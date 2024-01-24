Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 24, 2024 / 10:36 PM / Updated at 9:53 PM

6 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital following plane crash in northern Canada

By Darryl Coote
Six people were killed when an airplane crashed Tuesday near the Northwest Territories' town of Fort Smith in northern Canada. Image courtesy Google Maps/Website
Six people were killed when an airplane crashed Tuesday near the Northwest Territories' town of Fort Smith in northern Canada. Image courtesy Google Maps/Website

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Six people were killed and one survivor was airlifted to the hospital following an airplane crash in northern Canada's Northwest Territories, officials said.

The Northwestern Air Lease plane crashed Tuesday near Fort Smith as it was en route from the town of some 2,600 people along Alberta's northern border to the Diavik Diamond Mine, which is located about 125 miles south of the Arctic Circle.

Advertisement

Northwest Territories coroner Garth Eggenberger announced the death toll Wednesday in a statement, saying the deceased included four passengers and two crew.

The sole survivor was taken to the Fort Smith Health Center before being medevaced to Stanton Territorial Hospital in Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories.

Related

All next of kin have been notified by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, according to the coroner, who said they will be working to gain access to the crash site to start the recovery process.

Advertisement

"Our deepest sympathies go out to all those affected by yesterday's tragic event," Northwestern Air said in a statement published to its Facebook account on Wednesday.

"Please give everyone time to grieve the loss of our treasured coworkers, friends, family and community members. During this difficult period let us be there for each other so we can get through this together."

Northwestern Air Lease operates out of Fort Smith and provides daily flights and chartered services for Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

Rio Tinto, the operator of the diamond mine, said it had chartered the flight, and that the five passengers on board were its employees.

"We are feeling numb with the devastating news that we have lost dear friends and colleagues," Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said in a statement.

"I extend our deepest sympathy to the families, friends and loved ones of those who have been affected by this tragedy."

Stausholm said he will be heading to the Northwest Territories to offer support.

"We will be working closely with authorities over the coming days, weeks and months, to support their efforts to understand the full facts of what has happened," he said.

The incident is being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which has identified the involved aircraft as a British Aerospace Jetstream.

Advertisement

The TSB described the crash in a preliminary report sent to UPI as an "accident" that occurred at 6:42 a.m. Tuesday.

"Shortly after take-off on Runway 30, the aircraft collided with terrain," the report reads. "There was a post impact fire and the aircraft was destroyed."

Four TBS investigators were deployed to the site on Wednesday and are currently in the field phase of their investigation, the agency told UPI in a statement.

"Investigators will collect data, conduct witness interviews, examine and photograph the wreckage and the accident site," it said.

The local health and social services authority activated its mass casualty protocol at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday following the crash.

The legislative assembly of the Northwest Territories has ordered all legislative assembly flags to be flown at half-mast in respect for the lives lost in the crash.

"This is devastating for Fort Smith and the Territory as a whole," Northwest Territories Legislative Assembly Speaker Shane Thompson said Wednesday in a statement. "We all will grieve this loss together. This tragedy will have a lasting impact on all our friends and family across the NWT."

A candle vigil has been organized for Wednesday night at St. Joseph's Cathedral.

"The recent loss of many of our friends or family members on a flight to the diamond mine has hit all of us very hard," the vigil notice states. "That's why we gather tonight. We can comfort each other by prayer, song and our heartfelt thoughts."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Iranian political prisoners go on hunger strike to protest executions
World News // 3 hours ago
Iranian political prisoners go on hunger strike to protest executions
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Iranian women activists went on a hunger strike Thursday in protest of the execution of 23-year-old Mohammad Ghobadlou.
After pope's plea, captors release 6 nuns held in Port-au-Prince, Haiti
World News // 7 hours ago
After pope's plea, captors release 6 nuns held in Port-au-Prince, Haiti
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- After nearly a week in captivity, six Catholic nuns who were kidnapped in Port-au-Prince were released Thursday morning, days after a plea by Pope Francis, Haitian Archbishop Max Leroy Mesidor said.
South Korean ruling party lawmaker sustains head injury in attack
World News // 8 hours ago
South Korean ruling party lawmaker sustains head injury in attack
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- People Power Party lawmaker Rep. Bae Hyun-jin sustained a head injury after being attacked by an unidentified assailant Thursday and remained in stable condition, her office said.
Russia sentences suspect in cafe bombing and Putin critic in separate cases
World News // 8 hours ago
Russia sentences suspect in cafe bombing and Putin critic in separate cases
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A far-right detractor of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a suspect in the bombing of a pro-war blogger were sentenced in two separate cases on Thursday.
Auto parts maker develops in-car lighting tuned to driver's mood
World News // 10 hours ago
Auto parts maker develops in-car lighting tuned to driver's mood
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis said it has developed a sophisticated in-vehicle lighting system attuned to the driver's mood.
Judge: Former Spanish soccer chief Rubiales should face trial for World Cup kiss
World News // 11 hours ago
Judge: Former Spanish soccer chief Rubiales should face trial for World Cup kiss
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Former Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales should go to trial for kissing one of Spain's top players without consent during the Women's World Cup medal ceremony last year, a judge ruled on Thursday.
Nottingham knife rampage killer sentenced to life in high-security hospital
World News // 11 hours ago
Nottingham knife rampage killer sentenced to life in high-security hospital
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A British court sentenced a mentally ill man who stabbed three people to death in a bloody rampage in Nottingham last year to life in a high-security hospital Thursday, warning it would never be safe to release him.
Ukraine demands international inquiry into Russian plane crash
World News // 13 hours ago
Ukraine demands international inquiry into Russian plane crash
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Thursday for an international investigation into the apparent downing of a Russian military aircraft in the Belgorod region on the Russia-Ukraine border.
U.N.: 12 Palestinians killed, 75 injured in 'horrific' attack on training center in Gaza
World News // 15 hours ago
U.N.: 12 Palestinians killed, 75 injured in 'horrific' attack on training center in Gaza
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Palestinian refugee agency confirmed Thursday that 12 people were killed and 75 injured when Israeli forces shelled its main training facility in southern Gaza where 30,000 Palestinians were taking refuge.
U.S. ship comes under Houthi attack near Yemen
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. ship comes under Houthi attack near Yemen
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Less than a day after the United States launched its ninth attack against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, the Iran-backed militants attacked U.S.-flagged vessels transiting the Gulf of Aden.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. ship comes under Houthi attack near Yemen
U.S. ship comes under Houthi attack near Yemen
Overdose suspected after adult film superstar Jesse Jane found dead at 43
Overdose suspected after adult film superstar Jesse Jane found dead at 43
Proud Boy who stormed Capitol gets 6 years after expressing 'no remorse'
Proud Boy who stormed Capitol gets 6 years after expressing 'no remorse'
U.N.: 12 Palestinians killed, 75 injured in 'horrific' attack on training center in Gaza
U.N.: 12 Palestinians killed, 75 injured in 'horrific' attack on training center in Gaza
Nearly 65K rape-related pregnancies occurred in abortion ban states, study estimates
Nearly 65K rape-related pregnancies occurred in abortion ban states, study estimates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement