U.S. warns of eight deaths possibly linked to dating apps in Colombia

By Doug Cunningham

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Embassy in Colombia warned that dating apps may be linked to suspicious deaths of several U.S. citizens in Medellin.

The embassy in Bogota said eight Americans have died between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023, including involuntary drugging overdoses or suspected homicides.

It added that the deaths are not currently believed to be linked as they each involved "distinct circumstances" but noted that several of the deaths indicated the possibility of drugging, robbery and overdose and several involved the use of dating apps.

"Criminals use dating apps to lure victims to meet in public places such as hotels, restaurants, and bars, and then later assault and rob them," the U.S. Embassy said in a statement. "Numerous U.S. citizens in Colombia have been drugged, robbed, and even killed by their Colombian dates."

The embassy said over the last year it had seen an increase in reports involving use of dating apps to lure victims, especially foreigners, for robbery.

They typically meet in public places, but then later assault and rob them, according to the embassy.

The embassy advised travelers to use caution if they use dating apps in Colombia and to meet any strangers only in public places.

Travelers should also tell friends or family members their travel plans including details on anyone they are meeting along with the name of the app if using dating apps.

The embassy said it regularly gets reports of dating apps being used to lure victims in Medellin, Cartagena, and Bogota as well as other Colombian cities.

The security alert follows one issued Jan. 2 that advised increased caution and reconsideration of travel to Colombia due to "crime and terrorism." That advisory said civil unrest and risks of kidnapping had increased and "violent crime, such as homicide, assault, and armed robbery, is widespread."

Thefts against tourists went up 200% in the third trimester of 2023, according to the Tourism Observatory of the District Personnel of Medellin. Violent deaths of foreign visitors went up by 29% and most of the 2023 victims were U.S. citizens.

