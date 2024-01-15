Zelensky arrives in Switzerland as country agrees to host Ukraine peace summit

Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd (R) welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday in Kehrsatz near Bern, saying Switzerland "is committed to contributing to peacebuilding." In addition to preparing for a global peace summit, Zelensky will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. Pool photo by Alessandro Della Valle/EPA-EFE/

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived Monday in Switzerland where he will take part in this week's World Economic Forum and begin preparations for a global peace summit. "It is important for us to show that the whole world is against Russia's aggression, and the whole world is for a just peace," Zelensky said in Kehrsatz, after Switzerland agreed to host the peace summit following a meeting with Swiss Federal President Viola Amherd. Advertisement

Zelensky is scheduled to make a special address to the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. The summit, which runs through Friday, is hosting more than 100 government representatives from around the world, as well as leaders and experts from thousands of companies. China is expected to send a large delegation. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan are also expected to attend.

"Welcome to Switzerland, Mr. President," Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis wrote Monday in his welcome post to Zelensky, with a photo showing the two leaders greeting each other.

Zelensky also plans to meet with the heads of both houses of parliament and the president of Switzerland to discuss the preparations for what he called a "new long-term support program."

"I believe that Switzerland's participation in the Peace Formula, as well as its relevant experience, can help bring our vision of just peace closer," Zelensky said.

"I am grateful to President Viola Amherd for agreeing that our teams will begin joint work tomorrow on preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders in Switzerland," Zelensky wrote Monday in a post on X.

"This summit should provide the momentum for what we've already accomplished. It should also state that the conclusion of the war can only be just, and that the restoration of international law's force must be truly comprehensive," Zelensky added. "Switzerland is our partner in these endeavors."

"With the visit of Zelensky, Switzerland and Ukraine have recognized the depth and dynamism of their bilateral relations," Amherd responded Monday in a post on X. "Switzerland supports a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine and is committed to contributing to peacebuilding."

During this week's meetings, Zelensky said his priorities will be the "return of Ukrainian children stolen by Russia, sanctions, ways to use frozen Russian assets, humanitarian mine clearing, financial assistance and recovery."

"The Ukrainian people urgently need peace after nearly two years of war," said Cassis. "We have to do everything we can to help Ukraine end this war."