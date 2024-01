Chinese President lamented another "production safety accident" as at least 39 people were killed in a fire at a street market days after another 14 were killed in a blaze at a school. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- At least 39 people were killed in a fire that erupted on Wednesday at a crowded business in China's Jiangxi Province, according to state media reports. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. local time at a street shop in the city of Xinyu and another nine people were injured and transported to nearby hospitals, CGTN reported. Advertisement

Officials said unknown number of people remained trapped in the business, and that a search-and-rescue mission was underway.

Videos from the scene circulated on social media, showing thick black smoke billowing from a second-floor window, where multiple people escaped down a ladder as the building went up in flames.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang ordered first responders to rapidly search for those who were missing and treat the injured to prevent further deaths.

People were filmed fleeing a deadly fire in Xinyu, eastern China that killed at least 39. It's the second fire incident involving casualties in China in less than a week. pic.twitter.com/MUzq1a5A4x— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 24, 2024

President Xi Jinping lamented another "production safety accident" and called for a full investigation and "resolute containment" of fire disasters.

The latest blaze comes four days after 13 children were killed when a fire struck an elementary school dormitory in China's north-central Henan Province.

The person in charge of the school was taken into custody as authorities continue to investigate the Jan. 20 fire; while officials in Xinyu have not yet revealed the causes of Wednesday's deadly blaze.