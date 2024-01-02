Death toll in Japan quake surges to 48, rescue teams search for survivors

The death toll following an earthquake in Japan rose to 48 on Tuesday as rescuers continued to search for missing people. Photo by Franck Robichon/EPA-EFE

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- At least 48 people have been declared dead after a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake shook Japan on New Year's Day. The death toll surged from six to 48 within a span of a single day as rescue personnel rushed to find survivors trapped inside collapsed homes and buildings in Noto Peninsula on the west coast of central Japan, where the quake struck. Advertisement

The quake destroyed homes in Suzu, on the tip of the peninsula, where 20 people were killed, and sparked fires in Wajima in Ishikawa prefecture, where 19 are reported dead. Another five deaths occurred in Nanao, authorities said.

"The situation is devastating, as about 90% of houses have been completely or nearly completely destroyed," Suzu Mayor Masuhiro Izumiya said at an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

More than 57,360 people were forced to evacuate in Ishikawa and Niigata prefectures while 100 people took shelter in a high school gymnasium in Wajima in anticipation of a massive tsunami that never materialized.

Hundreds of aftershocks were still being felt near the epicenter, while tsunami warnings along the coast of the Sea of Japan were downgraded Tuesday morning after the tallest wave to reach Wajima Port measured less than 4 feet after authorities issued warnings for waves as high as 10 feet.

As many as 500 people were stranded at Noto Airport which will remain closed until at least Thursday for workers to make several repairs, which included fixing several cracks in the runway.

About 1,400 high-speed rail passengers were stranded for about 11 hours Monday as the West Japan Railway Co. suspended operations, but services resumed Tuesday afternoon after the tracks passed inspection.

Roads were impassable throughout the region, hobbling rescue efforts while keeping critical supplies from reaching many affected areas. A temple was destroyed, sidewalks and roadways buckled, gravestones toppled over, and homes broke away from foundations as the ground shook violently.

The coastline was strewn with rubble and debris.

About 70 patients were evacuated from Togi Hospital, which sustained structural damage.

In Wajima, the quake caused a seven-story building to collapse sideways while a major shopping center and tourist district went up in flames alongside more than 200 other structures, officials said.

Firefighters are still working to put out a fire that erupted Monday in Kawai Town in Wajima City.

The full extent of the damage throughout the wider region remains unclear.

A number of injuries and structural damage were reported in Niigata, Toyama, Fukui and Gifu prefectures.

Back in Washington, President Joe Biden released a statement saying the United States will provide "any necessary assistance for the Japanese people."