NATO approves $1.2 billion for artillery

NATO on Tuesday announced it had purchased $1.2 billion in artillery amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine which Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said "demonstrates that NATO's tried-and-tested structure for joint procurement is delivering." Photo courtesy NATO

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- With Russia's invasion of Ukraine raging on in Europe, NATO announced on Tuesday that it has purchased $1.2 billion of artillery in conjunction with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency. The contracts included about 220,000 155-millimeter artillery shells, NATO said in a statement.

NSPA has bought around $10 billion worth of ammunition since NATO signed its Defense Production Action Plan last July including $4 billion for 155-millimeter artillery, anti-tank guided missiles and tank ammunition.

It also includes $5.5 billion for 1,000 Patriot missiles acquired by NATO members Germany, Netherlands, Romania and Span announced on Jan. 3.

"This demonstrates that NATO's tried-and-tested structure for joint procurement is delivering," NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during a news conference. "Russia's war in Ukraine has become a battle for ammunition so it is important that allies refill their own stocks, as we continue to support Ukraine."

Russia has pounded Ukraine with a flurry of artillery since the start of the year, including more than 90 drones in a wide range of cities. The Ukraine military, though, has reported a high rate of success in shooting down a vast majority of the drones, boosting its air defense systems.

"This week will also see the start of Exercise Steadfast Defender -- the largest NATO exercise in decades with approximately 90,000 forces from all 31 allies and Sweden," Stoltenberg said. "This Article 5 exercise is a clear demonstration of our transatlantic unity and strength and our determination to continue to do whatever is necessary to protect and defend each other."