Breaking News
13 Oscar nominations for 'Oppenheimer'; Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera get nod for 'Barbie'
Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 23, 2024 / 9:42 AM

6 killed, 69 injured as Russian missiles rain down on Kharkiv, Kyiv and Pavlohrad

By Paul Godfrey
Ukrainian rescuers search for survivors after a direct hit on a residential building Tuesday in Kharkiv, one of at least three cities in eastern and central Ukraine targeted in a massive attack from the air by Russian forces. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE
Ukrainian rescuers search for survivors after a direct hit on a residential building Tuesday in Kharkiv, one of at least three cities in eastern and central Ukraine targeted in a massive attack from the air by Russian forces. Photo by Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed and more than 60 were injured in a wave of Russian missile strikes early Tuesday against cities in eastern and central Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv.

Five of the deaths were in the frontline city of Kharkiv in the northeast of the country after residential buildings were hit in attacks that also injured 51, Kharkiv region governor Oleh Syniehubov said in a social media post.

Advertisement

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said 30 residential properties had been damaged, 1,000 windows broken and water, electricity and heat knocked out in some parts of the city, Ukraine's second largest.

The Energy Ministry confirmed that damage to its transmission network meant 11,000 people were left without electricity in Kharkiv but said that repair work was underway.

Related

To the south in Dnipropetrovsk region, a major attack on the city of Pavlohrad killed a 43-year-old woman and injured another person, said Governor Serhii Lysak.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko's office reported that 20 people had been injured mostly in Solomianskyi district, where a direct hit by a missile destroyed the entrance to high-rise building. Thirteen of the injured are in the hospital.

Advertisement

A commercial building and parked cars in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the city were set ablaze after a missile struck a residential street and residents of an apartment building had to be evacuated after an unexploded warhead was discovered in the block.

Missiles also hit a non-residential building Pecherskyi district and electricity and water supply was sporadic across the districts targeted in the attacks.

Outlying areas of the capital were also hit including Bucha where three people were injured by falling debris and two multi-story buildings, farm buildings and cars were damaged.

The attacks come two days after 27 civilians were killed in shelling of a busy Sunday market in Russia-annexed Donetsk which the region's Kremlin-appointed head said was carried out by Ukrainian forces.

Russia's foreign ministry blamed Ukraine calling it a "deliberate terrorist act," while first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said he would raise the attack at the Security Council.

Both the Ukrainian Defense Forces and President Volodymyr Zelensky have denied any Ukrainian involvement with Zelensky saying Russia was responsible for the death of the Ukrainians killed in the attack.

Latest Headlines

NATO approves $1.2 billion for artillery
World News // 4 minutes ago
NATO approves $1.2 billion for artillery
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- With Russia's invasion of Ukraine raging on in Europe, NATO announced on Tuesday that it has purchased $1.2 billion of artillery in conjunction with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.
Korean firm creates AI avatars for dead loved ones that can converse
World News // 1 hour ago
Korean firm creates AI avatars for dead loved ones that can converse
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- South Korea's DeepBrain AI said Tuesday it has succeeded in creating digital avatars of former loved ones that can engage in a two-way communication.
China landslide death toll rises to 20; earthquake strikes Xinjiang Province
World News // 2 hours ago
China landslide death toll rises to 20; earthquake strikes Xinjiang Province
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The death toll from a massive landslide in southwest China's mountainous Yunnan Province rose to 20, with 24 still missing, authorities said Tuesday.
Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces retirement from politics
World News // 4 hours ago
Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces retirement from politics
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday that he is retiring from politics to take on "new challenges in the global corporate sector" and spend more time with his family.
21 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
World News // 6 hours ago
21 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Twenty-one Israeli soldiers were killed in central Gaza on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces said, the worst military loss suffered by the Middle Eastern country since its war against Hamas began in October.
U.S., Britain strike multiple Houthi targets in Yemen
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S., Britain strike multiple Houthi targets in Yemen
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain conducted airstrikes late Monday in Yemen, hitting eight locations under the Houthis' control as the Biden administration seeks to degrade th militia's ability to attack shipping vessels.
Poland, Ukraine leaders meet to renew diplomatic ties amid deal on trucker protests
World News // 17 hours ago
Poland, Ukraine leaders meet to renew diplomatic ties amid deal on trucker protests
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Poland appear to be improving after Monday's meeting in Kyiv between Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Korean open-source AI model interprets pictures
World News // 22 hours ago
Korean open-source AI model interprets pictures
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean tech giant Kakao has unveiled an open-source artificial intelligence program named Honeybee that can interpret pictures as well as words.
Cameroon launches malaria vaccine rollout
World News // 22 hours ago
Cameroon launches malaria vaccine rollout
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Cameroon began rolling out vaccines for malaria as part of its routine national vaccination regimen, the World Health Organization said.
U.N. global migration agency issues urgent appeal for $7.9 billion in funding
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. global migration agency issues urgent appeal for $7.9 billion in funding
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The global migration arm of the United Nations launched an urgent public appeal Monday, calling for $7.9 billion in funding to aid crisis relief efforts for refugees and displaced populations around the world.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
Ga. divorce case judge rejects demand for Fani Willis' immediate testimony
Ga. divorce case judge rejects demand for Fani Willis' immediate testimony
Whole Milk in School bill heads to the Senate despite USDA opposition
Whole Milk in School bill heads to the Senate despite USDA opposition
U.S. Navy identifies SEALs lost at sea during seizure of Houthi-bound weapons
U.S. Navy identifies SEALs lost at sea during seizure of Houthi-bound weapons
21 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
21 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement