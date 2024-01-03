Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 3, 2024 / 6:26 PM

Passengers' safe escape from fiery Japan Airlines crash described as 'miracle'

By Sheri Walsh
Officials investigate a burnt Japan Airlines Airbus A350 plane Wednesday after a fiery collision the day before with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 2 | Officials investigate a burnt Japan Airlines Airbus A350 plane Wednesday after a fiery collision the day before with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Passengers on a Japan Airlines jet, which collided with a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft Tuesday on a Tokyo runway before bursting into flames, are describing their safe escape as a "miracle."

Five of the six people on board the Coast Guard propeller plane died as they were about to take off from Haneda Airport to help victims from Monday's earthquake. But all 367 passengers -- including eight infants -- and 12 crew members on board the Airbus A350 survived.

Advertisement

Only 14 people on the plane were treated for injuries.

On Wednesday, flight experts credited safety features on the plane, which was built to withstand fire, as well as a well-trained crew and well-behaved passengers, for the quick 20-minute evacuation despite facing numerous obstacles.

Related

Japan Airlines' managing executive officer said the announcement system malfunctioned after the crash, forcing the crew to shout and use a megaphone to instruct passengers to safety.

Advertisement

Only three doors and evacuation slides could be used as the other exits from the plane were consumed by fire, according to Japan Airlines spokeswoman Maggie Kuwasaki.

One crew member credited the fact that it was a domestic flight, telling the Washington Post that most of the passengers shared the same language and were likely already well-trained for evacuations in preparation for common natural disasters in their country.

"It is absolutely not common for passengers to comply with instructions, though some countries do better than some of the others, mostly based on ... their sense of crisis awareness," the flight attendant said.

Experts also said a "really significant" component of the quick evacuation was that passengers left their luggage behind.

"I didn't see a single person with their luggage, not a single person," Ed Galea, a professor and leader of the Fire Safety Engineering Group at London's University of Greenwich said in an interview, after examining footage of the evacuation. "I think the crew did a miraculous job."

"It really is a miracle that they got everyone out," said Trisha Ferguson, the chief executive of the Interaction Group that designs airplane safety cards. "The crew was spectacular in their reaction times."

Advertisement

While most of the passengers on board the Japan Airlines jet were Japanese, Anton Deibe, a 17-year-old Swede, said he and his family could not understand the announcements and described the scene as "chaotic."

"The entire cabin was filled with smoke within a few minutes," Deibe's father, Jonas, told the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. "We threw ourselves down on the floor. Then, the emergency doors were opened, and we threw ourselves at them."

On Wednesday, the Japan Transport Ministry revealed that the Coast Guard plane did not have permission to enter the runway on which it collided with the Japan Airlines passenger jet, according to flight control communications.

Japan Airlines has said that the plane's crew had "acknowledged and repeated the landing permission from air traffic control, and then proceeded with the approach and landing procedures" before touching down.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reminded reporters that "The root cause of this accident is not known yet," as he offered his condolences to the families of the crew members killed on the Japan Coast Guard plane.

"They were filled with a determined sense of mission, and it is extremely regrettable and distressing what has happened to them," Kishida added. The Coast Guard crew was heading to Japan's Ishikawa prefecture, which had been hit by a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake on New Year's Day, killing 62 people.

Advertisement

The French Airbus A350, which was delivered to Japan Airlines in November 2021, is a total loss. The plane's manufacturer announced it was sending a "team of specialists" to Japan to assist in the crash investigation.

Latest Headlines

Hezbollah chief warns Israel against full-scale war on Lebanon, vows 'punishment'
World News // 3 hours ago
Hezbollah chief warns Israel against full-scale war on Lebanon, vows 'punishment'
BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel on Wednesday that launching a full-scale war on Lebanon would be "very costly," and that the assassination of a Hamas leader in Beirut would not go unpunished.
European Council sanctions Russian diamond miner PJSC Alrosa
World News // 5 hours ago
European Council sanctions Russian diamond miner PJSC Alrosa
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The European Union Wednesday expanded sanctions on Russian diamonds to include a state-run mining company.
NATO partners pledge 1,000 Patriot missiles for Ukraine
World News // 6 hours ago
NATO partners pledge 1,000 Patriot missiles for Ukraine
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Ukraine's partners have pledged around 1,000 Patriot air defense systems as Russia steps up raids on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. The project will also offer support for the expansion of production capacity.
RyanAir reports record travel despite feud with online travel agencies
World News // 6 hours ago
RyanAir reports record travel despite feud with online travel agencies
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A little over a month after some online booking sites removed RyanAir flights from their listings, the European airline recorded a jump in traffic.
Japan Coast Guard plane wasn't cleared to enter runway before fatal JAL collision
World News // 10 hours ago
Japan Coast Guard plane wasn't cleared to enter runway before fatal JAL collision
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Japan Transport Ministry said on Wednesday that a Coast Guard plane that collided with the Japan Airlines plane on Tuesday did not have permission to enter the runway, according to flight control communications.
103 killed in 'terror attack' on ceremony at Qassem Soleimani's grave
World News // 8 hours ago
103 killed in 'terror attack' on ceremony at Qassem Soleimani's grave
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- At least 103 people were killed and 170 injured Wednesday in an apparent terrorist attack in the Iranian city of Kerman at a ceremony marking the fourth anniversary of the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
British NHS doctors strike demands 35% pay hike
World News // 9 hours ago
British NHS doctors strike demands 35% pay hike
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Thousands of British National Health Service doctors Wednesday were in the second day of a six-day strike over pay, the longest strike the NHS has faced.
Gaza Health Ministry says 22,313 dead; IDF reports 'intense fighting' in Khan Younis
World News // 10 hours ago
Gaza Health Ministry says 22,313 dead; IDF reports 'intense fighting' in Khan Younis
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Health officials in Gaza said Wednesday that 128 people had been killed and 261 injured, bringing the total death toll from Israeli military action in the Palestinian enclave to 22,313.
Turkish police round up 56 suspects on Interpol most wanted lists in dawn swoop
World News // 11 hours ago
Turkish police round up 56 suspects on Interpol most wanted lists in dawn swoop
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Turkish security forces arrested 56 suspects wanted by Interpol on charges ranging from organized crime and murder to human trafficking and corruption in dawn raids across the country Wednesday.
Turkey arrests 33 suspected Israeli spies
World News // 14 hours ago
Turkey arrests 33 suspected Israeli spies
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Turkish authorities have arrested 33 people accused of carrying out "international espionage activities" for Israel, Ankara said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
White House says GOP blocked border funding as Republicans plan tour
White House says GOP blocked border funding as Republicans plan tour
North Korean leader's sister jeers at Seoul in New Year's greeting, boasts of nuclear prowess
North Korean leader's sister jeers at Seoul in New Year's greeting, boasts of nuclear prowess
103 killed in 'terror attack' on ceremony at Qassem Soleimani's grave
103 killed in 'terror attack' on ceremony at Qassem Soleimani's grave
U.S. condemns 'inflammatory,' 'irresponsible' comments by far-right Israeli ministers
U.S. condemns 'inflammatory,' 'irresponsible' comments by far-right Israeli ministers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement