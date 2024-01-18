Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 18, 2024 / 12:52 PM

MSC, Silver Moon reroute, cancel cruises amid Middle East violence

By Dana Forsythe
Cruise passengers will have to figure out a new mode of transportation if they still wish to visit countries like Egypt, Jordan and Israel in the near future. File Photo by Wallace Woon/EPA-EFE
Cruise passengers will have to figure out a new mode of transportation if they still wish to visit countries like Egypt, Jordan and Israel in the near future. File Photo by Wallace Woon/EPA-EFE

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Cruise passengers will have to figure out a new mode of transportation if they still wish to visit countries like Egypt, Jordan and Israel in the near future.

This week, several carriers including MSC Cruises and Monaco-based Silver Moon, canceled trips traveling in the affected areas, citing ongoing safety concerns due to the Israel-Hamas War.

Advertisement

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced Wednesday that the United States would consider the Houthis as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist organization. Sullivan said the designation will take effect on Feb. 17.

According to Silver Moon communications manager Matthew Scott, two trips, Muscat to Dubai, scheduled from January 16 to January 26 and Dubai to Mumbai and scheduled from January 26 to February 11, were canceled.

Related

In a statement, MSC Cruises said it had canceled three Grand Voyage sailings in April from South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Europe due to ongoing attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea.

"The safety of passengers and crew is MSC Cruises' number one priority. The company attempted to find suitable alternative itineraries, but ultimately found no viable options and regrettably had to cancel the voyages," the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

Natallia Khoshchynka, lead travel advisor at Invisit Travel, said many cruise lines had to cancel their full winter season and up until the end of 2024 with the Red Sea included.

"Royal Caribbean has about 14 cruises with an Israel port of call in them and Carnival has about six itineraries with Israel on them," she said.

Several companies, like Windstar, have added other destinations including nearby Santorini and day at sea for their itineraries instead of docking at Haifa and Ashdod in Israel. Others, Khoshchynka said, have rerouted cruises to the Greek Isles or fully canceled.

"Mostly cruise lines have repositioned their ships to the Mediterranean as Greece is over-the-top popular," she told UPI. "It is convenient as there are many islands accessible for cruise ships to dock in like Mykonos, Santorini, Corfu, Piraeus, Crete, Rhodes and some others. Also, Turkey is part of new sailings as well, as it can be easily combined with Greece and quite a new destination for travelers to visit this year."

Latest Headlines

EU adopts Gaza cease-fire resolution requiring hostage release, Hamas dismantling
World News // 2 hours ago
EU adopts Gaza cease-fire resolution requiring hostage release, Hamas dismantling
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The European Union Parliament Thursday adopted a resolution calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war if a pair of conditions are fulfilled.
Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
World News // 11 hours ago
Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Iran criticized Pakistan for a retaliatory attack on Thursday that killed 10 people in a tit-for-tat strike that continued to heighten tensions in the Middle East.
India's Akasa Air orders 150 Boeing 737 Max jets amid increased U.S. scrutiny
World News // 4 hours ago
India's Akasa Air orders 150 Boeing 737 Max jets amid increased U.S. scrutiny
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- India's Akasa Air on Thursday ordered 150 Boeing 737 Max jets as the company faces increased scrutiny over their production in the United States.
President Isaac Herzog: Israel can't consider peace agreements amid threats
World News // 4 hours ago
President Isaac Herzog: Israel can't consider peace agreements amid threats
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Israeli President Isaac Herzog told an international audience in Davos on Thursday that Israel cannot consider peace negotiations as it faces threats from Hamas and other militant groups.
New Samsung Galaxy phones allow real-time translations
World News // 4 hours ago
New Samsung Galaxy phones allow real-time translations
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest line of flagship smartphones loaded with artificial intelligence technology during the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, Calif.
Northern Ireland grinds to a halt as 100,000 public workers strike over pay
World News // 6 hours ago
Northern Ireland grinds to a halt as 100,000 public workers strike over pay
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Northern Ireland was brought to a standstill Thursday after 100,000 public employees walked out in the country's largest-ever strike in a long-running dispute over pay.
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The United States on Wednesday launched its fourth attack against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, striking more than a dozen missiles and launchers that U.S. officials said presented "an imminent threat" to vessels.
Mitsuko Tottori becomes first woman president of airline in Japan
World News // 21 hours ago
Mitsuko Tottori becomes first woman president of airline in Japan
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Japan Airlines Wednesday promoted former cabin attendant Mitsuka Tottori to become the company's first female president, effective April 1.
King Charles III to undergo treatment for enlarged prostate
World News // 22 hours ago
King Charles III to undergo treatment for enlarged prostate
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- England's King Charles III is canceling planned events before being treated for an benign enlarged prostate next week.
Almost 25K now dead in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound Khan Younis
World News // 22 hours ago
Almost 25K now dead in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound Khan Younis
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Powerful Israeli airstrikes pounded the Gaza town of Khan Younis on Tuesday night as the death toll from Israel's war against Hamas militants reached 24,448 Gaza residents and 193 Israeli troops.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
N.Y. Islamic community mourns after 5 victims of same family killed in crash
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
Iran says nine killed by retaliatory airstrikes from Pakistan
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen
Rep. Elise Stefanik faces censure effort for calling Jan. 6 defendants 'hostages'
Rep. Elise Stefanik faces censure effort for calling Jan. 6 defendants 'hostages'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement