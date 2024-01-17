Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 17, 2024 / 10:10 PM

U.S. conducts fourth attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen

By Darryl Coote
U.S. Central Command said they conducted a strike late Wednesday targeting Houthi missiles in Yemen after the rebels had struck an American shipping vessel transiting the Red Sea. File Photo by Yahya Arhad/EPA
U.S. Central Command said they conducted a strike late Wednesday targeting Houthi missiles in Yemen after the rebels had struck an American shipping vessel transiting the Red Sea. File Photo by Yahya Arhad/EPA

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The United States late Wednesday launched its fourth attack in a week against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, striking more than a dozen missiles and launchers that U.S. officials said presented "an imminent threat" to vessels transiting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

U.S. Central Command described the attack in a statement as the U.S. military exercising its "inherent right and obligation to defend" itself with 14 Houthi missiles ready to be fired at merchant and U.S. Navy vessels in the region.

Advertisement

The strike occurred at 11:59 p.m. local time, and came hours after Houthis attacked a U.S. shipping vessel in the Gulf of Aden with a one-way drone system amid rising fears of escalating war in the Middle East.

"These strikes, along with other actions we have taken, will degrade the Houthi's capabilities to continue their reckless attacks on international and commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden," USCENTCOM said.

Advertisement

USCENTCOM earlier said a Houthi one-way drone attacked launched at about 8:30 p.m. from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen struck the U.S.-owned and -operated M/V Genco Picardy, a Marshall Islands-flagged ship, in the Gulf of Aden, resulting in damage to the bulk carrier but no injuries to its crew.

It is the second U.S. ship the Houthis have attacked in recent days, with the M/V Gibraltar Eagle hit on Monday.

"The actions by the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists continue to endanger international mariners and disrupt the commercial shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea and adjacent waterways," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM commander, said in a late Wednesday statement.

"We will continue to take actions to protect the lives of innocent mariners and we will always protect our people."

A statement from the Houthis on the Genco Picardy attack called it a "victory for the oppression of the Palestinians and in support of the steadfastness of our brothers in [the] Gaza strip."

Following Israel launching its war against Hamas, another Iran proxy in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza on Oct. 7, Houthis vowed to attack Israel-bound vessels but have since seemingly widen their target to all ships transiting the important trade route.

Advertisement

The attacks were condemned by the U.N. Security Council earlier this month, and the United States earlier Wednesday redesignated the Houthis, also known as Ansarallah, as a terrorist organization.

The attacks have also resulted in a number of shipping companies to reroute their vessels around South Africa, adding an additional 10 days and costs to their journey.

The United States has also formed a coalition of more than 20 countries to protect vessels in the Red Sea.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a press conference Wednesday that following their initial retaliatory attacks on the Houthis they expected the rebels to respond.

Kirby defended the U.S. and ally strikes on the Houthis as having had "a good effect" in "degrading their capability to conduct military offensive operations."

"We're not looking for a war," he said. "We're not looking to expand this. The Houthis have a choice to make, and they still have time to make the right choice, which is to stop these reckless attacks."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mitsuko Tottori becomes first woman president of airline in Japan
World News // 6 hours ago
Mitsuko Tottori becomes first woman president of airline in Japan
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Japan Airlines Wednesday promoted former cabin attendant Mitsuka Tottori to become the company's first female president, effective April 1.
King Charles III to undergo treatment for enlarged prostate
World News // 7 hours ago
King Charles III to undergo treatment for enlarged prostate
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- England's King Charles III is canceling planned events before being treated for an benign enlarged prostate next week.
Princess Kate to be hospitalized for up to two weeks after abdominal surgery
World News // 11 hours ago
Princess Kate to be hospitalized for up to two weeks after abdominal surgery
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Kensington Palace said in a Wednesday statement that Britain's Princess Kate 's planned abdominal surgery was successful. She was hospitalized Tuesday.
Antonio Guterres calls for multilateral cooperation for climate, AI, political challenges
World News // 11 hours ago
Antonio Guterres calls for multilateral cooperation for climate, AI, political challenges
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that world leaders are failing the muster the political will needed to tackle the big global issues.
Antony Blinken renews calls for path to Palestinian state; Gaza war deaths top 24,000
World News // 13 hours ago
Antony Blinken renews calls for path to Palestinian state; Gaza war deaths top 24,000
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday repeated U.S. calls for a Palestinian state, saying it was the only answer to Israel's "age-old quest for genuine security."
Rishi Sunak faces vote on Britain's Rwanda asylum plan as 60 MPs revolt
World News // 15 hours ago
Rishi Sunak faces vote on Britain's Rwanda asylum plan as 60 MPs revolt
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative administration faces a crunch vote Wednesday in Parliament on his Rwanda bill to deport asylum seekers who arrive without permission to the east African country.
China's population falls for second straight year
World News // 16 hours ago
China's population falls for second straight year
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- For a second consecutive year, China's population has declined, according to statistics released Wednesday.
Putin meets North Korea's top envoy amid growing military cooperation
World News // 18 hours ago
Putin meets North Korea's top envoy amid growing military cooperation
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui during her visit to Moscow, the Kremlin said, amid growing military cooperation and economic exchanges between the two isolated regimes
Hundreds of millionaires, billionaires urge politicians at Davos to tax their wealth
World News // 18 hours ago
Hundreds of millionaires, billionaires urge politicians at Davos to tax their wealth
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Nearly 270 millionaires and billionaires urged world leaders congregating in Switzerland for The World Economic Forum on Wednesday to tax their wealth.
EU blacklists Hamas' political leader over Oct. 7 attack
World News // 20 hours ago
EU blacklists Hamas' political leader over Oct. 7 attack
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- European lawmakers have sanctioned Yahya Sinwar, the political leader of Hamas, over the threat his militant group poses to the union's member states and its October attack on Israel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hundreds of millionaires, billionaires urge politicians at Davos to tax their wealth
Hundreds of millionaires, billionaires urge politicians at Davos to tax their wealth
Iran launches strikes into Pakistan amid rising tensions in Middle East
Iran launches strikes into Pakistan amid rising tensions in Middle East
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
In defamation case, judge threatens to remove Trump from courtroom
2 NYPD officers shot, injured during struggle with domestic violence suspect
2 NYPD officers shot, injured during struggle with domestic violence suspect
American man bites flight attendant on All Nippon Airways flight
American man bites flight attendant on All Nippon Airways flight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement