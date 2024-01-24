Trending
World News
Jan. 24, 2024 / 9:45 AM

Spotify to offer in-app sales on iPhones in EU under Digital Markets Act

By Clyde Hughes
Spotify will offer in-app purchases on iPhones in the European Union after the bloc's Digital Markets Act barred Apple from filtering such purchases through its app store. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Spotify said on Wednesday that in March it will be allowed to offer in-app sales through iPhones after Apple was forced to allow such sales under European Union rules.

Under the changes, brought about by the EU's Digital Markets Act Spotify users will be able "seamlessly" to purchase and upgrade subscriptions to the music streaming service along with audiobooks and other products within the Spotify app on iPhone.

Apple previously required such transactions to filter through its App Store, where it took a cut of 30% of the profits from developers, which was outlawed under the DMA.

Spotify said it will also be able to provide details on prices for subscriptions and audiobooks, which Apple also previously blocked from appearing within the app.

"The DMA means that we'll finally be able to share details about deals, promotions and better-value payment options in the EU," Spotify said in a statement. "And an easier experience for you means good things for artists, authors and creators looking to build their audiences of listeners, concert-goers and audiobook-loving fans.

The European Commission in September designated Apple and five other companies as "gatekeepers," ordering them to allow full compliance of their platforms in six months, as described by the DMA.

The DMA prevents gatekeepers -- which also include Alphabet, Amazon, ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft -- from treating their services and products more favorably than third parties and outlaws them from preventing third parties, like Spotify, from linking to their own services.

Last week, the European Commission asked for public input on proposals by Apple to bring Apple Pay in compliance with European Union rules that prevent competition restrictions.

