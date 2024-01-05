Israel unveils 'limited self-rule' blueprint for Gaza post-war

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant unveiled for the first time Thursday detailed plans for a post-war Gaza that would see limited Palestinian 'self-rule', but with Israel retaining overall security control. File photo by Atef Safadi/EPA-EFE

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Israel has for the first time set out a detailed vision for how Gaza might be governed after the war ends with a plan that would see limited Palestinian "self-rule," but with Israel retaining overall security control. The four-point blueprint, revealed at a press conference Thursday by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, envisages a future Gaza where Hamas is replaced by other Palestinian bodies with a multi-national reconstruction force and roles for both Egypt and other moderate Arab states. Advertisement

"Gaza residents are Palestinian, therefore Palestinian bodies will be in charge, with the condition that there will be no hostile actions or threats against the State of Israel," said Gallant who stressed there would be no Israeli administrative presence or settlers under the plan.

The so-called "vision for phase 3" document has already been presented to the United States and other allies with the issue likely to be high on the agenda when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel for talks next week -- but is likely to be rejected by Palestinian leaders who insist the people of Gaza must have full autonomy over their own affairs.

The first plank of the plan sees Israel planning for and putting together an oversight mechanism for the civil governance of the enclave and gives it powers to inspect goods being brought into Gaza.

Second, a task force, led by the United States and European Union and moderate Arab partners, will take responsibility for civil affairs and the rebuilding of the strip and its economy.

Third, "key actor" Egypt will run the main border crossing into the Gaza Strip, in consultation with Israel.

Point four calls for current Palestinian administrative systems to be retained -- but staffed with new non-Hamas officials -- along with bodies that provide sewage, electricity, water services and distribution of humanitarian relief supplies.

At least one minister on the far-right of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government rejected the provisional plan out of hand.

Bezalel Smotrich, finance minister and leader of the ultra-nationalist Religious Zionism Party, reiterated his controversial calls for Palestinians to leave Gaza "voluntarily."

"Gallant's 'day after' plan is a re-run of the 'day before' October 7. The solution for Gaza requires out-of-the-box thinking and a changed conception," he said.

Gallant stressed his blueprint would only be realized after Israel achieves its military objectives in Gaza of destroying Hamas and any threat it posed to Israel.

Under a new so-called third phase of the war, the Israeli military campaign will transition to targeted air and ground assaults against Hamas infrastructure in the north while efforts in the south will focus on hunting down Hamas commanders and rescuing hostages.