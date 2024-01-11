Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 11, 2024 / 7:55 AM

Papua New Guinea declares state of emergency as police strike prompts riots

By Clyde Hughes
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape declared a 14-day state of emergency as riots erupted after police went on strike. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape declared a 14-day state of emergency as riots erupted after police went on strike. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Deadly violence engulfed the Papua New Guinea capital of Port Moresby on Wednesday, sparked initially by pay protests by police and defense members.

As many as 15 people have been killed in rioting that took place after police went on strike prompting Prime Minister James Marape to declare a 14-day state of emergency, placing more than 1,000 troops on standby.

Advertisement

"Breaking the law doesn't achieve certain outcomes," he said.

Things spiraled out of control during a police and public servants protest outside of Parliament over a 50% cut in their latest paychecks. Marape's promise to make up for the difference next month, blaming the hiccup on an administrative error, was met with additional demonstrations.

Related

Maholopa Laveil, an economics professor at Papua New Guinea, told BBC News some from the poorer suburbs took advantage of striking police leaving their beats to loot businesses throughout Port Moresby.

"These are suburbs with really poor people who don't have jobs and who contribute to a lot of crime and lawlessness in the city," Laveil said. "Many have suffered a lot from not being employed-- inflation and pressures -- and they came out numbers trying to get what they could from the shops nearest to them."

Advertisement

In the meantime, six members of parliament including David Arore, James Donald, Maso Hewabi, Keith Iduhu, James Nomane and Paka Temu resigned from their posts, blaming the widespread civil unrest on Marape.

"Yesterday was a clear demonstration that there is no command and control in our bureaucracy, as in a manner of hours our capital city was reduced to a failed state, " Iduhu said in a statement on his Facebook page on Thursday.

"I made this decision to resign with a clear conscience and in the best interest of upholding the values I promised the people of Hiri-Koiari I would uphold."

The Chinese embassy reported on social media that several businesses owned by Chinese nationals were ransacked with some workers injured.

Authorities said the country's military has been trying to help regain control along with police coming back on duty. Law enforcement is also being flown in from other parts of the country for assistance, officials said.

Latest Headlines

ICJ holds first hearing on South Africa's genocide case against Israel's Gaza war
World News // 1 hour ago
ICJ holds first hearing on South Africa's genocide case against Israel's Gaza war
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- South Africa's case alleging genocide by Israel in Gaza got underway Thursday in The Hague with Pretoria seeking an emergency ruling ordering Israel to "cease killing and causing serious mental and bodily harm."
U.N. Security Council demands Houthi rebels cease Red Sea attacks
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. Security Council demands Houthi rebels cease Red Sea attacks
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution demanding Iran-backed Houthi rebels immediately cease attacking shipping vessels transiting the Red Sea.
Blinken, Abbas talk Israel-Hamas war; Gaza Health Ministry puts death toll at 23,357
World News // 19 hours ago
Blinken, Abbas talk Israel-Hamas war; Gaza Health Ministry puts death toll at 23,357
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Wednesday with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss efforts to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza and ongoing efforts to minimize civilian casualties there.
British government proposes law to void Horizon IT Post Office convictions
World News // 20 hours ago
British government proposes law to void Horizon IT Post Office convictions
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The British has proposed a sweeping measure to void the convictions of hundreds of postal workers who were wrongly convicted of stealing from the postal service due to a technical glitch.
Japan earthquake death toll reaches 206 as government includes indirect deaths
World News // 22 hours ago
Japan earthquake death toll reaches 206 as government includes indirect deaths
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The death toll from the New Year's Day Japan earthquake increased to 206 on Wednesday after officials added eight people who passed because of deteriorating health conditions associated with the aftermath.
Polish police arrest two former ministers in presidential palace
World News // 22 hours ago
Polish police arrest two former ministers in presidential palace
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Poland's former interior minister and deputy interior minister, both now members of Parliament, were arrested on a court order Wednesday while hiding under the protection of Polish President Andrzej Duda.
World Economic Forum: Extreme weather, AI, cybercrime greatest risks in 2024
World News // 23 hours ago
World Economic Forum: Extreme weather, AI, cybercrime greatest risks in 2024
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Nations face threats in the coming year from weather, AI, cybercrime and political tumult, while more proactive steps are needed to navigate an increasingly complex landscape of emerging risks, a new report says.
Volodymyr Zelensky visits Baltic states in bid to sustain support for Ukraine
World News // 23 hours ago
Volodymyr Zelensky visits Baltic states in bid to sustain support for Ukraine
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a whistle-stop tour of the capitals of Baltic allies Wednesday for talks with leaders on security, EU and NATO membership and shoring up European support for his military.
Ecuador declares 'internal armed conflict'; gunmen storm TV station
World News // 1 day ago
Ecuador declares 'internal armed conflict'; gunmen storm TV station
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Ecuador arrested 13 gunmen who stormed a television station, as President Daniel Noboa declared the violence that has erupted across the South American country "an internal armed conflict."
U.S., dozens of allies condemn North Korea-Russia weapons transfer
World News // 1 day ago
U.S., dozens of allies condemn North Korea-Russia weapons transfer
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The United States and dozens of its allies on Tuesday condemned the transfer of weapons from North Korea to Russia, and Moscow's use of them in its war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Future of commuting at CES: flying cars, transparent displays, biometric ignition
Future of commuting at CES: flying cars, transparent displays, biometric ignition
Parents of Briton killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash get $100M settlement
Parents of Briton killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash get $100M settlement
Skier killed, 3 injured in avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort
Skier killed, 3 injured in avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort
Amazon cuts hundreds of jobs at Prime Video, MGM Studios, Twitch
Amazon cuts hundreds of jobs at Prime Video, MGM Studios, Twitch
Judge bars Donald Trump from personally delivering final arguments in civil fraud trial
Judge bars Donald Trump from personally delivering final arguments in civil fraud trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement