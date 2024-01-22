Advertisement
Jan. 22, 2024 / 1:04 AM

Landslide buries 47 in southwestern China; rescue efforts underway

By Darryl Coote

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Rescue efforts were launched Monday to save nearly 50 people who were buried by a landslide in China's southwestern Yunnan Province, according to state media.

The landslide occurred shortly before 6 a.m. local time in Zhenxiong County's Liangshui Village, burying 47 people, CGTN reported.

Hundreds of rescuers along with dozens of fire engines and other assets have been deployed to the scene, authorities who initiated the emergency response operation said.

As of 10:30 a.m., more than 500 people have been evacuated from the area, state broadcaster CCTV reported, which added that those missing belong to 18 separate homes.

President Xi Jinping of China has ordered "all-out search and rescue" efforts, Xinhua reported.

The landslide occurred more than a month after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit northwestern Gansu Province on Dec. 18, killing at least 149 people.

This is a developing story.

