Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 13, 2024 / 3:25 PM

Arrests made at massive London pro-Palestinian march

By Simon Druker
Pro-Palestinian protesters march from the Bank of England to Parliament Square to call for a permanent cease-fire and end of the siege of Gaza during the 'National March for Palestine' event in London on Saturday. Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE
Pro-Palestinian protesters march from the Bank of England to Parliament Square to call for a permanent cease-fire and end of the siege of Gaza during the 'National March for Palestine' event in London on Saturday. Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- At least nine people were arrested Saturday at a pro-Palestinian march in London attended by thousands, the Metropolitan Police Service confirmed following the demonstration.

Police deployed around 1,700 officers to the streets of London as thousands of demonstrators marched from the city's commercial center to Westminster.

Advertisement

Demonstrators pushed a large, 12-foot puppet of a Syrian child refugee through the streets during the march.

"Amal is a Syrian child. She's 10. She's a representation of refugee children everywhere," Walk With Amal artistic director Amir Nizar Zuabi told The Guardian.

The march was part of a larger demonstration across 30 countries calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. It was organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

Amid the ongoing Israeli military campaign, the situation in the Palestinian enclave was described as a "catastrophe" by the U.N. Security Council Friday.

Advertisement

Demonstrators also called for a halt to jointly-conducted British and U.S. airstrikes against Iranian-backed Houthi forces in Yemen. The strikes are in response to ongoing Houthi attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, and left five dead and six injured Thursday.

Two of the arrests in London Saturday were for "offensive placards," police confirmed in a post on X.

Another was for "possession of stickers to be used for criminal damage. All were arrested under Britain's Terrorism Act.

Saturday's march was the seventh similar pro-Palestinian demonstration on a national level held in London after attacks by the militant group Hamas in southern Israel last fall.

The Oct. 7 attacks left around 1,300 Israelis dead and more than 240 kidnapped and taken to Gaza.

Gaza official said late last week the death toll in the area of nearly 2 million people was approaching 23,000 as the Israeli military campaign continued.

Latest Headlines

Ukraine targeted in another large-scale Russian missile barrage
World News // 37 minutes ago
Ukraine targeted in another large-scale Russian missile barrage
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Russia launched another large-scale missile attack against Ukraine early Saturday using dozens of different types of weapons, military officials said.
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Arden marries a year after leaving office
World News // 2 hours ago
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Arden marries a year after leaving office
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Arden is back in the news, releasing photos of her Saturday wedding to partner Clarke Gayford following a five-year engagement.
U.N. humanitarian chief decries 'utter horror' of Gaza conditions
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. humanitarian chief decries 'utter horror' of Gaza conditions
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Civilians living in Gaza must be allowed to return to their homes in the Palestinian enclave, top officials with the United Nations said Friday during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council.
Taiwan elects Lai Ching-te as president, sending a defiant message of democracy to China
World News // 7 hours ago
Taiwan elects Lai Ching-te as president, sending a defiant message of democracy to China
IPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Taiwan's Lai Ching-te, the presidential candidate from the incumbent Democratic Progressive Party, won a landslide victory on Saturday as the island of 23 million sent a powerful message to China.
U.S., allies again strike Houthi sites in Yemen
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., allies again strike Houthi sites in Yemen
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- As U.S. forces late Friday hit Houthi targets for the second time in as many days, President Joe Biden said the United States is not in a proxy war with Iran.
World Health Organization declares Cabo Verde malaria-free
World News // 1 day ago
World Health Organization declares Cabo Verde malaria-free
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization declared the Atlantic Ocean island country of Cabo Verde to be malaria-free after decades of disease spreads and spikes.
U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- In a major shift, the United States and its allies have begun full, large-scale retaliation against recent Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.
Israel offers defense in ICJ genocide case; claims it is victim, not perpetrator
World News // 1 day ago
Israel offers defense in ICJ genocide case; claims it is victim, not perpetrator
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Israel presented their rebuttal of South Africa's claims it is guilty of genocide in Gaza at the International Court of Justice on Friday.
Tesla to halt German production for two weeks due to Red Sea delays
World News // 1 day ago
Tesla to halt German production for two weeks due to Red Sea delays
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Tesla said Friday it will suspend its German operations for two weeks beginning at the end of the month in response to postponed deliveries due to Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea.
Britain's Sunak makes unexpected visit to Kyiv to announce $3.2B in military aid
World News // 1 day ago
Britain's Sunak makes unexpected visit to Kyiv to announce $3.2B in military aid
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak flew into Kyiv on Friday to hand Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a $3.2 billion check for military aid for the coming year and sign a landmark security pact.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge orders Donald Trump to pay New York Times legal fees after failed lawsuit
Judge orders Donald Trump to pay New York Times legal fees after failed lawsuit
Quaker Oats granola recall expands to Chewy bars, cereals, instant oatmeal products
Quaker Oats granola recall expands to Chewy bars, cereals, instant oatmeal products
Taiwan elects Lai Ching-te as president, sending a defiant message of democracy to China
Taiwan elects Lai Ching-te as president, sending a defiant message of democracy to China
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Arden marries a year after leaving office
Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Arden marries a year after leaving office
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
10-year-old, father arrested in California for fatal shooting of boy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement