatef-1. The Mahda is a research satellite, the Kayhan and the Hatef are nanosatellites focused on global positioning and communication, the report said. Each satellite is likely to be put into low Earth orbit.

Iran's Information and Communications Technology Ministry has said the Mahda had already sent signals back to Earth.

The launch comes against the backdrop of continued tensions in the Middle East as the war between Israel and Hamas has dragged on into its third month, and taken the lives of tens of thousands of people since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel Oct. 7, 2023.

There are continued fears of the war broadening into a regional conflict and Iran's backing of Houthi rebels is already of concern. Iran's rocket program adds to the discontent. The Houthi militants have made repeated attacks on ships in the Red Sea, part of a targeted effort to disrupt the regional commercial shipping industry in the region.

Advertisement

Iran itself has not intervened directly in the conflict, but backs the Houthi rebels that are in constant motion in the region and have carried out dozens of attacks on American backed forces, its military bases and allies since November.

A drone attack Sunday killed three U.S. soldiers and wounded 25 others. The trio were the first American casualties killed by firepower in the war between Israel and Hamas. Iranian-backed Iraqi militias claimed responsibilities for the attack on the U.S. military base along the Jordanian border with Syria.

Three Navy SEALs have been declared dead after going missing more than 10 days ago, the first overall American casualties of the Israel-Hamas war.

Associated Press footage of the Simorgh launch showed it took place at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran's rural Semnan province.

"The roar of the Simorgh (rocket) resonated in our country's sky and infinite space," said Abbas Rasooli, a state TV reporter, in the footage.

The footage showed the rocket was emblazoned with the phrase "We Can" in Farsi, which was a nod to the rocket's success in light of the previous failed attempts.

Latest Headlines

Environmental activists attempt to vandalize the Mona Lisa
World News // 3 hours ago
Environmental activists attempt to vandalize the Mona Lisa
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Environmental activists in Paris threw pumpkin-colored soup at the Mona Lisa Sunday, expressing their concerns over the world's agricultural and food systems.
Gaza Health Ministry urges 7,000 wounded people to leave occupied Palestine
World News // 9 hours ago
Gaza Health Ministry urges 7,000 wounded people to leave occupied Palestine
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- The Gaza Health Ministry on Sunday urged at least 7,000 wounded Palestinians to leave the occupied territory of Gaza for treatment as Israel's war continues in the wake of genocide allegations.
Gunmen target Istanbul church, killing one person during morning mass
World News // 11 hours ago
Gunmen target Istanbul church, killing one person during morning mass
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Gunmen targeted a church in Istanbul on Sunday morning, killing at least one person during the celebration of mass. Pope Francis has condemned the attack.
Crews safe, fire extinguished on British oil tanker after Houthi rebel attack
World News // 2 days ago
Crews safe, fire extinguished on British oil tanker after Houthi rebel attack
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- All crew members are safe and fires have been extinguished aboard a British oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden that was hit it with a missile by Houthi rebels, the vessel's operator confirmed on Saturday.
Thousands mark Holocaust Remembrance Day amid marches in Germany, Italy
World News // 1 day ago
Thousands mark Holocaust Remembrance Day amid marches in Germany, Italy
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Ceremonies were held across the world Saturday to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day against the backdrop of continued anti-far right rallies in Germany and pro-Palestinian marches in Italy.
Israelis lay siege to Khan Younis; U.N. agency fires staffers over Oct. 7 allegations
World News // 1 day ago
Israelis lay siege to Khan Younis; U.N. agency fires staffers over Oct. 7 allegations
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Israel continued a major offensive against Hamas militants in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Saturday as a United Nations agency announced it has fired staffers over their alleged involvement with the group.
International Court orders Israel to end atrocities in Gaza; no ruling on genocide
World News // 2 days ago
International Court orders Israel to end atrocities in Gaza; no ruling on genocide
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice in the Hague ordered Israel Friday to take immediate steps to end atrocities in its war with Hamas, but stopped short of suspending its military campaign in Gaza.
On Taiwan's 'red beaches,' nonchalance about the threat from China
World News // 2 days ago
On Taiwan's 'red beaches,' nonchalance about the threat from China
TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Taiwan's "red beaches" are the island's most likely landing spots for a Chinese amphibious invasion, but local civilians remain nonchalant about the threat.
Turkey ratifies Sweden's NATO bid; Hungary last obstacle to membership
World News // 2 days ago
Turkey ratifies Sweden's NATO bid; Hungary last obstacle to membership
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Turkey has finalized legislation ratifying Sweden's accession to NATO, leaving Hungary as the lone holdout keeping the Nordic country from the security umbrella of the 31-nation alliance.
King Charles arrives at hospital for prostate surgery
World News // 2 days ago
King Charles arrives at hospital for prostate surgery
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles arrived at the private London Clinic on Friday morning to be treated for an enlarged prostate -- at, the same hospital where Kate Middleton is recovering from abdominal surgery.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pelosi said she will ask FBI to investigate pro-Palestine protesters
Pelosi said she will ask FBI to investigate pro-Palestine protesters
Gunmen target Istanbul church, killing one person during morning mass
Gunmen target Istanbul church, killing one person during morning mass
Three U.S. soldiers are dead in a drone strike in Jordan
Three U.S. soldiers are dead in a drone strike in Jordan
Gaza Health Ministry urges 7,000 wounded people to leave occupied Palestine
Gaza Health Ministry urges 7,000 wounded people to leave occupied Palestine
Environmental activists attempt to vandalize the Mona Lisa
Environmental activists attempt to vandalize the Mona Lisa
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement