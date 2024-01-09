Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 9, 2024 / 11:27 AM

Gabriel Attal named France's youngest-ever prime minister

By A.L. Lee
Gabriel Attal was appointed as France's new prime minister Tuesday, becoming the youngest person to hold the position at 34 years old. Photo by Ludovic Marin/EPA-EFE
Gabriel Attal was appointed as France's new prime minister Tuesday, becoming the youngest person to hold the position at 34 years old. Photo by Ludovic Marin/EPA-EFE

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Education Minister Gabriel Attal as the country's new prime minister on Tuesday.

Attal takes the helm at age 34, becoming France's youngest prime minister since Laurent Fabius assumed the office four decades earlier at age 37.

Advertisement

"The youngest president in history has appointed the youngest prime minister in history. A symbol of audacity, the trust he puts in the youth," Attal said during a speech in front of the prime minister's residency in Paris.

Macron, who was 39 years old when he took office in 2017, expressed his faith in Attal in a post on social media.

Related

"I know I can count on your energy and your commitment to implement the rearmament and regeneration project that I announced," Macron wrote. "In fidelity to the spirit of 2017: surpassing and audacity. In the service of the nation and the French."

Attal, who is also France's first openly gay prime minister, replaces 62-year-old Elisabeth Borne, who resigned Monday as Macron was preparing to reshuffle his Cabinet later this summer amid June's European Union parliamentary elections.

Ahead of the shakeup, Macron's party lost its majority in the lower House of the French parliament in the 2022 election, which forced Borne to work with opposition forces, leaving her ineffective and struggling to achieve many legislative goals.

Advertisement

Her 20-month tenure as France's prime minister was marked by several contentious issues, including pension reform, hardline immigration policies, and growing public discord over high inflation, all which served to weaken Macron's presidency.

Attal swiftly climbed the ranks of the French government, winning a seat in the National Assembly in 2017, before becoming the youngest minister in France's government two years later at 29, beginning in a junior position in education.

Starting in 2020, Attal assumed the role of government spokesman, gaining recognition among voters. Following Macron's re-election in 2022, Attal briefly served as budget minister before taking over the education portfolio last July where he handled controversy surrounding Muslim abaya robes by straightforwardly banning traditional garbs in schools and led a campaign against bullying, drawing from his personal experiences.

Attal was picked ahead of Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire and Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu, all longtime stalwarts of the government.

As Macron's hand-picked protege, Attal's first duty involves guiding the French government through crucial European Parliament elections scheduled for June.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen called on voters to open a "path toward change" during the vote, warning French voters they should expect "nothing" from Macron's latest prime minister pick.

Advertisement

Leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon said Attal would merely serve as a "spokesperson" for Macorn.

"Cursed are the peoples whose princes are children," he said.

Latest Headlines

EU climate service: 2023 confirmed as hottest year on record
World News // 59 minutes ago
EU climate service: 2023 confirmed as hottest year on record
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The European Commission's climate agency said on Tuesday that 2023 was the hottest year on record, beating the old record set in 2016.
EU to probe Microsoft's $10B investment in OpenAI
World News // 1 hour ago
EU to probe Microsoft's $10B investment in OpenAI
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- European regulators said Tuesday they were looking into whether U.S. software giant Microsoft's $10 billion partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI comes under the remit of their anti-trust powers to investigate mergers.
202 dead from Japan earthquake; police search fire-ravaged market
World News // 2 hours ago
202 dead from Japan earthquake; police search fire-ravaged market
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Japanese officials said on Tuesday that the death toll from the devastating New Year's Day earthquake has now surpassed 200 as emergency crews continued to go through the rubble of collapsed buildings.
Natural disasters cost world $250B in 2023, German insurer says
World News // 3 hours ago
Natural disasters cost world $250B in 2023, German insurer says
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Natural disasters cost nations $250 billion in 2023 as climate change churned up dangerous and deadly weather across the globe, according to a study released Tuesday.
Surprise launch of Chinese satellite triggers missile attack alerts in Taiwan
World News // 3 hours ago
Surprise launch of Chinese satellite triggers missile attack alerts in Taiwan
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Chinese satellite launch Tuesday inadvertently triggered missile attack alerts in neighboring Taiwan after the Long March rocket unexpectedly passed over the southwestern edge of the island's defense airspace.
IDF says 40 Hamas fighters killed in Khan Younis; Blinken meets with Israeli leaders
World News // 4 hours ago
IDF says 40 Hamas fighters killed in Khan Younis; Blinken meets with Israeli leaders
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas raged on in Gaza as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sat down for talks with Israel's war leaders Tuesday, with the military saying it had "eliminated" 40 Hamas fighters.
South Korea passes landmark law banning dog meat
World News // 8 hours ago
South Korea passes landmark law banning dog meat
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (UPI) -- South Korea's parliament passed a law on Tuesday that will ban the age-old practice of eating dog meat by 2027, spelling the end of an industry that has fallen precipitously out of favor in the country.
French prime minister resigns ahead of expected government reshuffle
World News // 18 hours ago
French prime minister resigns ahead of expected government reshuffle
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Reports of a government reshuffle in France are expected to happen amid the European Union's parliamentary elections scheduled for June.
Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina wins fourth term in election marred by boycott
World News // 1 day ago
Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina wins fourth term in election marred by boycott
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Voters handed Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a fourth consecutive five-year term in an election boycotted by the opposition after a campaign marred by political repression and violence.
Israel picks Aharon Barack to serve on ICJ genocide panel
World News // 23 hours ago
Israel picks Aharon Barack to serve on ICJ genocide panel
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Former Israeli Supreme Court President Aharon Barak will join the International Court of Justice panel as it takes up charges of genocide against Israel over its war with Hamas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fourth batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents released
Fourth batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents released
U.S. Navy sailor sentenced to 27 months for stealing military secrets for China
U.S. Navy sailor sentenced to 27 months for stealing military secrets for China
At least 21 injured after explosion rocks hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
At least 21 injured after explosion rocks hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
French prime minister resigns ahead of expected government reshuffle
French prime minister resigns ahead of expected government reshuffle
South Korea passes landmark law banning dog meat
South Korea passes landmark law banning dog meat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement