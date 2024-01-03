Trending
Jan. 3, 2024 / 3:02 AM

Death toll from Japan earthquake climbs to 62

By Darryl Coote
A man stands at the morning market area burnt out by fires which broke out after a strong earthquake in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Wednesday. The Ishikawa Prefecture has announced 62 people were killed by the earthquake, which occurred Monday. Photo by Jiji Press/EPA-EFE
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The death toll from Monday's powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake that hit Japan has climbed to at least 62, according to the local government.

The strong temblor hit the Ishikawa Prefecture of Japan's main Honshu island at about 4:10 p.m. local time Monday. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the death toll sat at 62 while rescuers continue to search for survivors, Gov. Hiroshi Hase of Ishikawa said in a note following a disaster countermeasures meeting.

Supplies, such as food and water, were running low, he said, but more were being shipped in from throughout the archipelago nation.

"Relief supplies are arriving at an increasing rate from all over the country, and we must make the most of every method possible, including land, sea and air routes, to deliver them to the disaster-stricken areas without any blockages," he said in a statement.

"The prefecture will continue to make every effort to understand the needs on the ground, and will continue to respond to the extent possible by delivering supplies, securing infrastructure and saving lives."

Twenty-nine deaths were reported in Wajima City, 22 were recorded in Suzu City, five in Nanao City, two in each of Anamizu and Noto towns and one in each of Hakui City and Shinga Town, according to the prefecture.

At least another 304 were injured, some seriously, it said.

Though surveys were ongoing, prefecture officials reported 182 homes were completely destroyed in the earthquake with another 28 damaged.

Japan's Ministry of Defense said in a statement that about 1,000 service members were working in affected regions at the order of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The ministry said it has rescued three people from inside a collapsed building and transported for dialysis patients from a Wajima City hospital.

