Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 22, 2024 / 8:05 AM

British obstetricians, gynecologists told to stop reporting illegal abortions

By Paul Godfrey
The professional body representing British doctors working in women's reproductive services issued new guidance to its members Monday instructing them to no longer report suspected illegal abortions to the police. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The professional body representing British doctors working in women's reproductive services issued new guidance to its members Monday instructing them to no longer report suspected illegal abortions to the police. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Medical professionals working in women's reproductive health in Britain are being instructed not to report suspected illegal abortions to the authorities.

"Deeply traumatized," often vulnerable women who need help are instead increasingly being prosecuted for ending their pregnancies illegally, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said Monday.

Advertisement

Strict confidentiality laws prohibit disclosure of medical records without patient permission, even where crimes are suspected unless it is in the "public interest" -- but the new guidance goes further with NHS employees facing being struck off the medical register if they do so without good justification.

"A law that was originally designed to protect a woman is now being used against her," RCOG Medical Director Jonathan Lord told the BBC.

Related

"We deal with the most vulnerable groups who may be concerned about turning to regulated healthcare at all, and we need them to trust us.

"We have witnessed life-changing harm to women and their wider families as a direct result of NHS staff reporting women suspected of crimes, and we just don't think that would happen in other areas of healthcare."

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service said an "informant culture" in medicine meant that too many women were being hauled into court after being reported to the police by professionals they thought they could trust with "devastating consequences."

Advertisement

"The question must be asked -- who benefits from subjecting women to lengthy and traumatic police investigations and threat of prosecution and prison time? Not police, not taxpayers, not politicians, and certainly not our women"

The new rules follow a number of high-profile cases including Bethany Cox who was charged with inducing a home abortion by taking poison and the abortion drug Misoprostol and 45-year-old Carla Foster who received a 28-month prison sentence for a late medical abortion during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

Teesside Crown Court returned a not guilty verdict Jan. 9 after charges against Cox, 22, were dropped after a three-and-a-half-year legal process due to lack of evidence.

Foster was freed in July by the Court of Appeal which commuted her sentence to 14 months suspended, ruling that her detention served "no useful purpose."

Both women were prosecuted under the controversial 1861 Offences Against the Person Act which many campaigners and cross-party politicians believe is outdated.

Abortions in Britain are only permitted in the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, with the exception of cases where the mother's life is at risk or the child would be born with a severe disability, and only by an NHS hospital or a licensed private clinic.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

At least 8 dead in southwestern China landslide; rescue efforts underway
World News // 7 hours ago
At least 8 dead in southwestern China landslide; rescue efforts underway
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Rescue efforts were launched Monday to save nearly 50 people who were buried by a landslide in China's southwestern Yunnan Province, according to state media.
Storm Isha brings misery and travel chaos to Britain, Ireland
World News // 2 hours ago
Storm Isha brings misery and travel chaos to Britain, Ireland
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Britain and Ireland were battered overnight by storm Isha which brought 99 mph winds that brought down trees, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and disrupted road, rail, air and sea travel.
27 killed in shelling on market in Russia-controlled Donetsk
World News // 4 hours ago
27 killed in shelling on market in Russia-controlled Donetsk
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- More than two dozen civilians were killed in shelling that struck a market in Russia-controlled Donetsk over the weekend, according to the region's Kremlin-appointed head, who blamed the deaths on Ukraine.
Death toll rises to more than 25,000 in Gaza as Israel's war continues
World News // 22 hours ago
Death toll rises to more than 25,000 in Gaza as Israel's war continues
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The death toll in Gaza has risen to more than 25,000 people as Israel's war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas continues in the enclave.
2 Navy SEALs missing off Somalia's coast declared dead
World News // 9 hours ago
2 Navy SEALs missing off Somalia's coast declared dead
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Two Navy SEALs who went missing more than a week ago during an operation in Somalia were declared dead on Sunday, the U.S. military said.
United Nations boss slams Netanyahu for refusal of two-state solution to war in Gaza
World News // 23 hours ago
United Nations boss slams Netanyahu for refusal of two-state solution to war in Gaza
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Antonio Guterres, the director-general of the United Nations, blasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday after he twice refused to accept a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.
250,000 Germans turn out in mass protests of far-right AfD party
World News // 1 day ago
250,000 Germans turn out in mass protests of far-right AfD party
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Mass protests erupted across Germany Saturday as 250,000 people demonstrated against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
Damage but no injuries reported as Royal Navy ships collide in Bahrain Harbor
World News // 1 day ago
Damage but no injuries reported as Royal Navy ships collide in Bahrain Harbor
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Damage but no injuries were reported by Britain's Royal Navy after two of its minesweepers collided in Bahrain Harbor.
State media: 13 killed in central China school dormitory fire
World News // 1 day ago
State media: 13 killed in central China school dormitory fire
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Thirteen people were killed and another was injured when a fire struck a school dormitory in China's north-central Henan Province, official media reported Saturday.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim 4 military advisers killed in Israeli strike on Syria
World News // 1 day ago
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim 4 military advisers killed in Israeli strike on Syria
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said four of its military advisers died in an Israeli airstrike on a building in Syria on Saturday, further widening the sphere of conflict in the Middle East.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. raids Chinese auto parts maker in Ohio
U.S. raids Chinese auto parts maker in Ohio
Colorado man faces legal woes for stealing hundreds of copies of local newspaper
Colorado man faces legal woes for stealing hundreds of copies of local newspaper
3 killed in Oklahoma medical helicopter crash
3 killed in Oklahoma medical helicopter crash
Human head, hand found inside recently sold home in Colorado
Human head, hand found inside recently sold home in Colorado
Four women shot to death in suburban Chicago home
Four women shot to death in suburban Chicago home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement