Advertisement
World News
Jan. 7, 2024 / 3:01 PM

Global protests continue calling for cease-fire amid Israel's war on Palestine

By Adam Schrader
The widow (R) is supported by a relative during the funeral of Hamza Wael Dahdouh, a journalist with the Al Jazeera television network, who was killed in a reported Israeli air strike in Rafah in the Gaza Strip on January 7, 2024. Secretary Antony Blinken kicked off a Middle Eastern diplomatic push as the Israeli-Gaza conflict is threatening to expand into a regional war. Photo by Ibrahim Al-Khatib/UPI
1 of 4 | The widow (R) is supported by a relative during the funeral of Hamza Wael Dahdouh, a journalist with the Al Jazeera television network, who was killed in a reported Israeli air strike in Rafah in the Gaza Strip on January 7, 2024. Secretary Antony Blinken kicked off a Middle Eastern diplomatic push as the Israeli-Gaza conflict is threatening to expand into a regional war. Photo by Ibrahim Al-Khatib/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Protests continued across the world over the first weekend in 2024 amid Israel's war on Palestine.

In Ireland, thousands of people demonstrated across the island nation Saturday and Sunday in support of Palestine, with the largest protests in Belfast and Cork, The Irish News reported.

Advertisement

The Irish have a deep connection with Palestinians for having lived under British occupation for centuries until its partition in the 1920s and the independence of the Republic of Ireland. Many people in Northern Ireland, which remains a part of the United Kingdom, still seek independence from Britain.

Because of this, the Irish have held routine demonstrations throughout Israel's war in support of Palestine and condemning Israel for its violence that has left nearly 23,000 people dead in Gaza.

Related

"We look at what happened in our country during the time when there was unrest -- education was the last bastion of hope for most people, it was the schools and the schoolteachers from across the north who kept children safe and schools were seen as places of safety," Mark McTaggart, a leader of the Irish National Teachers' Organization union, told The Irish News.

Advertisement

"Those chances and those life chances are being taken away from young people across in Palestine."McTaggart called on people in Ireland to boycott Israeli goods and companies.

"It's hard to even speak about this because it is so emotional, this is like witnessing the worst human rights atrocities of our times," said Naomi Sheehan, who demonstrated in Dublin.

"It's a silent genocide and we are hearing a deafening silence in terms of assigning appropriate accountability to the forces who are enabling this genocide."

And in London, hundreds of protesters conducted a sit-in protest on Westminster Bridge calling for a cease-fire on Saturday, The Guardian reported. The demonstrators also called for the U.K. to end arms sales to Israel.

In the United States, protesters in Seattle blocked traffic on a major interstate highway for hours, causing a six-mile backup, the Seattle Times reported. Protesters condemned President Joe Biden for being quick to give Israel "money for bombs" while he fails to address student debt relief and the housing crisis.

Meanwhile, it was revealed Sunday that Israel conducted an air strike on a vehicle carrying two journalists. Dozens of reporters have been killed by Israel amid its war.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Israel conducts airstrike on car carrying Al-Jazeera journalist
World News // 5 hours ago
Israel conducts airstrike on car carrying Al-Jazeera journalist
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Israel conducted an airstrike on a car that was carrying an Al-Jazeera journalist and a freelance journalist who contributed to France's AFP newswire, it was revealed Sunday.
Death toll in Gaza rises to nearly 23,000 amid Israel's war on Palestine
World News // 4 hours ago
Death toll in Gaza rises to nearly 23,000 amid Israel's war on Palestine
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Gaza Health Ministry said Sunday that nearly 23,000 people have been killed amid Israel's war on Palestine. Nearly 2 million people have been displaced amid the war.
North Korea fires shells near South Korean islands for a second day
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea fires shells near South Korean islands for a second day
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- North Korea fired artillery shells near two South Korean islands for a second straight day Saturday, but the shells were fewer in number and landed in waters above the Northern Limit Line, officials said.
Iran arrests 11, death toll rises to 91 from twin suicide bombings
World News // 1 day ago
Iran arrests 11, death toll rises to 91 from twin suicide bombings
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Iranian officials have announced the arrest of 11 people in connection with a pair of deadly suicide bombings in the southeastern city of Kerman on Wednesday.
Death toll in Japan earthquake surges past 120, hundreds still missing
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll in Japan earthquake surges past 120, hundreds still missing
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The death toll from this week's devastating magnitude-7.6 earthquake in Japan has surpassed 120 with hundreds of residents still unaccounted for, officials said Saturday.
Blinken meets with Turkey's Erdogan as Israeli-Hezbollah fighting escalates
World News // 1 day ago
Blinken meets with Turkey's Erdogan as Israeli-Hezbollah fighting escalates
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken kicked off a Middle Eastern diplomatic push Saturday, meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as Israel's war with Hamas threatened to expand into a regional conflict.
Analysts: Hezbollah reluctant to fall into Israel's all-out war trap in Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
Analysts: Hezbollah reluctant to fall into Israel's all-out war trap in Lebanon
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Hezbollah, which has been battling Israeli forces along the Lebanese border since the Gaza war broke out, is not willing to go into a full-scale war with Israel, preferring to maintain the status quo, analysts said.
WHO: Nearly 600 attacks on Gaza, West Bank medical facilities since Israel-Hamas war began
World News // 1 day ago
WHO: Nearly 600 attacks on Gaza, West Bank medical facilities since Israel-Hamas war began
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization said Friday that since the war in Gaza began, hospitals and other vital medical infrastructure has been attacked nearly 600 times in Gaza and the West Bank.
Heavy rains, flooding wreck rail travel in southern U.K.
World News // 2 days ago
Heavy rains, flooding wreck rail travel in southern U.K.
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Heavy rains and subsequent flooding is hampering travel in and out of the southern part of England on Friday. An incoming cold snap is expected to complicate things.
U.N. global food commodity prices fell in 2023; sugar posts only annual rise
World News // 2 days ago
U.N. global food commodity prices fell in 2023; sugar posts only annual rise
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday 2023 global food commodity prices were 13.7% lower than in 2022. For December, the prices were down 1.5% from November.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wife of donor who called for Harvard president's firing faces plagiarism accusations
Wife of donor who called for Harvard president's firing faces plagiarism accusations
FBI arrests trio of Jan. 6 fugitives in Florida on 3rd anniversary of attack
FBI arrests trio of Jan. 6 fugitives in Florida on 3rd anniversary of attack
Calif. hit-and-run driver kills woman, injures 3 others near Disneyland
Calif. hit-and-run driver kills woman, injures 3 others near Disneyland
Israel conducts airstrike on car carrying Al-Jazeera journalist
Israel conducts airstrike on car carrying Al-Jazeera journalist
Former Colo. officer gets 14 months in prison over death of Elijah McClain
Former Colo. officer gets 14 months in prison over death of Elijah McClain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement