Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 12, 2024 / 6:51 AM

Britain's Sunak makes unexpected visit to Kyiv to announce $3.2B in military aid

By Paul Godfrey
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak flew into Kyiv on Friday backing up a pledge of unwavering support for Ukraine in its "darkest hours" with a $3.2 billion check for military aid for the coming year and a landmark long-term security pact. Photo courtesy Rishi Sunak/X
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak flew into Kyiv on Friday backing up a pledge of unwavering support for Ukraine in its "darkest hours" with a $3.2 billion check for military aid for the coming year and a landmark long-term security pact. Photo courtesy Rishi Sunak/X

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak flew into Kyiv on Friday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Britain announced $3.2 billion in military aid for Ukraine in the coming year and signed a landmark security pact.

The U.K.-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation, which makes good on a pledge made along with other G7 nations last summer at the NATO summit in Lithuania, commits Britain to provide "swift and sustained" defense assistance should Russia ever attack Ukraine again in the future, Downing Street said in a news release.

Advertisement

The boosted 2024-25 military funding package, up from $2.95 billion in 2022 and 2023, will give Ukraine access to Britain's latest and best weapons systems, including long-range missiles, air defense and maritime security equipment and artillery ammunition.

Around 8% of the funding package will go on a major push to rapidly procure and produce thousands of surveillance, long-range strike and sea drones to give Ukraine the edge in defending civilians by providing the capability to target Russian forces on land and at sea.

Advertisement

"I am in Ukraine to deliver a simple message. Our support cannot and will not falter. To all Ukrainians, Britain is with you -- for as long as it takes," Sunak wrote in a post on X.

"The U.K. is already one of Ukraine's closest partners because we recognize their security is our security. Today we are going further -- increasing our military aid, delivering thousands of cutting-edge drones, and signing a historic new Security Agreement to provide Ukraine with the assurances it needs for the long term."

Sunak will also announce another $23 million in aid for humanitarian projects and protecting Ukraine's power grid bringing the total military and economic support from Britain, including Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 14 Challenger 2 tanks, to $15.3 billion.

The British leader's show of support comes as Zelensky is pushing Ukraine's Western allies for more military backing amid fears that "war fatigue" is setting in and events in the Middle East are diverting attention as the second anniversary of Russia's invasion approaches.

Advertisement

Zelensky made an unexpected visit to Ukraine's Baltic allies Wednesday for meetings with leaders on security and shoring up European support for his country's military struggle.

U.S. President Joe Biden's $105 billion supplemental national security package, which includes military funding for Ukraine and Israel, has been stalled in Congress since October in a partisan row over funding earmarked for securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Biden threatened to veto an amended Republican-approved bill boosting the aid Israel would receive and he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have since insisted that increased military aid to Israel must be paired with more funding for Ukraine.

House Democrats made it clear Thursday that any increase would have to be conditional on Israel adhering to "the international rules of war."

"I do not think that the United States should be funding any offensive aid that is assisting Israel unless they are abiding by those laws," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

"I would support conditions to funding aid to Israel."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, raising Middle East tensions
World News // 21 hours ago
Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, raising Middle East tensions
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Iranian navy seized an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, according to state-run media, raising tensions in the already-fraught Middle East.
U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- In a major shift, the United States and its allies have begun full, large-scale retaliation against recent Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.
Undersea cable to link Chile, Australia
World News // 14 hours ago
Undersea cable to link Chile, Australia
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday welcomed the news from Google and Chile's government that the first-ever transatlantic undersea digital cable connection between Chile to Australia will be completed by 2026.
Taiwan prepares for an election under China's watchful eye
World News // 15 hours ago
Taiwan prepares for an election under China's watchful eye
TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Taiwanese voters will head to the polls Saturday for an election with geopolitical implications that resonate far beyond the borders of the self-governing island of 23 million.
ICJ told Israel bent on destroying Gaza in plan handed down from 'the top'
World News // 1 day ago
ICJ told Israel bent on destroying Gaza in plan handed down from 'the top'
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- South Africa's case alleging genocide by Israel in Gaza got underway Thursday in The Hague with Pretoria telling the U.N.'s top court that Israel's "plan to destroy Gaza" had the blessing of the country's leaders.
Japan says earthquake shook nuclear plant past safety limits
World News // 17 hours ago
Japan says earthquake shook nuclear plant past safety limits
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The deadly earthquake that rocked Japan on New Year's Day shook a nuclear power plant beyond established safety levels, according to a report by Japan's Nuclear Regulatory Authority.
Microsoft enables personal cloud data for Europeans to be stored within EU
World News // 20 hours ago
Microsoft enables personal cloud data for Europeans to be stored within EU
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Microsoft said Thursday it is expanding and enhancing its cloud data services to enable all personal data to be stored within the EU Data Boundary for European customers.
Strikes at Deutsche Bahn railway hamper travel across Germany
World News // 20 hours ago
Strikes at Deutsche Bahn railway hamper travel across Germany
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Strikes at the national railway company of Germany, Deutsche Bahn AG, have caused massive delays along the train's long-distance, regional and S-Bahn services across the country and are expected to continue.
Argentina approves plan to receive $4.7B in economic aid from IMF
World News // 20 hours ago
Argentina approves plan to receive $4.7B in economic aid from IMF
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund reached a tentative agreement with Argentina to provide $4.7 billion to help the South American nation climb out of a stubborn financial crisis.
Samsung unveils updated roving, AI-powered companion robot at CES
World News // 21 hours ago
Samsung unveils updated roving, AI-powered companion robot at CES
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- South Korea's Samsung Electronics unveiled an upgraded home robot during CES. The upgraded Ballie features the ability to project images onto walls and floors, automatically adjusting for the optimal view.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Closing statements conclude in Donald Trump's N.Y. civil fraud case
Closing statements conclude in Donald Trump's N.Y. civil fraud case
Japan says earthquake shook nuclear plant past safety limits
Japan says earthquake shook nuclear plant past safety limits
U.S. warns of eight deaths possibly linked to dating apps in Colombia
U.S. warns of eight deaths possibly linked to dating apps in Colombia
ICJ told Israel bent on destroying Gaza in plan handed down from 'the top'
ICJ told Israel bent on destroying Gaza in plan handed down from 'the top'
U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
U.S., allies launch large-scale strike against Iran-backed Houthi rebels
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement