Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 9, 2024 / 10:52 AM

EU climate service: 2023 confirmed as hottest year on record

By Clyde Hughes
The European Union's climate service, Copernicus, on Tuesday confirmed that 2023 was the hottest year on record. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The European Union's climate service, Copernicus, on Tuesday confirmed that 2023 was the hottest year on record. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The European Commission's climate agency said on Tuesday that 2023 was the hottest year on record, beating the old record set in 2016.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service, run by the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, said heat spikes around the world from June through the end of the year led to an average temperature of 14.98 degrees Celsius, or 58.98 degrees Fahrenheit, about 0.17 degrees Celsius higher than in 2016.

Advertisement

The 2023 average also was 0.60 degrees Celsius hotter than the 1991-2020 average and 1.48 degrees Celsius more than the 1850-1900 pre-industrial level. In all, 50% of the days in 2023 were more than 1.5 degrees Celsius hotter than the 1850-1900 level.

Two days in November were more than 2 degrees Celsius hotter than the 1850-1900 level for the first time ever, the service said.

Related

Last month, the service said November 2023 turned out to be the hottest on record, beating the old record set in 2020 by one-third of a degree Celsius at 14.22 degrees, or 57.59 degrees Fahrenheit.

"The annual data presented here provides yet more evidence of the increasing impacts of climate change," Mauro Facchini, head of Earth observation at the Directorate General for Defense, Industry and Space with the European Commission, said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The European Union, in line with the best available science, has agreed on an emission reduction of 55% by 2030 -- now just six years away. The challenge is clear."

Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said the string of high monthly temperatures is the most obvious evidence of how the climate has changed and the challenges against human civilization.

"This has profound consequences for the Paris Agreement and all human endeavors," Buontempo said. "If we want to successfully manage our climate risk portfolio, we need to urgently decarbonize our economy whilst using climate data and knowledge to prepare for the future."

Latest Headlines

Gabriel Attal named France's youngest-ever prime minister
World News // 12 minutes ago
Gabriel Attal named France's youngest-ever prime minister
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- French President Emmanuel Macron appointed education minister Gabriel Attal as the country's new prime minister on Tuesday as Macron seeks to rejuvenate his administration with a popular young leader.
EU to probe Microsoft's $10B investment in OpenAI
World News // 1 hour ago
EU to probe Microsoft's $10B investment in OpenAI
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- European regulators said Tuesday they were looking into whether U.S. software giant Microsoft's $10 billion partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI comes under the remit of their anti-trust powers to investigate mergers.
202 dead from Japan earthquake; police search fire-ravaged market
World News // 1 hour ago
202 dead from Japan earthquake; police search fire-ravaged market
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Japanese officials said on Tuesday that the death toll from the devastating New Year's Day earthquake has now surpassed 200 as emergency crews continued to go through the rubble of collapsed buildings.
Natural disasters cost world $250B in 2023, German insurer says
World News // 3 hours ago
Natural disasters cost world $250B in 2023, German insurer says
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Natural disasters cost nations $250 billion in 2023 as climate change churned up dangerous and deadly weather across the globe, according to a study released Tuesday.
Surprise launch of Chinese satellite triggers missile attack alerts in Taiwan
World News // 2 hours ago
Surprise launch of Chinese satellite triggers missile attack alerts in Taiwan
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Chinese satellite launch Tuesday inadvertently triggered missile attack alerts in neighboring Taiwan after the Long March rocket unexpectedly passed over the southwestern edge of the island's defense airspace.
IDF says 40 Hamas fighters killed in Khan Younis; Blinken meets with Israeli leaders
World News // 4 hours ago
IDF says 40 Hamas fighters killed in Khan Younis; Blinken meets with Israeli leaders
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas raged on in Gaza as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sat down for talks with Israel's war leaders Tuesday, with the military saying it had "eliminated" 40 Hamas fighters.
South Korea passes landmark law banning dog meat
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korea passes landmark law banning dog meat
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (UPI) -- South Korea's parliament passed a law on Tuesday that will ban the age-old practice of eating dog meat by 2027, spelling the end of an industry that has fallen precipitously out of favor in the country.
French prime minister resigns ahead of expected government reshuffle
World News // 18 hours ago
French prime minister resigns ahead of expected government reshuffle
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Reports of a government reshuffle in France are expected to happen amid the European Union's parliamentary elections scheduled for June.
Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina wins fourth term in election marred by boycott
World News // 1 day ago
Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina wins fourth term in election marred by boycott
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Voters handed Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a fourth consecutive five-year term in an election boycotted by the opposition after a campaign marred by political repression and violence.
Israel picks Aharon Barack to serve on ICJ genocide panel
World News // 23 hours ago
Israel picks Aharon Barack to serve on ICJ genocide panel
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Former Israeli Supreme Court President Aharon Barak will join the International Court of Justice panel as it takes up charges of genocide against Israel over its war with Hamas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fourth batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents released
Fourth batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents released
U.S. Navy sailor sentenced to 27 months for stealing military secrets for China
U.S. Navy sailor sentenced to 27 months for stealing military secrets for China
At least 21 injured after explosion rocks hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
At least 21 injured after explosion rocks hotel in Fort Worth, Texas
French prime minister resigns ahead of expected government reshuffle
French prime minister resigns ahead of expected government reshuffle
South Korea passes landmark law banning dog meat
South Korea passes landmark law banning dog meat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement