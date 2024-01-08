Amid surging anti-Semitism, Australia bans Nazi salute, symbols

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- New laws banning the public performance of the Nazi salute and the display and sale of Nazi symbols in Australia went into effect Monday as the Oceania country attempts to temper anti-Semitism amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.
"This is the first legislation of its kind and will ensure no one in Australia will be allowed to glorify or profit from acts and symbols that celebrate the Nazis and their evil ideology," Attorney General Mark Dreyfus said in a statement Monday announcing that the laws were in effect.