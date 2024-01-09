Trending
Jan. 9, 2024 / 9:31 PM / Updated at 10:25 PM

CENTCOM: Houthi rebels launch 'complex attack' on Red Sea ships

By Darryl Coote
British and U.S. warships shot down more than 20 missiles launched Tuesday by Houthi rebels at commercial ships transiting the Red Sea. File Photo by PFC3 Samantha Alaman/U.S. Navy/UPI
British and U.S. warships shot down more than 20 missiles launched Tuesday by Houthi rebels at commercial ships transiting the Red Sea. File Photo by PFC3 Samantha Alaman/U.S. Navy/UPI

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Tuesday launched what the U.S. military described as "a complex attack" involving missiles and drones in the Red Sea, further raising already high tensions in the Middle East.

The attack occurred at about 9:15 a.m. local time, with Iran-designed one-way attack drones and anti-ship cruise and ballistic missiles launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward dozens of shipping vessels transiting the Red Sea, U.S. Central Command said in a statement published on X.

There were no indications that any shipping vessels were damaged in the volley, with U.S. and British warships shooting down 18 drones, two anti-ship cruise missiles and an anti-ship ballistic missile, it said.

This is the 26th Houthi attack on Red Sea commercial shipping lanes since Nov. 19.

The Houthi rebels have vowed to attack all Israel-bound ships transiting the important trade route that accounts for between 10% and 15% of global trade in response over the Middle Eastern country's war against another Iran-backed militant group, Hamas, but have seemingly expanded the scope of its targets to all ships.

The seemingly escalating attacks have increased fears of the war expanding outside of Israel, as well as concerns over impacts to global trade and increased shipping costs. Last week, a top United Nations official said about 18 shipping companies have rerouted their vessels around South Africa, adding 10 days and additional costs to their journey.

The Pentagon last week said it has assessed 55 nations having direct connections to the ships being attack.

The United States has cobbled a coalition of more than 20 countries to patrol and protect the Red Sea and the western Gulf of Aden called Operation Prosperity Guardian, which was founded Dec. 18. Singapore was the latest country to sign on.

Prior to Tuesday's attack, it had shot down 19 drones and missiles and sunk three small boats, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper told reporters on Thursday.

Four U.S. and one British vessel as well as American fighter jets were involved in responding to the Houthi attack Tuesday.

The United Nations Security Council also met last week to have its first open meeting on the issue, with several nations, including the United States, calling on the 15-member body to act.

On Tuesday prior to attack in the Red Sea, the United States' representative to the United Nations demanded that the Security Council act.

"The threat to navigational rights and freedoms in the Red Sea is having global economic and security consequences -- and necessitates a global response," Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on X.

"The U.N. Security Council must act -- without delay -- to demand an end to Houthi attacks and support the unimpeded transit passage of vessels through the Red Sea."

