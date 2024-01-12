British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak flew into Kyiv on Friday backing up a pledge of unwavering support for Ukraine in its "darkest hours" with a $3.2 billion check for military aid for the coming year and a landmark long-term security pact. Photo courtesy Rishi Sunak/X

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak flew into Kyiv on Friday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Britain announced $3.2 billion in military aid for Ukraine in the coming year and signed a landmark security pact. The U.K.-Ukraine Agreement on Security Cooperation, which makes good on a pledge made along with other G7 nations last summer at the NATO summit in Lithuania, commits Britain to provide "swift and sustained" defense assistance should Russia ever attack Ukraine again in the future, Downing Street said in a news release. Advertisement

The boosted 2024-25 military funding package, up from $2.95 billion in 2022 and 2023, will give Ukraine access to Britain's latest and best weapons systems, including long-range missiles, air defense and maritime security equipment and artillery ammunition.

Around 8% of the funding package will go on a major push to rapidly procure and produce thousands of surveillance, long-range strike and sea drones to give Ukraine the edge in defending civilians by providing the capability to target Russian forces on land and at sea.

"I am in Ukraine to deliver a simple message. Our support cannot and will not falter. To all Ukrainians, Britain is with you -- for as long as it takes," Sunak wrote in a post on X.

I am in Ukraine to deliver a simple message. Our support cannot and will not falter. To all Ukrainians, Britain is with you - for as long as it takes pic.twitter.com/1ya8m2seiJ— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 12, 2024

"The U.K. is already one of Ukraine's closest partners because we recognize their security is our security. Today we are going further -- increasing our military aid, delivering thousands of cutting-edge drones, and signing a historic new Security Agreement to provide Ukraine with the assurances it needs for the long term."

Sunak will also announce another $23 million in aid for humanitarian projects and protecting Ukraine's power grid bringing the total military and economic support from Britain, including Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 14 Challenger 2 tanks, to $15.3 billion.

The British leader's show of support comes as Zelensky is pushing Ukraine's Western allies for more military backing amid fears that "war fatigue" is setting in and events in the Middle East are diverting attention as the second anniversary of Russia's invasion approaches.

Zelensky made an unexpected visit to Ukraine's Baltic allies Wednesday for meetings with leaders on security and shoring up European support for his country's military struggle.

U.S. President Joe Biden's $105 billion supplemental national security package, which includes military funding for Ukraine and Israel, has been stalled in Congress since October in a partisan row over funding earmarked for securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Biden threatened to veto an amended Republican-approved bill boosting the aid Israel would receive and he and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have since insisted that increased military aid to Israel must be paired with more funding for Ukraine.

House Democrats made it clear Thursday that any increase would have to be conditional on Israel adhering to "the international rules of war."

"I do not think that the United States should be funding any offensive aid that is assisting Israel unless they are abiding by those laws," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

"I would support conditions to funding aid to Israel."