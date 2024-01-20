Advertisement
World News
Jan. 20, 2024 / 6:14 PM

250,000 Germans turn out in mass protests of far-right AfD party

By Ehren Wynder
Protesters gathered across Germany for demonstrations against the far-right 'Alternative fuer Deutschland' (lit. Alternative for Germany) AfD party. The protests were ignited by a report that AfD met with extremists in Potsdam to discuss the mass expulsion of migrants. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS
Protesters gathered across Germany for demonstrations against the far-right 'Alternative fuer Deutschland' (lit. Alternative for Germany) AfD party. The protests were ignited by a report that AfD met with extremists in Potsdam to discuss the mass expulsion of migrants. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Mass protests erupted across Germany over the weekend, with an estimated 250,000 people demonstrating against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The protests were ignited by a Jan. 10 report from investigative outlet Correctiv that revealed AfD representatives met with extremist groups in Potsdam in November. Among the meeting topics was the mass expulsion or "remigration" of foreigners and Germans with migrant backgrounds.

Advertisement

The report caused an uproar in Germany, where tensions are rising over the popularity of the AfD. The far-right party has taken advantage of public discontent with the current government, as the economy declined last year by 0.3% and inflation went up by 5.9 %, the second highest since German reunification.

Nationally, AfD is polling at 22% support, while Chancellor Olaf Sholz's Socialist Democratic Party only has 13% support.

But Saturday's protesters were clear they did not support AfD's "remigration" vision. One of the largest rallies took place in Hanover, with police reports suggesting there were 35,000 participants. Another 35,000 protesters gathered in Frankfurt, and 30,000 appeared in Dortmund.

Authorities had to halt a rally in Hamburg for safety reasons, as more people had turned out than expected. Estimates suggest 50,000 to 80,000 people had attended.

Advertisement

Scholz said Friday he welcomed the protests and deemed "remigration" "an attack on our democracy."

"I say it in absolutely clarity and severity: Right-wing extremists are attacking our democracy," he said.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser equated the Potsdam meeting to the "the horrible Wannsee conference" of 1942, where Nazis convened to plan the extermination of European Jews.

The AfD confirmed to presence of its members at the Potsdam meeting, but has denied taking on "remigration" as part of its agenda.

More anti-AfD demonstrations, including a large one in the capital of Berlin, are scheduled for Sunday.

Latest Headlines

Damage but no injuries reported as Royal Navy ships collide in Bahrain Harbor
World News // 1 hour ago
Damage but no injuries reported as Royal Navy ships collide in Bahrain Harbor
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Damage but no injuries were reported by Britain's Royal Navy after two of its minesweepers collided in Bahrain Harbor.
State media: 13 killed in central China school dormitory fire
World News // 7 hours ago
State media: 13 killed in central China school dormitory fire
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Thirteen people were killed and another was injured when a fire struck a school dormitory in China's north-central Henan Province, official media reported Saturday.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim 4 military advisers killed in Israeli strike on Syria
World News // 8 hours ago
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim 4 military advisers killed in Israeli strike on Syria
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said four of its military advisers died in an Israeli airstrike on a building in Syria on Saturday, further widening the sphere of conflict in the Middle East.
Haiti gangs suspected after 6 nuns kidnapped from bus in Port-au-Prince
World News // 22 hours ago
Haiti gangs suspected after 6 nuns kidnapped from bus in Port-au-Prince
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Six Catholic nuns and other travelers were kidnapped from a bus Friday in Haiti's capital.
Netanyahu rules out Palestinian state as being 'incompatible' with Israeli security
World News // 1 day ago
Netanyahu rules out Palestinian state as being 'incompatible' with Israeli security
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said he has rejected U.S. calls for a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza ends.
Apple offers third-parties to access NFC payment tech to comply with EU laws
World News // 1 day ago
Apple offers third-parties to access NFC payment tech to comply with EU laws
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The European Commission Friday invited public comment as it weighs proposals by Apple to resolve concerns that Apple Pay violates EU law by restricting competition in mobile wallets.
Ukrainian drone strike torches oil storage depot in southern Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian drone strike torches oil storage depot in southern Russia
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Ukraine struck deep inside Russian territory Friday targeting the country's energy infrastructure for the second day in a row with a drone strike that set an oil depot ablaze in the Bryansk region in the Southeast. 
Steelmaker is latest South Korean company to adopt 4-day work week
World News // 1 day ago
Steelmaker is latest South Korean company to adopt 4-day work week
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- In a country notorious for long working hours, more and more South Korean companies are adopting a four-day work week.
NATO to deploy 90,000 troops in largest exercises since Cold War
World News // 1 day ago
NATO to deploy 90,000 troops in largest exercises since Cold War
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- NATO chiefs have approved four months of war games in eastern Europe and the Baltic involving 90,000 troops in the alliance's biggest military exercises since the end of the Cold War more than 30 years ago.
North Korea tests 'underwater nuclear weapon system'
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea tests 'underwater nuclear weapon system'
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- North Korea tested an "underwater nuclear weapon system" in the East Sea, its state media reported Friday, claiming it was a response to this week's maritime exercise held by South Korea, the United States and Japan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Divorce case documents show Wade took trips with Trump prosecutor Willis
Divorce case documents show Wade took trips with Trump prosecutor Willis
Crew, passengers uninjured as plane forced to land on Va. highway
Crew, passengers uninjured as plane forced to land on Va. highway
Haiti gangs suspected after 6 nuns kidnapped from bus in Port-au-Prince
Haiti gangs suspected after 6 nuns kidnapped from bus in Port-au-Prince
Maine secretary of state appeals superior court delay in Trump ballot case
Maine secretary of state appeals superior court delay in Trump ballot case
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim 4 military advisers killed in Israeli strike on Syria
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim 4 military advisers killed in Israeli strike on Syria
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement