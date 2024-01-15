Advertisement
World News
Jan. 15, 2024 / 4:43 AM

Nauru severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan

By Darryl Coote
Outgoing Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speaks to a rally of supporters after the victory of Vice President Lai Ching-te in elections held on Saturday. On Sunday, Nauru announced it was severing its diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
Outgoing Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen speaks to a rally of supporters after the victory of Vice President Lai Ching-te in elections held on Saturday. On Sunday, Nauru announced it was severing its diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The tiny Micronesian nation of Nauru announced Monday it was severing its relationship with Taiwan to form diplomatic ties with China.

Nauru announced its decision to switch alliances after Taiwan overwhelmingly electing Lai Ching-te of the incumbent Democratic Progressive party president on Saturday.

Advertisement

Taiwan's foreign ministry confirmed Nauru's decision, and said the announcement was timed to undermine its democratic contest.

"With deep regret we announce the termination of diplomatic relations with Nauru," Taiwan's foreign ministry said in a statement published to X on Monday afternoon.

Related

"This timing is not only China's retaliation against our democratic elections but also a direct challenge to the international order. Taiwan stands unbowed & will continue as a force for good."

With Nauru's decision, Taiwan has only 12 formal diplomatic relations, including with the Holy See.

Advertisement

A Beijing foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday that China "appreciates and welcomes" the decision of Nauru to recognize the one-China principle.

"There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China," the spokesperson said.

"The Nauru government's decision of re-establishing diplomatic ties with China once again shows that the one-China principle is where global opinion trends and where the arc of history bends."

Though Taiwan has never been a part of mainland China, which was founded in 1949, Beijing claims sovereignty over the self-governing island, which it views as a wayward province that it has vowed to take back by force if necessary.

China forces those it has diplomatic relationship to recognize the one-China principle.

Eleven countries have severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan since 2016, as China forces those it has diplomatic relationship to recognize the one-China principle. Honduras was the most recent country to cut ties with the self-governing island, which it did in March.

Though the United States recognized the one-China principle in 1979, it still maintains a partnership with Taiwan, which it has sought to deepen amid growing tensions with Beijing.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Nicaragua releases Bishop Rolando Alvarez, 18 detained clergy
World News // 1 hour ago
Nicaragua releases Bishop Rolando Alvarez, 18 detained clergy
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- After spending nearly a year and a half behind Nicaraguan bars, Rolando Alvarez, a prominent Catholic bishop and outspoken critic of President Daniel Ortega, has been released from prison along with 18 other clergy membe
Fortunes of world's richest 5 men doubled since 2020 as billions became poorer
World News // 3 hours ago
Fortunes of world's richest 5 men doubled since 2020 as billions became poorer
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The world's five richest men more than doubled their fortunes from $405 billion to $869 billion since 2020, while almost 5 billion people around the world became poorer.
U.S. fighter jets down Houthi-fired missile in Red Sea
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. fighter jets down Houthi-fired missile in Red Sea
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. fighter jets on Sunday intercepted an anti-ship cruise missile fired by Iran-backed Houthi rebels at a U.S. Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in the Red Sea, the U.S. military said.
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel missile with hypersonic warhead
World News // 16 hours ago
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel missile with hypersonic warhead
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- North Korea tested a ballistic missile on Sunday, traveling over 310 miles and landing in the Sea of Japan, outside of the rival country's waters.
Britain to deploy 20,000 troops for NATO exercise in Europe
World News // 7 hours ago
Britain to deploy 20,000 troops for NATO exercise in Europe
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday announced it will deploy 20,000 troops across Europe during the first half of the year to participate in NATO's largest military exercise since the end of the Cold War.
King Frederik X takes throne of Denmark after abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II
World News // 17 hours ago
King Frederik X takes throne of Denmark after abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- King Frederik X has taken the throne of Denmark after the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II, the royal family shared on social media.
At 100-day mark of war, Netanyahu doubles down on pledge to 'destroy Hamas'
World News // 10 hours ago
At 100-day mark of war, Netanyahu doubles down on pledge to 'destroy Hamas'
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The war between Israel and Hamas, now 100 days old, has claimed the lives of more than 24,000 people, and continues to grind on with no end in sight.
Police foil planned protest at London Stock Exchange by Palestinian group
World News // 12 hours ago
Police foil planned protest at London Stock Exchange by Palestinian group
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Detectives investigating a plot to disrupt the London Stock Exchange have arrested six people, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Second volcanic eruption in Iceland in a month forces evacuation of fishing town
World News // 13 hours ago
Second volcanic eruption in Iceland in a month forces evacuation of fishing town
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A volcano in Iceland's Southern Peninsula region erupted Sunday for the second time in a month, creating cracks in the ground and unleashing massive lava flows that forced the evacuation of a nearby fishing town.
Germany, which committed genocide in Namibia, blasted for defending Israel by African nation
World News // 18 hours ago
Germany, which committed genocide in Namibia, blasted for defending Israel by African nation
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Namibian President Hage G. Geingob blasted Germany on Saturday for defending Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, pointing to the genocide Germany itself perpetrated on Namibians in the early 1900s.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

4 dead in Arizona hot air balloon crash
4 dead in Arizona hot air balloon crash
Germany, which committed genocide in Namibia, blasted for defending Israel by African nation
Germany, which committed genocide in Namibia, blasted for defending Israel by African nation
Second volcanic eruption in Iceland in a month forces evacuation of fishing town
Second volcanic eruption in Iceland in a month forces evacuation of fishing town
Iowa school principal dies following school shooting
Iowa school principal dies following school shooting
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims Fox News 'canceled' his TV ads, but network cites unpaid bills
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims Fox News 'canceled' his TV ads, but network cites unpaid bills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement