Jan. 3, 2024 / 11:56 AM

RyanAir reports record travel despite feud with online travel agencies

By Dana Forsythe
A little over a month after European airline RyanAir complained that some online booking sites had removed its flights from their listings, the company nevertheless recorded a jump in travel. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A little over a month after some online booking sites removed RyanAir flights from their listings, the European airline recorded a jump in traffic.

RyanAir, a discount carrier based in Dublin, said 12.54 million passengers booked flights December 2023, a jump of 9% from December 2022, in which 11.52 travelers booked with the airline.

In total, RyanAir carried over 181 million passengers in 2023, compared to 160 million in 2022.

The airline operated 72,500 flights in December, with 900 canceled because of the the ongoing war in between Israel and Hamas.

According to a RyanAir new release, online travel agencies like Booking.com, Kiwi and Kayak removed Ryanair's flights from sale on their websites in early December.

RyanAir called the move "welcome" and alleged the actions could be the result of pressure from consumer protection agencies or a response to the recent Irish High Court ruling about screenscraper Flightbox that halted unauthorized scraping of the airline's data.

The company said the sudden removal of RyanAir flights from these online travel websites could reduce short term load factors by 1% or 2% over the next two months.

It noted the move could "soften short-term yields" as the airline begins to lower fares where necessary to encourage all passengers to book directly on Ryanair.com.

Starting in summer 2023, RyanAir started warning customers of "pirate scams and overcharges, saying that online travel agents like Kiwi.com, Lastminute.com, Opodo.com and eDreams.com were hitting customers with unjustified fees and charges.

Japan Coast Guard plane wasn't cleared to enter runway before fatal JAL collision
World News // 3 hours ago
Japan Coast Guard plane wasn't cleared to enter runway before fatal JAL collision
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Japan Transport Ministry said on Wednesday that a Coast Guard plane that collided with the Japan Airlines plane on Tuesday did not have permission to enter the runway, according to flight control communications.
Dozens killed in 'terror attack' on ceremony at Qassem Soleimani's grave
World News // 2 hours ago
Dozens killed in 'terror attack' on ceremony at Qassem Soleimani's grave
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- At least 73 people were killed and 170 injured Wednesday in an apparent terrorist attack in the Iranian city of Kerman at a ceremony marking the fourth anniversary of the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
British NHS doctors strike demands 35% pay hike
World News // 2 hours ago
British NHS doctors strike demands 35% pay hike
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Thousands of British National Health Service doctors Wednesday were in the second day of a six-day strike over pay, the longest strike the NHS has faced.
Gaza Health Ministry says 22,313 dead; IDF reports 'intense fighting' in Khan Younis
World News // 4 hours ago
Gaza Health Ministry says 22,313 dead; IDF reports 'intense fighting' in Khan Younis
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Health officials in Gaza said Wednesday that 128 people had been killed and 261 injured, bringing the total death toll from Israeli military action in the Palestinian enclave to 22,313.
Turkish police round up 56 suspects on Interpol most wanted lists in dawn swoop
World News // 5 hours ago
Turkish police round up 56 suspects on Interpol most wanted lists in dawn swoop
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Turkish security forces arrested 56 suspects wanted by Interpol on charges ranging from organized crime and murder to human trafficking and corruption in dawn raids across the country Wednesday.
Turkey arrests 33 suspected Israeli spies
World News // 8 hours ago
Turkey arrests 33 suspected Israeli spies
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Turkish authorities have arrested 33 people accused of carrying out "international espionage activities" for Israel, Ankara said.
Death toll from Japan earthquake climbs to 62
World News // 9 hours ago
Death toll from Japan earthquake climbs to 62
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The death toll from Monday's powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake that hit Japan has climbed to at least 62, according to the local government.
N. Korean leader's sister jeers at Seoul in New Year's greeting, boasts of nuclear prowess
World News // 10 hours ago
N. Korean leader's sister jeers at Seoul in New Year's greeting, boasts of nuclear prowess
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, mocked South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as "stupid" and sarcastically praised his hardline policies for giving a boost to Pyongyang's arsenal.
Hamas: Senior commander, companions killed in Israeli strike on Beirut
World News // 22 hours ago
Hamas: Senior commander, companions killed in Israeli strike on Beirut
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- A senior Hamas leader and two companions were killed Tuesday in an Israeli drone strike in Beirut's southern suburb, the stronghold of Iran-backed Hezbollah, according to the militant Palestinian group.
Maersk says it will pause Red Sea operations indefinitely
World News // 22 hours ago
Maersk says it will pause Red Sea operations indefinitely
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Container shipping giant Maersk said on Tuesday that its vessels will continue avoiding the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden indefinitely because of the ongoing danger posed by Houthi militant attacks from Yemen.
