Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 17, 2024 / 10:48 AM

Antonio Guterres calls for multilateral cooperation for climate, AI, political challenges

By Clyde Hughes
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for global cooperation to combat climate change, manage artificial intelligence and end wars in a speech at the World Economic Forum Wednesday. Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA-EFE
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for global cooperation to combat climate change, manage artificial intelligence and end wars in a speech at the World Economic Forum Wednesday. Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA-EFE

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that world leaders are failing the muster the political will needed to tackle the big global issues presented by climate change, artificial intelligence and war.

Addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, his message was a mixture of scolding criticism along with hope that it is not too late to tackle the planet's most challenging crises.

Advertisement

He criticized leaders for not showing enough commitment to lowering greenhouse gases to prevent further global warning and to rein in the dangers of AI despite all of its potential benefits.

"We have not yet an effective global strategy to deal with either," Guterres said. "The reason is simple. Geopolitical divides are preventing us from coming together around global solutions and global challenges.

Related

"Little wonder that people everywhere are losing faith in governments, institutions and financial and economic systems."

He pointed to the rapid melting of ice sheets in Antarctica and glaciers in Switzerland as evidence of global warming while fossil fuel companies in the United States start marketing campaigns to kneecap efforts to lower greenhouse emissions.

Advertisement

Guterres said the world's most powerful technology companies are swiftly moving ahead with AI technology without implementing safeguards to protect human life.

He noted that even in the era of the Cold War, the world was able to come together to mitigate challenging global risks, such as nuclear disarmament treaties and back-channel hotlines.

Now though, Guterres lamented, many of those safeguards have been undermined.

"Some analysts predict we are moving into a totally chaotic situation, in which geopolitical divides at all levels prevent any global response to global threats," he said.

Guterres said that he "strongly believes" it was possible to pull world leaders from the brink of a possible "disastrous scenario."

The secretary-general called for countries to work together to hammer out their differences and think about the larger global picture.

"The only way to manage this complexity and avoid a slide into chaos is through a reformed, inclusive, networked multilateralism," Guterres said. "Without them, further fragmentation is inevitable and the consequences are clear."

He pointed out Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the civil war and Sudan and the Israeli-Hamas wars as examples of an "epidemic of impunity around the world."

"We see some countries doing whatever it takes to further their own interests at all costs," Guterres said.

Advertisement

He called for immediate peace in Ukraine and a cease-fire in Gaza. Guterres also said tech companies need to put as much effort in bridging the tech divide between people as they are to AI and deepening it.

Latest Headlines

Princess Kate to be hospitalized for up to two weeks after abdominal surgery
World News // 53 minutes ago
Princess Kate to be hospitalized for up to two weeks after abdominal surgery
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Kensington Palace said in a Wednesday statement that Britain's Princess Kate 's planned abdominal surgery was successful. She was hospitalized Tuesday.
Antony Blinken renews calls for path to Palestinian state; Gaza war deaths top 24,000
World News // 3 hours ago
Antony Blinken renews calls for path to Palestinian state; Gaza war deaths top 24,000
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday repeated U.S. calls for a Palestinian state, saying it was the only answer to Israel's "age-old quest for genuine security."
Rishi Sunak faces vote on Britain's Rwanda asylum plan as 60 MPs revolt
World News // 4 hours ago
Rishi Sunak faces vote on Britain's Rwanda asylum plan as 60 MPs revolt
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative administration faces a crunch vote Wednesday in Parliament on his Rwanda bill to deport asylum seekers who arrive without permission to the east African country.
China's population falls for second straight year
World News // 6 hours ago
China's population falls for second straight year
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- For a second consecutive year, China's population has declined, according to statistics released Wednesday.
Putin meets North Korea's top envoy amid growing military cooperation
World News // 7 hours ago
Putin meets North Korea's top envoy amid growing military cooperation
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui during her visit to Moscow, the Kremlin said, amid growing military cooperation and economic exchanges between the two isolated regimes
Hundreds of millionaires, billionaires urge politicians at Davos to tax their wealth
World News // 8 hours ago
Hundreds of millionaires, billionaires urge politicians at Davos to tax their wealth
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Nearly 270 millionaires and billionaires urged world leaders congregating in Switzerland for The World Economic Forum on Wednesday to tax their wealth.
EU blacklists Hamas' political leader over Oct. 7 attack
World News // 9 hours ago
EU blacklists Hamas' political leader over Oct. 7 attack
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- European lawmakers have sanctioned Yahya Sinwar, the political leader of Hamas, over the threat his militant group poses to the union's member states and its October attack on Israel.
Iran launches strikes into Pakistan amid rising tensions in Middle East
World News // 13 hours ago
Iran launches strikes into Pakistan amid rising tensions in Middle East
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Iran on Tuesday launched airstrikes targeting a Sunni militant group in Pakistan, attracting a strong rebuke from its neighbor, which said two children were killed in the attack.
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern marries a year after leaving office
World News // 3 days ago
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern marries a year after leaving office
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern is back in the news, releasing photos of her Saturday wedding to partner Clarke Gayford following a five-year engagement.
U.S. launches third airstrike against Houthis in Yemen
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. launches third airstrike against Houthis in Yemen
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The United States launched a third round of airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen on Tuesday, following a missile strike on a U.S. bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hundreds of millionaires, billionaires urge politicians at Davos to tax their wealth
Hundreds of millionaires, billionaires urge politicians at Davos to tax their wealth
Governors from 15 states reject summer food assistance program
Governors from 15 states reject summer food assistance program
Iran launches strikes into Pakistan amid rising tensions in Middle East
Iran launches strikes into Pakistan amid rising tensions in Middle East
Sen. Chuck Grassley hospitalized with infection
Sen. Chuck Grassley hospitalized with infection
2 NYPD officers shot, injured during struggle with domestic violence suspect
2 NYPD officers shot, injured during struggle with domestic violence suspect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement