Advertisement
World News
Jan. 14, 2024 / 4:12 PM

Police foil planned protest at London Stock Exchange by Palestinian group

By Mark Moran & Adam Schrader
Detectives investigating a plot to disrupt the London Stock Exchange have arrested six people, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Photo by Tolga Akman/EPA
Detectives investigating a plot to disrupt the London Stock Exchange have arrested six people, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Photo by Tolga Akman/EPA

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Detectives investigating a plot to disrupt the London Stock Exchange have arrested six people, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The Met launched the investigation Friday after information was provided to police by the right-wing Daily Express tabloid.

Advertisement

The Palestine Action group had threatened to cause damage and a so-called 'locking on' in an effort to prevent the building opening for trading Monday morning, the Met said in a statement.

"The London Stock Exchange raises billions of pounds for the apartheid state of Israel and actively boasts about their support for Israeli businesses," the protest group said in its own statement. "The exchange also trades shares in weapons manufacturers who arm Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people."

Related

The protest group said Palestinians are being "massacred" and "brutally colonized" by a regime backed by Britain. So far, Israel has killed at least 23,000 people in Palestine, a nation recognized by the majority of countries.

"Palestine Action has consistently taken direct action against the Israeli weapons trade," the protest group said. "We are unafraid of putting our liberty on the line in order to bring down Israeli weapons manufacturers and those who facilitate them."

Advertisement

Met officers working with Merseyside Police arrested a 31-year-old man in Liverpool on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage, the BBC reported.

Police arrested an additional five people who are believed to be involved in the plot in London, Liverpool and Brighton on Sunday, including a woman, 29 from Brent in north London, a 23-year-old man from Tower Hamlets in east London, two women, aged 28 and 26, from Liverpool and a 27-year-old man in Brighton.

All six remain in custody.

"These are significant arrests. We believe this group was ready to carry out a disruptive and damaging stunt which could have had serious implications had it been carried out successfully," Met Detective Superintendent Sian Thomas said.

"I'm grateful to the Express for their willingness to provide the information gleaned from their own investigation. It was instrumental in helping us intervene successfully."

Thomas added that the Met will work with other police and remain on high alert.

Latest Headlines

Second volcanic eruption in Iceland in a month forces evacuation of fishing town
World News // 1 hour ago
Second volcanic eruption in Iceland in a month forces evacuation of fishing town
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A volcano in Iceland's Southern Peninsula region erupted Sunday for the second time in a month, creating cracks in the ground and unleashing massive lava flows that forced the evacuation of a nearby fishing town.
North Korea tests ballistic missile, fired toward Japan
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea tests ballistic missile, fired toward Japan
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- North Korea tested a ballistic missile on Sunday, traveling over 310 miles and landing in the Sea of Japan, outside of the rival country's waters.
King Frederik X takes throne of Denmark after abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II
World News // 5 hours ago
King Frederik X takes throne of Denmark after abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- King Frederik X has taken the throne of Denmark after the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II, the royal family shared on social media.
Germany, which committed genocide in Namibia, blasted for defending Israel by African nation
World News // 5 hours ago
Germany, which committed genocide in Namibia, blasted for defending Israel by African nation
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Namibian President Hage G. Geingob blasted Germany on Saturday for defending Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, pointing to the genocide Germany itself perpetrated on Namibians in the early 1900s.
Ukraine targeted in another large-scale Russian missile barrage
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine targeted in another large-scale Russian missile barrage
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Russia launched another large-scale missile attack against Ukraine early Saturday using dozens of different types of weapons, military officials said.
Arrests made at massive London pro-Palestinian march
World News // 1 day ago
Arrests made at massive London pro-Palestinian march
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- At least nine people were arrested Saturday at a pro-Palestinian march in London attended by thousands, the Metropolitan Police Service confirmed following the demonstration.
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Arden marries a year after leaving office
World News // 1 day ago
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Arden marries a year after leaving office
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Arden is back in the news, releasing photos of her Saturday wedding to partner Clarke Gayford following a five-year engagement.
U.N. humanitarian chief decries 'utter horror' of Gaza conditions
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. humanitarian chief decries 'utter horror' of Gaza conditions
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Civilians living in Gaza must be allowed to return to their homes in the Palestinian enclave, top officials with the United Nations said Friday during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council.
Taiwan elects Lai Ching-te as president, sending a defiant message of democracy to China
World News // 1 day ago
Taiwan elects Lai Ching-te as president, sending a defiant message of democracy to China
TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Taiwan's Lai Ching-te, the presidential candidate from the incumbent Democratic Progressive Party, won a landslide victory on Saturday as the island of 23 million sent a powerful message to China.
U.S., allies again strike Houthi sites in Yemen
World News // 2 days ago
U.S., allies again strike Houthi sites in Yemen
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- As U.S. forces late Friday hit Houthi targets for the second time in as many days, President Joe Biden said the United States is not in a proxy war with Iran.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas woman wanted for 'inappropriate relationship' with child arrested in Mexico
Texas woman wanted for 'inappropriate relationship' with child arrested in Mexico
Germany, which committed genocide in Namibia, blasted for defending Israel by African nation
Germany, which committed genocide in Namibia, blasted for defending Israel by African nation
Ukraine targeted in another large-scale Russian missile barrage
Ukraine targeted in another large-scale Russian missile barrage
L.A. sheriff's deputy gets 30 days in shooting death of unarmed Black man
L.A. sheriff's deputy gets 30 days in shooting death of unarmed Black man
Second volcanic eruption in Iceland in a month forces evacuation of fishing town
Second volcanic eruption in Iceland in a month forces evacuation of fishing town
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement