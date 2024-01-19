Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 19, 2024 / 6:38 AM / Updated at 7:09 AM

Netanyahu rules out Palestinian state as being 'incompatible' with Israeli security

By Paul Godfrey
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has rebuffed U.S. calls for a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza ends. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has rebuffed U.S. calls for a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza ends. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has rejected U.S. calls for a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza ends.

Netanyahu told a news conference in Jerusalem on Thursday that he had made clear to Washington that his focus was on defeating Hamas and that he opposes any peace plan involving a pathway to a sovereign Palestinian like the one favored by the Biden administration.

Advertisement

"In any arrangement in the foreseeable future, Israel must have security control over all the territory west of the Jordan River. This clashes with the idea of [Palestinian] sovereignty. What can you do?" Netanyahu said.

"I told this truth to our friends, the Americans, and I also blocked the attempt to impose a reality that would harm Israel's security. The prime minister needs to be able to say 'no,' even to our best friends."

Related

The area referenced by Netanyahu includes lands that would be included in a future Palestinian state.

U.S. National Security spokesman John Kirby pushed back strongly against the comments saying the administration disagreed and would continue to push ahead.

Advertisement

"We obviously see it differently. We believe that the Palestinians have every right to live in an independent state with peace and security. And the president and his team is going to continue to work on that," he said speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

Netanyahu's comments appeared to be at odds with Israeli President Isaac Herzog who hours earlier told business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland that while the ever-present threat of attack currently meant Israel lacked the headspace to think about peace talks, he did not rule it out in the future.

"We have to go and negotiate with those who could be a potential partner. We have to work as hard as possible to find new ways and means to have a dialogue with our neighbors the Palestinians and offer a future," he said.

Netanyahu's comments came 24 hours after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the United States' position, saying a pathway to a Palestinian state was the only answer to Israel's "age-old quest for genuine security."

Blinken said setting out a route map toward the establishment of a Palestinian state would hasten the type of "genuine" integration of Israel within the region that would ultimately deliver the true security Israel craved.

Advertisement

Meanwhile in Gaza, another 172 people were killed and 326 injured in the 24 hours ending Wednesday night, according to health officials from the Hamas-run Health Ministry who said the casualty numbers were likely to rise as there were a number of people trapped beneath rubble and lying on roads that ambulance and civil defense teams were unable to reach.

The latest figures bring to 24,620 the number of people killed and 61,830 injuries since Oct. 7.

Latest Headlines

North Korea tests 'underwater nuclear weapon system'
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea tests 'underwater nuclear weapon system'
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- North Korea tested an "underwater nuclear weapon system" in the East Sea, its state media reported Friday, claiming it was a response to this week's maritime exercise held by South Korea, the United States and Japan.
U.S. fighter jets strike Houthi missiles; Houthis attack another U.S. ship
World News // 8 hours ago
U.S. fighter jets strike Houthi missiles; Houthis attack another U.S. ship
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. fighter jets Thursday afternoon struck Houthi anti-ship missiles that officials said were prepared to launch at commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea.
U.S. 'deeply concerned' after recent Kyrgyzstan raid of independent news outlets
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S. 'deeply concerned' after recent Kyrgyzstan raid of independent news outlets
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Kyrgyzstan authorities conducted raids this week on two news outlets, arresting journalists and keeping them incarcerated for several hours.
State Department develops framework to combat foreign disinformation
World News // 17 hours ago
State Department develops framework to combat foreign disinformation
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday announced a new framework to counter foreign disinformation.
MSC, Silver Moon reroute, cancel cruises amid Middle East violence
World News // 19 hours ago
MSC, Silver Moon reroute, cancel cruises amid Middle East violence
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- MSC Cruises and Monaco-based Silver Moon canceled trips traveling in the affected areas, citing ongoing safety concerns due to the Israel-Hamas War.
EU adopts Gaza cease-fire resolution requiring hostage release, Hamas dismantling
World News // 20 hours ago
EU adopts Gaza cease-fire resolution requiring hostage release, Hamas dismantling
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The European Union Parliament Thursday adopted a resolution calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war if a pair of conditions are fulfilled.
Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
World News // 1 day ago
Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Iran criticized Pakistan for a retaliatory attack on Thursday that killed 10 people in a tit-for-tat strike that continued to heighten tensions in the Middle East.
India's Akasa Air orders 150 Boeing 737 Max jets amid increased U.S. scrutiny
World News // 22 hours ago
India's Akasa Air orders 150 Boeing 737 Max jets amid increased U.S. scrutiny
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- India's Akasa Air on Thursday ordered 150 Boeing 737 Max jets as the company faces increased scrutiny over their production in the United States.
President Isaac Herzog: Israel can't consider peace agreements amid threats
World News // 23 hours ago
President Isaac Herzog: Israel can't consider peace agreements amid threats
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Israeli President Isaac Herzog told an international audience in Davos on Thursday that Israel cannot consider peace negotiations as it faces threats from Hamas and other militant groups.
New Samsung Galaxy phones allow real-time translations
World News // 23 hours ago
New Samsung Galaxy phones allow real-time translations
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest line of flagship smartphones loaded with artificial intelligence technology during the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, Calif.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

EU adopts Gaza cease-fire resolution requiring hostage release, Hamas dismantling
EU adopts Gaza cease-fire resolution requiring hostage release, Hamas dismantling
Trump threatens 'chaos and bedlam' over being barred from ballot
Trump threatens 'chaos and bedlam' over being barred from ballot
U.S. fighter jets strike Houthi missiles; Houthis attack another U.S. ship
U.S. fighter jets strike Houthi missiles; Houthis attack another U.S. ship
E. Jean Carroll cross-examined by Trump lawyer at defamation trial
E. Jean Carroll cross-examined by Trump lawyer at defamation trial
Judge denies Trump's bid to hold special counsel Jack Smith in contempt
Judge denies Trump's bid to hold special counsel Jack Smith in contempt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement