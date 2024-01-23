Breaking News
13 Oscar nominations for 'Oppenheimer'; Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera get nod for 'Barbie'
Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 23, 2024 / 10:51 AM

NATO approves $1.2 billion for artillery

By Clyde Hughes
NATO on Tuesday announced it had purchased $1.2 billion in artillery amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine which Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said "demonstrates that NATO's tried-and-tested structure for joint procurement is delivering." Photo courtesy NATO
NATO on Tuesday announced it had purchased $1.2 billion in artillery amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine which Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said "demonstrates that NATO's tried-and-tested structure for joint procurement is delivering." Photo courtesy NATO

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- With Russia's invasion of Ukraine raging on in Europe, NATO announced on Tuesday that it has purchased $1.2 billion of artillery in conjunction with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.

The contracts included about 220,000 155-millimeter artillery shells, NATO said in a statement.

Advertisement

NSPA has bought around $10 billion worth of ammunition since NATO signed its Defense Production Action Plan last July including $4 billion for 155-millimeter artillery, anti-tank guided missiles and tank ammunition.

It also includes $5.5 billion for 1,000 Patriot missiles acquired by NATO members Germany, Netherlands, Romania and Span announced on Jan. 3.

"This demonstrates that NATO's tried-and-tested structure for joint procurement is delivering," NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during a news conference. "Russia's war in Ukraine has become a battle for ammunition so it is important that allies refill their own stocks, as we continue to support Ukraine."

Russia has pounded Ukraine with a flurry of artillery since the start of the year, including more than 90 drones in a wide range of cities. The Ukraine military, though, has reported a high rate of success in shooting down a vast majority of the drones, boosting its air defense systems.

Advertisement

"This week will also see the start of Exercise Steadfast Defender -- the largest NATO exercise in decades with approximately 90,000 forces from all 31 allies and Sweden," Stoltenberg said. "This Article 5 exercise is a clear demonstration of our transatlantic unity and strength and our determination to continue to do whatever is necessary to protect and defend each other."

Read More

Latest Headlines

6 killed, 69 injured as Russian missiles rain down on Kharkiv, Kyiv and Pavlohrad
World News // 1 hour ago
6 killed, 69 injured as Russian missiles rain down on Kharkiv, Kyiv and Pavlohrad
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed and more than 60 were injured in a wave of Russian missile strikes early Tuesday against cities in eastern `and central Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv.
Korean firm creates AI avatars for dead loved ones that can converse
World News // 1 hour ago
Korean firm creates AI avatars for dead loved ones that can converse
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- South Korea's DeepBrain AI said Tuesday it has succeeded in creating digital avatars of former loved ones that can engage in a two-way communication.
China landslide death toll rises to 20; earthquake strikes Xinjiang Province
World News // 2 hours ago
China landslide death toll rises to 20; earthquake strikes Xinjiang Province
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The death toll from a massive landslide in southwest China's mountainous Yunnan Province rose to 20, with 24 still missing, authorities said Tuesday.
Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces retirement from politics
World News // 4 hours ago
Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces retirement from politics
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday that he is retiring from politics to take on "new challenges in the global corporate sector" and spend more time with his family.
21 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
World News // 6 hours ago
21 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Twenty-one Israeli soldiers were killed in central Gaza on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces said, the worst military loss suffered by the Middle Eastern country since its war against Hamas began in October.
U.S., Britain strike multiple Houthi targets in Yemen
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S., Britain strike multiple Houthi targets in Yemen
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain conducted airstrikes late Monday in Yemen, hitting eight locations under the Houthis' control as the Biden administration seeks to degrade th militia's ability to attack shipping vessels.
Poland, Ukraine leaders meet to renew diplomatic ties amid deal on trucker protests
World News // 17 hours ago
Poland, Ukraine leaders meet to renew diplomatic ties amid deal on trucker protests
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Poland appear to be improving after Monday's meeting in Kyiv between Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Korean open-source AI model interprets pictures
World News // 22 hours ago
Korean open-source AI model interprets pictures
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean tech giant Kakao has unveiled an open-source artificial intelligence program named Honeybee that can interpret pictures as well as words.
Cameroon launches malaria vaccine rollout
World News // 22 hours ago
Cameroon launches malaria vaccine rollout
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Cameroon began rolling out vaccines for malaria as part of its routine national vaccination regimen, the World Health Organization said.
U.N. global migration agency issues urgent appeal for $7.9 billion in funding
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. global migration agency issues urgent appeal for $7.9 billion in funding
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The global migration arm of the United Nations launched an urgent public appeal Monday, calling for $7.9 billion in funding to aid crisis relief efforts for refugees and displaced populations around the world.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
Ga. divorce case judge rejects demand for Fani Willis' immediate testimony
Ga. divorce case judge rejects demand for Fani Willis' immediate testimony
Whole Milk in School bill heads to the Senate despite USDA opposition
Whole Milk in School bill heads to the Senate despite USDA opposition
U.S. Navy identifies SEALs lost at sea during seizure of Houthi-bound weapons
U.S. Navy identifies SEALs lost at sea during seizure of Houthi-bound weapons
21 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
21 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement